AC Milan without seven players for trip to face Fiorentina – the breakdown

AC Milan without seven players for trip to face Fiorentina – the breakdown

AC Milan’s battle is a seemingly never-ending one and they will be without seven players for today’s game against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

As MilanNews reports, Paulo Fonseca will be without a number of players due to various physical issues that they have picked up, starting with the long-term absentees Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Sportiello and Ismael Bennacer who all underwent surgery.

Davide Bartesaghi is suspended for one match after the sending off he received against Lecce, while the latest trio to suffer injuries are Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Davide Calabria and Luka Jovic, even though none of them are expected to be serious problems.

Alessandro Florenzi: Cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus rupture. Expected return in late 2025.

Marco Sportiello: Cut on left hand, complete lesion of the extensor tendon of the second finger. Expected return in about a month.

Ismael Bennacer: Third-degree calf injury sustained during a training session with Algeria. His absence will be very long, about three months.

Davide Bartesaghi: One-match suspension for the expulsion received in Milan-Lecce.

Davide Calabria: Low-grade lesion to the soleus of the left calf. Check in seven days.

Luka Jovic: Overload in the hip area.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Right flexor strain.