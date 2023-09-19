AC Milan vs Newcastle LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

AC Milan vs Newcastle LIVE!

The Champions League group stage is back and kicks off tonight with the hugely anticipated return of Newcastle to the competition after over 20 years away. The Magpies are back at Europe’s top table less than two years after their Saudi-backed takeover, looking to make an impression on the biggest stage.

Eddie Howe & Co., though, could not have a tougher task after being drawn into the so-called ‘group of death’ along with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and tonight’s opponents. AC Milan reached the semi-finals last season, though are not exactly full of confidence as they welcome Newcastle to the San Siro just three days after a 5-1 derby loss to huge rivals Inter.

Given the strength of Group F, a win tonight would give either team a much-needed platform to build upon. Newcastle have to do that without star midfielder Joelinton, but summer signing Sandro Tonali starts against his former club and Alexander Isak leads the line. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog below!

AC Milan 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

18:12 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Game settling down a bit more now, which is good news for Newcastle. That constant Milan pressure has eased.

Visitors haven’t really been able to get Isak in the game, with Guimaraes very quiet too. Needs to change for them.

18:08 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Loftus-Cheek allowed so much space in midfield, drives towards the Newcastle box and fires an effort at goal. Rises over the bar.

Think that’s eight shots for Milan now, Newcastle yet to get off the mark.

18:07 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Pope is keeping Milan at bay by himself. Hernandez not marked from the corner, free header and Pope reacts in time to turn it over for another corner.

Newcastle looking all over the place at the back.

18:05 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Newcastle just keeping the ball for a couple of minutes, trying to calm things down after that frantic spell. It’s still goalless, that’s the main thing for them.

Here come the visitors again, ball clipped to the back post and Trippier does well to nod it away with Leao lurking.

Falls for Krunic, miles out but goes for goal anyway. Pope tips it over the bar.

18:02 , Matt Verri

15 mins: And another save!

Ball falls for Giroud in the box, Pope stands tall to deny him. Corner for the hosts, who are suddenly piling the pressure on.

Flicked on, Leao keeps it in at the back post but can’t direct the ball at goal. Newcastle hanging on for dear life.

18:00 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Two saves from Pope in a matter of seconds!

Sloppy from Newcastle and they are very nearly punished. Pobega from distance, Pope parries it away. Milan stay on the attack, cross clipped to the back post and Chukwueze’s header is kept out.

17:59 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Gordon, like Tonali a few minutes ago, bursts down the left and to the byline.

He does keep the ball in play, cut back isn’t great though and Milan can clear. Plenty of Newcastle bodies up with him, the visitors look really confident so far.

17:57 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Milan get a chance to break, Loftus-Cheek brings it forward and slides the pass wide to Chukwueze.

He’s standing on the touchline... standing offside on the touchline. His team-mates are less than impressed.

17:53 , Matt Verri

6 mins: More like it from Newcastle, getting on the front foot for the first time.

Tonali drives down the left wing, powerful run and gets to the byline before cutting the ball back into the box. Can’t pick out a black and white shirt, but the flag is up anyway. Ball had just gone out of play.

17:51 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Long spell of Milan possession, Leao tries to make something happen and lets fly from 25 yards out. Bounces just in front of Pope, but he claims it comfortably.

Gordon gets his first touch of the ball, brought down by Calabria. Won’t be the last time those two come together.

17:50 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Milan seeing plenty of the ball in the opening minutes, Newcastle happy to let the defenders have it.

The Magpies won’t want to take any risks early on here, just need to ease their way into the match.

KICK-OFF!

17:47 , Matt Verri

Underway at the San Siro!

17:45 , Matt Verri

Massive smile on Jacob Murphy’s face as the Champions League anthem plays, looking around and trying to take in the occasion. Can see how much it means to him. Dan Burn looking fairly chuffed with life.

All far more serious on the Milan side of things. They’ve been here before, reaching the semi-finals last season.

Here we go!

17:43 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch at the San Siro, brilliant atmosphere as you’d expect.

Tonali right at the back of the Newcastle line, going to be an emotional evening for him back at the club he supports.

All that put to one side for 90 minutes...

Waiting is almost over!

17:39 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel any minute now, kick-off coming up very, very shortly.

It’s been 20 years since Newcastle last played a Champions League match, a fair bit has changed since then.

The Magpies haven’t been at their best so far this season, but a chance to make a real statement this evening.

(Getty Images)

Wilson: We’re not in Champions League to be tourists

17:35 , Matt Verri

Callum Wilson has urged Newcastle to prove they “deserve” to be in the Champions League and rise to the occasion in what is an incredibly difficult group.

“We have an opportunity to go into the Champions League, play against the best teams that have been here for many years, go toe-to-toe with them,” he said on the The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“We are not going to these stadiums to spectate and be a tourist. We are going to put in a performance and go toe-to-toe. That’s what we worked so hard last season for, to not get to this point now and then start falling away and getting nervous when it gets to this situation.

“Everyone says you want Champions League, OK we have got it, so let’s show why you deserve to be there.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pre-match thoughts from Eddie Howe

17:29 , Matt Verri

"It's loud in the stadium and it isn't even half full"



Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on the #UCL challenge and how his side will balance the enjoyment with their best performance. #ACMNEW pic.twitter.com/VOpVkQQIi1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

Newcastle fan attacked in Milan

17:23 , Matt Verri

A Newcastle supporter was ambushed and stabbed three times in Milan last night.

Eddie McKay, 58, was with his son when he was attacked by seven or eight thugs wearing balaclavas around midnight on Monday.

Mr McKay suffered injuries to his back and arms. His daughter Rachel confirmed her father, from Newcastle, was recovering in hospital but wanted to warn other fans out in Milan.

She told Sky News: “My dad is stable and in a bit of shock.

“He’s gutted he’s missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

“He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked. My brother is okay, but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I’m flying out there later. We haven’t slept all night.”

(PA)

Howe: Tonali is a leader

17:16 , Matt Verri

Sandro Tonali was an ever-present in AC Milan’s Champions League run last season, but he’s in a Newcastle shirt this evening.

The midfielder has been a superb start to life with the Magpies, already making a big impression on Eddie Howe.

“He’s really committed to Newcastle,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

“Living there, the language and everything we wanted him to do. It’s very difficult to transfer from another country. I really like him as a person. Serious towards his game, which I like. He’s a leader.

“Excited for what he can be for us - both now and the future.”

(Getty Images)

Milan looking for more of the same

17:09 , Matt Verri

AC Milan made it all the way to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.

They came up against Inter in the last-four and failed to make an impression over the two legs, falling to defeat as their rivals made it through to the final and were beaten by Manchester City.

Rafael Leao shone throughout that deep run, and he’ll be crucial again if they are to make an impression this season.

(REUTERS)

Daunting task for Newcastle

16:59 , Matt Verri

Three away days the Newcastle fans will love, but it’s a very difficult task facing the Magpies in Europe this season.

They’re in Group F alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Milan - about as difficult as it could have been!

You’d imagine Newcastle’s form at St James’ Park will be decisive, but they won’t want to rely just on home comforts.

(Getty Images)

In the building!

16:52 , Matt Verri

Checking in at the San Siro. 👊 pic.twitter.com/xLW6inmvBl — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 19, 2023

AC Milan team news

16:45 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Chukwueze, Leao, Giroud

Subs: Sportiello, Mirante, Adli, Pulisic, Reijnders, Jovic, Okafor, Kjaer, Florenzi, Musah, Bartesaghi

Tonali starts against former club!

16:37 , Matt Verri

Sandro Tonali gets a swift return to Milan and he starts in midfield against the side he left in the summer.

Alexander Isak leads the line for Newcastle, with Callum Wilson on the bench. Jacob Murphy gets the nod in the front three, with Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron both among the substitutes.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

16:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

“We need to cause them problems"

16:25 , Matt Verri

Howe: Proud moment to be in Champions League

16:17 , Matt Verri

Eddie Howe revealed in his pre-match press conference that this will be the first Champions League match he has ever attended.

The Magpies are back in the competition after 20 years away, and the wait has been even longer for their boss.

“I’ve always been too busy working to take one in,” Howe said. “But it’s not something I’ve given any thought to.

“Yes, it will be a very proud moment for me. I think it will be a very proud moment for everyone connected with Newcastle to be back in the Champions League after a long period away.”

(Getty Images)

Milan need response

16:09 , Matt Verri

Fair to say AC Milan are not exactly coming into this match on a high.

They were hammered 5-1 by Inter Milan over the weekend, bringing an abrupt halt to what had been an unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

Room for improvement...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City to defend crown?

16:00 , Matt Verri

No surprise to see Man City as favourites for Champions League glory, after they lifted the trophy for the first time last season.

Newcastle back at Europe’s top table and are alongside Napoli and Inter Milan in the market - not much love for AC Milan.

Man City: 2/1

Bayern Munich: 11/2

Real Madrid: 8/1

Arsenal: 10/1

Paris St-G: 12/1

Barcelona: 14/1

Man Utd: 20/1

Napoli, Newcastle, Inter, Atletico Madrid: 25/1

AC Milan: 40/1

Odds via Betfair.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Perfect evening for it in Milan!

15:51 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

15:44 , Matt Verri

This is a really tough one. AC Milan can count themselves lucky to even be in the competition after benefiting from Juventus’ points deduction last season but have the pedigree and nous on this stage.

You can never write Newcastle off these days and no doubt every player will be determined to make their return after two decades a positive one.

Newcastle’s backline could well be the deciding factor here, either positively in the form of the influential Kieran Trippier or negatively in the form of the players beside him.

AC Milan to win, 2-1.

Newcastle team news

15:37 , Matt Verri

Alexander Isak is expected to start for Newcastle at the San Siro.

The Swede dropped out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s win over Brentford but looks likely to play alongside Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon in attack.

Callum Wilson, who scored the winner against the Bees, has trained individually in the build-up for the game but is not thought to be carrying an injury.

Sandro Tonali is another expected in from the off as the Italian international returns to his former club and the team he supported as a boy.

Joelinton has joined Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo on the treatment table, so will miss the game.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

(Getty Images)

AC Milan team news

15:29 , Matt Verri

Fikayo Tomori is eligible to play for AC Milan this evening, following his Serie A suspension.

The Italian giants have plenty of former Premier League players in their squad, with Olivier Giroud likely to lead the line, supported by both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic.

(REUTERS)

How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle

15:24 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

15:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of AC Milan vs Newcastle!

The Magpies are back in the Champions League and it’s a blockbuster clash to kick things off, as they travel to the San Siro to take on Milan.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:45pm BST. Stay with us!