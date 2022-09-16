Academic e-learning Market to Hit USD 855.11 billion by 2030 – Price Trends, Growth Opportunities, Regional Overview, Strategic Initiatives and Business Opportunities - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research

APAC to lead the largest Academic e-learning market share due to aspects such as increasing acceptance to e-learning, better fulfillment of the learning desires, e-learning becoming more suitable for autonomous students among others.

Dallas,Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic e-learning help perceive better learning experience without the necessity of controlling a lot of variables such as socio-economic status, language competence. Academic e-learning offers better educational outcomes. The Global Academic E-learning Market is expected to reach close to USD 855.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.7% through the forecast period 2022-2030.

Despite highly being valued in developing and developed nations and wider popularity, there are certain limitations hampering the global academic e-learning market. Student performance remains one single problem due to lack of self-awareness, inappropriate direction, complex ideas and information making it complicated for students to understand, lack of skill development, low level technological skills, insignificant technological infrastructure is limiting the growth of global academic e-learning market.

The factors such as growing internet usage, delivery in the form of learning courses, rising integration of learning management systems, and academic e-learning enabling better interaction and learning is driving the global academic e-learning market. The advantages such as convenience, cost and selection, flexibility enabling easy and quick update is leading to rapid adoption of academic e-learning market.

The global academic e-learning market is classified into higher education and K-12 on the basis of end user. Among these, the higher education segment experienced more demand and adoption of academic e-learning.

Global Academic E-learning Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 855.11 Billion Segment Covered by Type, Course, BY Region, by Type Covered Content and service Course Covered primary and secondary education, higher education, online certification and professional course, test preparation Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Aptara Inc., Articulate Worldwide, LLC, CERTPOINT, Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE

Globally, among all the regions, APAC held the highest revenue share of global Academic E-learning market. The key factors such as major demand for enhanced learning activities in major countries such as India and China, growing educational awareness, covid-19 impact lading to sudden rise academic e-learning, and expansion of educational institutes focusing on modern learning methods is driving the share of APAC in the market.

APAC dominates the Academic E-learning and its adoption in the region is grown more than 70% in APAC countries such as Ethiopia, Colombia, Vietnam, Brazil, India, and others. These countries contribute majorly to the global demand of academic e-learning platforms. Presence of educational institutes focusing on new learning methods, favorable government policies, higher younger population, growing high disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and growing working population have made these countries outshine the other countries in specialty coffee production and market.

