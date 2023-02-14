AC Milan vs Tottenham LIVE: Champions League result and final score as Spurs survive late missed chances

AC Milan took a step towards their first Champions League quarter-final appearance for 11 years as Brahim Diaz’s goal gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last-16 first leg at the San Siro.

The Spaniard headed in a rebound in the seventh minute after a superb double save by Tottenham’s second-choice keeper Fraser Forster and the seven-time winners kept the Londoners at bay.

Spurs, weakened by injuries and suspensions, responded positively in the first half to dominate possession but were unable to seriously worry the hosts. Milan should then have increased their advantage after the break with substitutes Charles De Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw both wasting glorious headed chances.

Tottenham sent on Brazil forward Richarlison for the last 20 minutes and, while they were unable to avoid a first-ever defeat by Milan, they will head home still hopeful of turning the tie around and reaching the last eight.

FULL TIME! Milan 1-0 Tottenham

79’ CHANCE! Let off for Spurs as Thiaw misses free header (MIL 1-0 TOT)

62’ YELLOW! Dier suspended for second leg after booking (MIL 1-0 TOT)

7’ GOAL! Diaz heads in from close range after Hernandez beats Romero (MIL 1-0 TOT)

FULL TIME! Milan 1-0 Tottenham

22:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham will have to do things the hard way if they want to progress in the Champions League after they lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

It was an insipid display at San Siro by Antonio Conte’s side and they were unable to recover from Brahim Diaz’s early opener.

They could have been returning to London with a heavier deficit, with Ivan Perisic having to clear off the line and then Malick Thiaw sending a free header wide as the hosts finished strongly.

Conte’s men, who have been chronically inconsistent this season against a backdrop of injuries to key players, will have to be much better in the return leg in three weeks if they are to have any hope of overturning Milan’s lead.

They have history of Champions League comebacks, with their run to the 2019 final littered with late twists, though this current crop seem a million miles away from that side under Mauricio Pochettino.

Milan, who were winless in seven games prior to Friday’s victory over Torino, are likewise a far cry from the outfit that eased to the Serie A title last season but Spurs barely threatened their goal despite plenty of possession and territorial advantage.

Match report by Jonathan Veal

Tottenham survive late Milan chances as Brahim Diaz settles last-16 first leg

22:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Despite Kingsley Coman winning yet another big Champions League game for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain, this wasn’t really history repeating itself but the latest round of farce.

A 1-0 win for the German champions in this last-16 first leg certainly didn’t feel like the grand football match it had been billed as. It was instead an actual team gradually realising they had more to them than a sportswashing project that looked more like a circus act. PSG certainly look very far off the team that lost a Champions League final to Coman and Bayern in 2020. It meant many of their stars had to go right up to their ultras section at the end of the game, as if in apology.

It was, bar a late flurry inspired by Kylian Mbappe’s introduction, a sorry performance.

Report by Miguel Delaney at tonight’s other Champions League tie

Sportswashing billions can’t stop circus act PSG slipping into farce

22:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Jenas also isn’t happy with Eric Dier’s defending for Diaz’s goal. “He’s not aggressive enough, he does nothing,” he says. “If they defend like that in the second leg they have no chance.”

22:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Some reaction from the BT Sport pundits.

“When you’re at home in the Champions league, if the Spurs fans get behind them they’ll have a good chance,” says Rio Ferdinand. “Home advantage is massive in the Champions League and you would like to think Harry Kane gets more chances.”

Jermaine Jenas points out that Spurs will at least know what their task is, which he says should see Conte’s side come out of the traps in the return leg. Peter Crouch adds that Tottenham settled for 1-0 late on, as they knew it wasn’t a bad result.

22:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Kingsley Coman’s goal is enough for Bayern, who end PSG’s unbeaten home run with a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench and saw a goal disallowed, but it’s PSG who have work to do ahead of the second leg.

21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, it could have been worse for Tottenham. Brahim Diaz’s early goal is the difference at the San Siro and Milan will take a 1-0 lead to London for the second leg.

The Italian side had two big chances late on but De Ketelaere and Thiaw missed free headers, and it means Spurs are still in this last-16 tie.

Milan weren’t great, so Spurs will be hopeful they can turn it around at home.

21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

90+6 mins: Last chance for Spurs... but Emerson’s pass to Kane rolls out for a goal kick. That sums their display up.

21:57 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: Opening for Kane! It breaks to the striker on the left edge of the box, but he can’t beat Kjaer, who has been touch-tight to the Spurs captain all match.

21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: Richarlison works a yard of space on the edge of the box, but he doesn’t take the shot on. Sarr’s cross towards Kane is then cleared.

21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

90 +1 mins: Hernandez gets a yellow card after shoving Richarlison to the ground. Another free kick for Spurs, and this time Perisic’s poor cross is hacked away.

21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: Six minutes for Spurs to get a goal, or for Milan to take a big advantage into the second leg.

21:53 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: Spurs are barely tapping on the door but a 1-0 defeat will not be the end of the world ahead of the second leg. Milan are not great, and they’ll be hopeful of beating the Italian side at home.

That said, Tottenham have been so poor tonight.

21:50 , Jamie Braidwood

87 mins: Davies now overhits a cross from the left wing. Not a great couple of minutes for the Wales defender.

21:49 , Jamie Braidwood

85 mins: Davies thrashes a shot high and wide, but Spurs starting to keep the pressure on.

21:46 , Jamie Braidwood

82 mins: Chance for Spurs! It’s their best opportunity of the second half. Perisic’s corner from the left is met by Dier eight yards out, but the England international heads it into the ground and fails to trouble the goalkeeper. Should have done better.

21:45 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: That’s really changed the mood for Spurs now - as it feels they are hanging on all of a sudden. Sarr drags a shot wide from distance, and there’s a double change now from Conte.

Danjuma is on for Son - Davies replaces Lenglet.

21:43 , Jamie Braidwood

ANOTHER CHANCE!

79 mins: Another big let off for Spurs! Milan threaten with another cross - and this time Thiaw has space for the header. He beats Skipp to the ball but can’t steer it inside the post!

21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

CHANCE!

77 mins: And almost an instant impact! Leao swings it in from the left and his cross finds Giroud - it’s flicked on by the Frenchman but De Ketelaere, who was onside, can’t beat Forster from six yards!

21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: Milan make two changes: goalscorer Diaz and Saelemaekers are off. Charles De Ketelaere and Junior Messias are on.

21:38 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: Milan give the ball away cheaply from defence, and Spurs work it wide to Skipp. The midfielder keeps the ball in play and it’s played back to Richarlison, whose effort is blocked.

Sarr then tries an ambitious effort from 35 yards. It’s straight at the Milan goalkeeper.

21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: Kane works a yard of space after turning Kjaer, but his switch out to Emerson is easily cut out.

The lack of link-up between Kane and Son is very strange, considering how good their partnership was last season.

21:32 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: Richarlison is coming on for Spurs - finally a change.

Richarlison replaces Kulusevski.

21:31 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: Leao found some space on the counter-attack but Tottenham are able to slow him down. Perisic then concedes a corner at the back post, but nothing comes of it. We’re 20 minutes into the second half and there’s yet to be a chance for either team.

21:29 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Lenglet, of all people, finds himself in space and gets to the byline. The defender got past Krunic and Giroud but his pull-back is blocked out for a corner, and Son’s cross doesn’t lead to a chance. Tottenham’s set-pieces have been so poor.

21:28 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Any sign of Spurs substitutions? Not yet. Conte has Richarlison and Danjuma on the bench but there’s been no movement so far.

21:26 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Dier pulls Giroud’s arm after the striker turned. The defender is shown a yellow card and will now miss the second leg. Quite a harsh one considering the amount of fouls in this game - and I think that was Dier’s first.

21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Son pops up on the right and sees his cross blocked and put behind. Perisic’s corner is easily gathered by Tatarusanu, even though the goalkeeper continues to limp on his ankle.

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Tatarusanu stayed down after collecting the cross, and is struggling. He can’t even take the goal kick.

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: Kane draws a foul from Krunic and it gives Tottenham a free kick in a good position 25 yards from goal...

Son went for the cross - met by Kalulu. Kulusevski’s shot is then blocked by Kjaer and Tatarusanu gathers.

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

A goal! Here's Kingsley Coman striking against PSG again in the Champions League. Bayern lead at the Parc des Princes - huge error from Donnarumma!

First blood Bayern Munich 🔴



Kingsley Coman finds the back of the net ⚽️



The goalkeeping gets worse with every watch 😬#UCL pic.twitter.com/jwPt7br02g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 14, 2023

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: Leao’s threat is growing, as if the forward has been given a boost by Romero’s precarious position.

Tottenham then tried to break through Kane, who rolled his defender. But he couldn’t find the pass through to Son.

21:16 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: Milan have started much better than Spurs in the second half. They play through Conte’s side and work it to Diaz, whose shot is blocked by Lenglet. Leao goes on a tricky run from left to right but Spurs clear.

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: That was a really nasty challenge from Romero - but Tonali is back up after receiving treatment. The free kick from the left side is wasted.

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Chaos in the Spurs defence. Lenglet gives away a cheap pass into midfield. Milan break forward and Romero chops down Tonali on the slide. As clear a yellow card as you’ll see.

Romero has had a nightmare so far and is now on thin ice, up against Leao and Hernandez on that flank.

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at the San Siro. Work to do for Spurs, but remember that the away goals rule is no longer used in the Champions League, so a 1-0 scoreline isn’t as disastrous as it used to be.

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Sarr has done well for Spurs so far. At just 20, this is his first start in the competition.

20:56 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s goalless in Paris and it doesn’t sound like a classic.

Mbappe started on the bench after returning from injury, with Messi and Neymar yet to see a shot on target against Bayern.

20:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs got off to a terrible start, but at least it hasn’t got any worse. It hasn’t been a great half and although they’ve probably been the better team, Conte’s side are yet to create a clear chance. Milan’s goal was very scrappy and that will add to Tottenham’s frustration.

(Getty Images)

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: There have been so many fouls in this half - the majority of which has been scrappy and low on any quality. Kjaer again brings down Kane with his back to goal. Son gets another free kick. Milan play another high line. This time, Tatarusanu punches away.

And that’s half-time!

20:50 , Jamie Braidwood

45+2 mins: There’s another scramble in the Milan box, only for the offside flag to go up. Perisic switched to Emerson, who nodded back to Kane. He went for the overhead kick but didn’t get a connection, and Emerson was then offside.

20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: OFF THE BAR! Or was it offside? It probably was offside.

Anyway, Son is played through and works a yard of space to shoot across Tatarusanu. The goalkeeper makes the save only for it breaks to Kane, but the England captain strikes the underside of the bar!

Son was offside, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

20:45 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Good defending! Emerson does really well to beat by Hernandez and Tonali down the right. He crosses towards Son but Saelemaekers read the play well and got across to clear. Perisic’s corner is wasted and gathered by Tatarusanu.

Milan look to counter but Leao blasts high and wide when looking for the top corner.

20:43 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Tatarusanu gets into a pickle after slicing a clearance - after Forster looked for Kulusevski with a long pass. The Milan goalkeeper gets no distance into the clearance and Hernandez has to foul Skipp.

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Danger for Spurs! Hernandez again beats Romero down the Milan left, this time skipping past the Spurs defender. He gets to the byline but his cross is cut out just in time.

Poor from Romero, though. Again.

20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Kane draws another foul off Kjaer, who has been right in the Tottenham striker’s back whenever he’s been played the ball. Skipp then does well to cut out a pass from Giroud to Leao.

20:37 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: It hasn’t been a great game, though, and you can tell both of these teams are below their best. Sarr and Skipp have done well enough in midfield.

Meanwhile, Glenn Hoddle is pitching the idea of playing Perisic in centre midfield. That’s a new one.

20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Kane is back up after receiving treatment. Tottenham have been better in terms of general play since going behind, but they haven’t troubled Tatarusanu yet. Conceding that goal must be so frustrating too as Milan haven’t done much to deserve to be ahead.

20:32 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Perisic skips around the outside of Saelemaekers but Hernandez beats Kane to the header. The Tottenham captain stays down, after he was caught by Kjaer.

20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: Milan’s defenders are looking to get as tight as possible to Tottenham’s front three. Thiaw crashes into Kulusevski from behind to concede a foul, while Kjaer is also looking to do the same whenever Kane gets it.

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Son looks to whip it this time - and that could have gone anywhere! A Milan player deflects it out for a corner, which Milan are then able to clear.

Tottenham are applying pressure though and have responded well to going behind. Emerson tries his luck from range but fires it straight at Tatarusanu.

20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Kane does well to receive the ball and turn, before trying to slip in Kulusevski’s diagonal run. Kalulu steps across well to clear.

Lenglet is then fouled by Saelemaekers out wide - another free kick for Spurs.

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Lenglet carries forward and plays wide to Perisic, who is fouled. It gives Son another chance to test that deep Milan line, but Dier heads wide.

20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Here’s the goal. Romero simply has to do better to stop Hernandez - this time France beats Argentina.

The San Siro erupts 🔴⚫️



Here's the goal. Romero simply has to do better to stop Hernandez - this time France beats Argentina.

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Spurs wanted to take a free kick early but it was too quick for the referee, who pulls it back after Son found Kulusevski. Milan are playing such a deep line from free kicks.

20:17 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: The whistles tell you that Tottenham are starting to knock some passes together. Son and Kulusevski drift over to the right but Milan are able to clear. Kane loses the ball with Kjaer coming in from behind, before he then draws a foul from the Milan defender.

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Chance! Son swings in a free kick from deep and Dier is able to flick it on. Tatarusanu is able to gather but if it was easier side the Milan goalkeeper may have been beaten.

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Hernandez’s shot took a slight deflection off Dier before it reached Forster, but that’s just the start Milan needed after their recent struggles. It’s a big test for this Spurs side now, and a real examination of their character Conte called for earlier.

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

The hosts are in front after just seven minutes! It comes from a long ball towards Theo Hernandez on the left. The Milan captain beats Romero to the high ball and from there, breaks into the box. Hernandez drives a shot straight at Forster, who palms into danger. Diaz follows it up and although Forster claws at his first shot, the forward heads it in from the goalline!

Nightmare start for Spurs.

(Getty Images)

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Leao chops inside Kulusevski and is then chopped down by the Tottenham forward.

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Kulusevski turns down the chance to swing the ball into the box as Spurs waste a short corner, but it’s been a decent start from the Premier League side.

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: The free-kick finds Leao on the other side of the box but his header is cleared by Lenglet. Son tries to break but he is taken down.

Tottenham then work it wide to Kulusevski, but Thiaw wins his challenge on the touchline.

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Tottenham, all in white, are booed every time they touch the ball early on. There are early touches for Skipp and Sarr, but Tottenham give it away and Emerson lunges in to bring down Leao from behind.

KICK OFF! Milan 0-0 Tottenham

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway in Milan!

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

What a noise inside the San Siro! Over 80,000 fans have flocked to see Milan’s first Champions League knockout game in 10 years.

The stadium will fall silent for a moment of silence for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Milan vs Tottenham

19:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The players are in the tunnel, almost time for that anthem... The Champions League is back!

‘Non Ti Ho Tradito’ is the banner in the San Siro from the Milan fans.

It’s a Valentines Day theme... “I’m not cheating on you”

19:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte, speaking to BT Sport:

On Tottenham injuries: “Last week we had important injuries and big losses for us, but this is the reality and we have to face the situation, to show character and the right spirit. In this situation, it’s no use to complain or cry, you have to become stronger and face the situation in the best possible way.”

On Skipp and Sarr starting in midfield: “It’s a big night for both. We are talking about young players but really good prospects. We trust them a lot and they feel our trust. Our expectation is a good performance and to adapt to the emotion.”

On Milan’s formation: “They started to play with a three but it’s the same system as us, 3-4-3. I’m not surprised.”

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle says Antonio Conte’s tactics cannot work in the Champions League.

He told The Independent: “I don’t think [Spurs] can go out and control a game, certainly with that system.

“We have to pedal back because he wants to go to a five. It is very hard to get pressure on the ball in midfield then. You can press high up, but if they get through then you’re in trouble.

“They have to play that way, but I’m not sure they can go and play that way against a Real Madrid. If they get past Milan they’d need a good draw again to get to the semis.

The last time Milan hosted Tottenham

19:36 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s 12 years to the day since Tottenham last played AC Milan in the San Siro, in what was one of the club’s greatest nights. Peter Crouch’s goal earned a 1-0 win for Tottenham, before they knocked the Italian side out in the next leg to reach the quarter-finals.

The match is perhaps best remembered, though, for Gennaro Gattuso’s headbutt on Joe Jordan after the final whistle.

“Gattuso lost himself,” Jordan told Sky in 2016. “It was a big game, he was captain of his club, we won the game and he had problems with one or two of the players. He had a problem with the referee. He obviously had a problem with himself. He picked on an old man like me.”

19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

“The more concerning point is how the financial gap between England and everyone else means it’s still so much for opposition to overcome. Chelsea’s easy group-stage wins over Milan felt so instructive.

“So, while a fixture between Tottenham and the Italian champions feels like it should be huge – and that Milan are of course the bigger club – it takes a different perspective if you stand back. It is one of Europe’s wealthiest clubs against a side in the third financial tier. That usually tends to tell, and is often forgiving for the wealthier side.

The great encouragement for Milan beyond their own return to form this weekend, however, is how Leicester eviscerated Spurs on Saturday. Milan, coincidentally, are one place – and €12m (£10.6m) – ahead of Leicester in the latest Deloitte Football Money League.

“They are seven places and - more importantly – 50 per cent of the revenue behind Spurs. If it feels so dreary to be talking about this, that is the world that Uefa and the Premier League have created.”

19:13 , Jamie Braidwood

As managers such as Stefano Pioli and Marco Rose try to work out how to set up against English clubs for the Champions League’s returns, executives across the competition’s clubs are actually thinking in similar terms. Such is boardroom fear of Premier League power that there is now an increasing refrain in meetings: “Something must be done.”

It remains to be seen whether that something will be the Super League that was relaunched last week and is intended to supplant the Champions League itself. It is nevertheless a feeling that frames the knockout stages, especially amid the expectation that at least three English clubs will get through from the last 16 for the fourth time in five years.

Something very significant did actually happen in the Premier League itself, of course, that could well influence this future. Manchester City were charged with multiple breaches of the English competition’s rules, and essentially accused of fraud. That at least changes the atmosphere around another core theme going into these knockout games.

The last-16 fixtures are the first in the Champions League since the World Cup, and it could also be said that also means they represent the first of a new era in football.

Champions League knockout stage preview, by Miguel Delaney

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Here are Tottenham - they are facing AC Milan for the first time since 2011 tonight, but they played at the San Siro two seasons ago against Inter.

18:56 , Jamie Braidwood

For a self-proclaimed winner, it is a return to the place he last won. Two seasons in the dugout at San Siro brought Inter Milan’s first Scudetto for 11 years. It is the sort of achievement that burnished Antonio Conte’s image of himself. He has five league titles in his last seven full seasons in club football. Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti, to name but three, cannot claim as much.

If they are placed on a higher managerial plane, deemed among the real elite, it is because of the Champions League. Facing AC Milan takes Conte back, and not merely because he is a former Juventus and Inter manager. His last Champions League final was against Milan: 20 years ago, when he was a Juventus substitute and they lost on penalties at Old Trafford. It was also an all-Serie A final, something which feels implausible now, when Milan are outbid by Bournemouth for players, when Conte’s stuttering Tottenham are arguably favourites in a two-legged tie against the reigning Italian champions.

The gap on Conte’s CV lies in Europe. Not as a player: during his Juve career, they reached four Champions League finals and he played in three, winning one. But as a manager: he has never reached the last four.

AC Milan vs Tottenham preview by Richard Jolly

18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

As expected, Tottenham look very short in midfield with Bentancur and Bissouma injured and Hojbjerg suspended. Antonio Conte has one solution left and goes with Oliver Skipp, 20, and Pape Matar Sarr, 22, as his midfield pair.

Tottenham look strong up front with Kane, Kulusevski and Son all starting, while Clement Lenglet is preferred to Ben Davies at left centre-back.

What a night it is too for goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who stands in for the injured Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old previously played in the Champions League with Celtic.

18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Thiaw, Kalulu, Kjaer, Hernandez; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Tonali; Diaz, Giroud, Leao

Tottenham: Forster; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic; Sarr, Skipp; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte says he is still not 100 per cent following gallbladder surgery but added it’s important to be back with the team in difficult situation

“For sure, it was really difficult to stay far from the team,” he said.

“Because you have a sense of responsibility that you want to stay every moment with your players, to breathe the environment in every situation.

“But this problem happened and now I’m feeling much better than before.

“I’m not still 100 per cent but I think I’m recovering well, it’s very important for me to stay with the team, work with them and try to stay together in a difficult moment for us.”

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte effectively confirmed Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr will start tonight at the San Siro

“We have the solution in our house, with the two young players, Skippy and Pape Sarr.

“You know we are talking about two young players, their first game in the Champions League, they are really young - 20 and 22 years old.

“Especially for this reason we have to be good to help them to overcome the emotion, and then we trust them.”

17:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham players are prone to collapsing under pressure ahead of tonight’s last-16 first-leg tie at AC Milan.

Conte, who says he is still not 100 per cent following gallbladder surgery, watched his side beat champions Manchester City and then follow it up by being thrashed 4-1 at Leicester at the weekend, when a spot in the Premier League top four was theirs for the taking.

Spurs have notoriously failed in big moments over the years and Conte has hinted some of his players cannot live with the pressure.

“If you want to win or achieve some targets and have a good position in the Champions League or in England in the Premier League you have to be stable,” he said. “And this stability is lacking this year. I always talk about it with my players. It is very difficult to keep concentration, it is very difficult to stay focused all of the time.

“It is not an easy task being so focused. We are working on that, playing under pressure all of the time is good for some players and bad for others. Sometimes players feel motivated, other times they feel so much under pressure that they can’t perform.

“Maybe for a period they have a good performance and then they collapse all of a sudden if they feel too much pressure. We are working on this, we want to make our players more resilient.”

17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Milan boss Stefano Pioli thinks his side, the current champions of Italy, are equal to Spurs.

He said: “We believe we’re equal to Tottenham. Winning the Champions League is a dream but it’s useless to think about it now.

“A week ago, they beat Manchester City, but we don’t come in better or worse than them. It will be a big game that we will have to play well.”

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs face a midfield crisis with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for the rest of the season after the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the fixture against Leicester.

Yves Bissouma is also injured while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable through suspension. Captain Hugo Lloris and left-back Ryan Sessegnon also miss out through injury.

Milan are boosted by the return of Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer but remain without Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mike Maignan.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Milan vs Tottenham odds and prediction

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

AC Milan: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 9/5

Prediction

With both sides’ inconsistent league form, it is tough to know how this fixture will turn out. A home crowd combined with Spurs’ massive absentees in the middle of the park will make Milan favourites but the away side’s dogged display against Man City may provide the blueprint for a snatch-and-grab away performance. AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

Milan vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham vs AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 at the San Siro tonight.

Antonio Conte’s side progressed to the knockout stages after a dramatic victory in Marseille, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late goal securing top spot with the last kick of the game. Spurs come into the test against the Italian champions reeling, however, following a 4-1 thrashing at Leicester on Sunday, as well as a number of injury absences.

Tottenham have been rocked by the news that Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the season and with Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma also injured, Conte is set to field an inexperienced midfield duo tonight. Harry Kane will hope to lead Tottenham towards the quarter-finals, however, as they face a Milan side who have also been struggling for form.

The Serie A champions have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions under Stefano Pioli, including heavy defeats to Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo. Milan, who are seven-time European champions, are looking to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2012.