Academics demand apology from LSE over ‘hostile environment for gender-critical staff and students

Ewan Somerville
·4 min read
Kathleen Stock
Kathleen Stock

Academics have demanded an apology from the London School of Economics (LSE) over what it claims is a “hostile environment” for students and staff with gender-critical views.

A group of leading scholars have written an open letter condemning an “ideological cabal” at the Russell Group university’s gender studies department – the largest in the UK.

The letter was sent from academics from the Open University Gender Critical Research Network (OUGCRN). The group brings together a range of academics and scholars who share a common interest “in exploring how sexed bodies come to matter in their respective research fields”.  The network also shares a “commitment to ensuring that a space within academia is kept open for rigorous exploration of issues of sex and gender”.

Shortly after launching, a row flared when an excoriating “statement of solidarity with Open University staff” appeared on LSE’s website, signed as the entire gender studies department, claiming the network caused an "antagonistic environment".

It was swiftly deleted last summer following a furious backlash and LSE bosses launched an urgent review of how it came to be published.

The public “denunciation” claimed the network was “an explicitly anti-intellectual attack on Gender Studies, trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people, and inclusive, intersectional feminist politics”.

The letter purportedly on behalf of the LSE department said that gender-critical views – that biological sex cannot be changed – “undermine trans rights” and “relies on and invests in racist, colonial understandings of sex/gender”.

‘Too intimidated’

But the dispute deepened last month when it emerged that a senior leader in the faculty had spoken at a conference organised by a group that promotes support for paedophiles.

Jacob Breslow – who, emails show, coordinated the statement as a senior leader in the department – is now under investigation by LSE after he allegedly gave a presentation in 2011 to the US-based B4U-ACT group when he was a graduate student at LSE.

The group calls for paedophiles to have the right to live “in truth and dignity”. Mr Breslow, an associate professor of gender and sexuality, quit as a trustee of the children’s trans charity Mermaids after the claims last month.

It prompted the OUGCRN to write last week to Baroness Minouche Shafik, director of LSE, claiming the department “appears not to uphold the values of science, debate, academic freedom and scholarship which most LSE academics hold dear”.

The OUGCRN includes Prof Kathleen Stock, the philosophy expert who quit Sussex University in a trans row, Prof Alice Sullivan, a sociology lecturer at UCL, as well as Prof Jo Phoenix and Prof Rosa Freedman, both criminologists at the University of Reading.

They warned the department was a “hostile environment for students and staff espousing gender-critical views”, after LSE staff who dissented from their department’s public letter “were too intimidated to say so in public”.

They claimed they have received “no apology” for the “defamatory” LSE statement and called for the university to outline measures to protect scholars who believe biological sex matters for research.

‘Entirely unscholarly behaviour’

Prof Sullivan, a leading authority on the British census, told The Telegraph: “Such denunciation has nothing in common with critical academic engagement. It is entirely unscholarly behaviour.”

She said it was an “attempt to stifle discussion on sex and gender” and “leads to the impression that the department is dominated by a narrowly ideological cabal who will not permit dissent”.

An LSE spokesman said: “Academic freedom and freedom of expression underpins everything we do at LSE. Students and staff are strongly encouraged to discuss and debate the most pressing issues around the world in a mutually respectful manner.

“The statement published on the Gender Studies departmental web page did not reflect the views or the position of the School as an institution, rather it was the views of individual faculty. It was removed after complaints were received.”

In a separate statement, an LSE spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a presentation at an external event in 2011 by a then graduate student, now faculty member of LSE. We have also been made aware of other material reportedly by the individual. We are investigating these reports.”

Dr Breslow, who is on sabbatical leave this term, was contacted for comment.

