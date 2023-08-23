Academies Australasia Group (ASX:AKG) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Academies Australasia Group (ASX:AKG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Academies Australasia Group Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2023, Academies Australasia Group had AU$8.0m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$25k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Academies Australasia Group's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Academies Australasia Group actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. We think that it's fairly positive to see that revenue grew 30% in the last twelve months. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Academies Australasia Group has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can Academies Australasia Group Raise Cash?

Notwithstanding Academies Australasia Group's revenue growth, it is still important to consider how it could raise more money, if it needs to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Academies Australasia Group has a market capitalisation of AU$35m and burnt through AU$25k last year, which is 0.07% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Academies Australasia Group's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Academies Australasia Group is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its revenue growth was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Academies Australasia Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

