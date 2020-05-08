AcadeMedia AB (publ) Just Recorded A 28% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders of AcadeMedia AB (publ) (STO:ACAD) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to kr57.50 following its latest third-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of kr3.3b were what the analysts expected, AcadeMedia surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of kr1.53 per share, an impressive 28% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for AcadeMedia

Scroll to continue with content Ad

OM:ACAD Past and Future Earnings May 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from AcadeMedia's four analysts is for revenues of kr13.2b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 31% to kr4.98. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of kr13.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr4.85 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on AcadeMedia's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at kr73.75, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic AcadeMedia analyst has a price target of kr85.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at kr60.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.8%, in line with its 9.5% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.7% per year. So although AcadeMedia is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around AcadeMedia's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for AcadeMedia going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AcadeMedia (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.