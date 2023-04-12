Ismael Bennacer - Ismael Bennacer's goal edges first leg for AC Milan in costly night for Napoli - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

Ismael Bennacer's first-half goal helped AC Milan win 1-0 against 10-man Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Although the visitors had plenty of chances in the opening stages, Bennacer put Milan in front just before the break and a frustrating night for Napoli – who were without injured striker Victor Osimhen – was capped when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off in the second half.

Milan now take the goal advantage into the second leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next week.

Both sides had met recently in Serie A where Milan secured a huge 4-0 win, but leaders Napoli looked a different side as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had an effort cleared off the line within the first minute.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - Ismael Bennacer's goal edges first leg for AC Milan in costly night for Napoli - Getty Images/Jonathan Moscrop -

That set the tone for Napoli, who started the better of the two teams with a wide header from Giovanni Di Lorenzo before Piotr Zielinski smashed the ball from distance, forcing Mike Maignan to tip over the bar.

The hosts then suddenly sparked into life when Rafael Leao ran from the halfway line and came incredibly close to putting Milan in front, but his low shot just whistled past the far bottom corner.

Milan broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when Brahim Diaz broke forward with an excellent run, playing out to Leao on the right and his cross found Bennacer who smashed the ball home, despite goalkeeper Alex Meret getting a foot to it.

They could have easily doubled their lead minutes before half-time as Simon Kjaer's header from a corner rattled the crossbar.

Eljif Elmas' flicked header was palmed away by Maignan early in the second half, but Napoli were unable to break down the Milan defence with Di Lorenzo having a couple of half-chances and Anguissa firing a long-range effort wide.

A difficult evening for the visitors soured further in the 74th minute when Anguissa was sent off after being shown a second yellow card, just four minutes after his first.

Napoli kept testing Milan as Maignan was called into action to make another great save in the final stages of the game, denying Di Lorenzo at the near post before Mathias Olivera's header sailed over the bar.

AC Milan 1 Napoli 0, as it happened

10:01 PM

Full-time: Milan 1 Napoli 0

It's tantalisingly poised for the second leg in six days time. A second win for Milan over Napoli in 10 days after a feisty affair at the San Siro tonight.

A very good goal by Bennacer wins the game for Milan. The bad news for Napoli is that Anguissa will be banned, as will key defender Kim for the return leg in Naples.

AC Milan players celebrate - Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

09:57 PM

90+3 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

A fifth yellow card for Napoli – it's getting rather expensive for Napoli out there in terms of suspensions, this time for Rrahmani for losing his head following some dramatics from Saelemaekers inside the Napoli box.

09:55 PM

90+1 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Leao fancies himself from the edge of the box once again, but this time it's high and wide.

09:53 PM

90 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Five minutes of added time to come.

09:52 PM

89 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Leao with a long-range effort, looking to quickly beat Meret at the front post...

But Meret is equal to it. He saves and rapidly sparks a Napoli attack.

09:50 PM

87 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Rebic fouls Lobotka on the edge of Milan's final third. Elmas takes, looking for a little flick on, but it's easily dealt with.

Di Lorenzo swivels and shoots after again ghosting into the inside-right channel deep inside the Napoli box, but it's a kept out by a great reaction save from Maignan.

Olivera follows up with a long-ranger moments later, but it's just over.

09:47 PM

83 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Ndombele plays the ball out wide, looking for Politano but Hernandez is there first. Politano stomps his feet. Napoli are cutting a frustrated figure out there now.

09:42 PM

78 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kim with a challenge on Saelemaekers – and he picks up a yellow. He'll miss the second leg with that.

He's furious with that. "It's a bread and butter header," says a bemused Martin Keown on the BT Sport commentary. Indeed. Difficult to see how that was a yellow.

09:38 PM

RED CARD: Milan 1 Napoli 0 (Anguissa, 73)

The former Fulham man is sent off to add to Napoli's woes. It's for a high boot on Hernandez. It looks like he got to the ball first, but Hernandez went down dramatically and made the most of it.

Three minutes and 45 seconds between his two yellows.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - Getty Images/Marco Luzzani

09:36 PM

71 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kvara's been double-teamed tonight, but it looks like he's drifted slightly more central now since Raspadori's made an appearance.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

09:33 PM

Napoli sub

Lozano makes way for Raspadori.

09:32 PM

68 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kvara sends one into the box with the outside of his right foot, a nice looking pass and picking out Elmas who cushions it down and sends it into the path of Anguissa who lets rip... but it hits his team-mate on the way through. Milan goal kick.

09:28 PM

65 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Better from Milan now. They're keeping the ball, moving it around. Is it the case with the first half that they've survived the early Napoli onslaught and the tide starts to turn?

09:26 PM

62 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kvara again gets the better of Calabria down the left flank but the Milan player does just enough to stop him from getting a good enough cross in and Napoli have to settle for a corner.

09:23 PM

58 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Lozano thinks he's pushed by Hernandez in the box as the ball is flicked over the top into the inside-right channel.

But the replay shows it's probably inside of the law, a simple shoulder to shoulder in which Hernandez comes out on top.

It's fascinatingly poised this tie. At the moment Napoli are intent on trying to craft an equaliser, but a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro won't be a disaster.

09:17 PM

54 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Just like the first half, Napoli are starting fast in this second. Can they make the most of their domination this time?

09:15 PM

52 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kvara muscles his way down the left wing and tries to put one in, but he's been closely tracked by Calabria who blocks and concedes a corner.

Di Lorenzo gets a shot away inside the box, but it's deflected out for another Napoli corner. Milan can't get out of their own box at the moment. Another corner follows as Napoli keep knocking.

AC Milan's Italian defender Davide Calabria tackles Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - AFP/GABRIEL BOUYS

09:13 PM

50 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Napoli corner. Out-swinging from Zielinski and to the near post. There's a blue shirt on the end of it but it's straight at Maignan who easily holds.

Mike Maignan - AP/Antonio Calanni

09:12 PM

48 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

After receiving from Kim, Kvara tries a ball around the corner into the sort of space that Osimhen would usually get into. Alas. In the end it's easy for the Milan back line to mop up.

09:10 PM

47 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kvara's crowded out and fouled in the end by Calabria, the Milan man going straight through the back of Kvara down Napoli's left flank.

A short break here as there is a problem with the ref's tech... and we're back under way after a minute of stoppage.

09:07 PM

Second half

Begins. Milan get us back under way.

08:54 PM

Half-time: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Napoli looked like taking the lead very early on through Kvara and were in control for the first 30 minutes, but it got increasingly feisty after that point. And as it got more contentious, Milan grew in confidence. Bennacer put Milan ahead after Diaz sliced through the Napoli midfield with ease and the home side have looked completely on top since then while Napoli have looked increasingly fragile at the back.

Kjaer went so close to making it 2-0 at the end of that half, his header just an inch too high.

San Siro - Getty Images/Claudio Villa

08:50 PM

45 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

Kjaer with a header from the corner, but it comes back of the under side of the crossbar and out, that was an inch from being two.

08:48 PM

45 mins: Milan 1 Napoli 0

There's a renewed belief about Milan out there. They're starting to pass the ball around with more confidence since that goal.

Giroud lays the ball back to Tonali who gets a shot away, but it's deflected out for a corner.

Napoli are looking defensively fragile. The corner's sent in to the far post and Meret can only flap at it to concede one on the other side.

08:44 PM

GOAL! Milan 1 Napoli 0 (Bennacer, 39)

A huge moment for Milan as Bennacer scores his first Champions League goal. It's against the run of play, on the counter-attack.

Diaz initially wins the ball and goes through the Napoli midfield like it's not even there. He surges to the edge of Milan's box with plenty of back-up before dropping it to his right where Leao has provided assistance. Leao squares it back to the left side of the box where Bennacer has made the run. He aims for the front post and squeezes it past Meret, who gets his foot to it, but it's not enough. The Napoli keep might've done better there.

Ismael Bennacer - AP/Luca Bruno

08:39 PM

37 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Zielinski goes into the book for a trip on Krunic, well into Milan's half as the Bosnian midfielder tries to skip away. A few nasty challenges in the last 10 minutes which has turned this match into a very stop-start affair.

08:37 PM

35 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Giroud is back on his feet now and Kjaer hoofs one upfield, where Milan are caught offside. A really disciplined high line from Napoli.

08:36 PM

33 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Kim's gone in on robustly on Giroud. The former Chelsea and Arsenal man is receiving treatment well into his own half near the right-hand sideline, holding his ankle.

08:34 PM

31 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Krunic has gone running into Zielenski and committed a foul – it looks like a tactical one as Napoli were about to hit Milan on the counter from inside their own half.

08:32 PM

29 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Anguissa unlucky there. He gets the ball from Meret and canters away into the final third before trying to play through Kvara to his left, but it's misplaced and goes behind his Georgian team-mate. There's not the same focal point to the Napoli attack without Osimhen, they don't look as lethal despite the quantity of possession they've been enjoying.

08:29 PM

25 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Leao! Nearly a goal for Milan out of nowhere, on the counter-attack. His pace takes him through the middle of the Napoli team, slicing the Champions-elect open. He gets into the area and shoots across goal with his left foot, aiming for the far post, but it's four inches wide.

It started from Zielinski's misguided attempt to flick-on in the Milan box. No blue shirts were there to receive and Milan sprung out.

08:24 PM

21 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Napoli with a commanding period of possession in the final-third which sees Kvara switch the ball to Lozano. Lozano passes back and then receives the ball and tries to punt one into the six-yard box, but he's closed down rapidly and the ball deflects away. All Napoli so far.

08:20 PM

17 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Milan are passing around the back very cautiously, their first really sustained period of possession but they're getting nowhere near Napoli's final third.

08:16 PM

14 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Great movement from Di Lorenzo and a decent cross in. He's been outstanding down the right-hand side tonight, beating his man every time. Can Napoli capitalise on this early dominance?

08:15 PM

12 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Zielinski breaks from midfield, cuts across and lets rip on the edge of the D forcing Maignan into action again. Another corner to come. Rui hits a really good ball in, but Giroud is there to scoop it away at the front post to hand Napoli another corner.

Di Lorenzo has ghosted into the box once again following the corner and gets his head onto a cross from Rrahmani. Just over. Napoli are looking a massive threat early on.

08:12 PM

9 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Kvara crafts a shot from nowhere, jinking past his man to cut inside and fire off a missile from the left side of the box.

Maignan saves, corner to come.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO

08:09 PM

5 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Diaz is caught by Lobotka down the right channel as the Milan man tries to skip past him a few yards into the Napoli half. A long free kick to come.

Meret sees it late and dives out to punch the ball away. Napoli set up very deep during that free kick and looked unconvincing. Will Milan get the better of Napoli via the set pieces tonight?

08:06 PM

3 mins: Milan 0 Napoli 0

Anguissa with a fizzing shot from outside of the area, forcing Maignan to palm it over his crossbar. Napoli corner.

It's played short and Rui puts one in, but there's a little too much on the header from Di Lorenzo.

Napoli are very lively so far, not much from Milan as of yet.

Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - AP/Luca Bruno

08:04 PM

1 min: AC Milan 0 Napoli 0

Off the line inside the first minute!

Kvaratskhelia with the opportunity at the far post after Lozano manages to craft a way down the right flank and swing one in. But Kvara should've lifted it rather than shoot across the ground.

It's deflected out to Rui and he has a shot from outside the area, but, as per the BT Sport commentary, "very much a defender's effort".

08:01 PM

Kick off!

Napoli get us under way.

Istvan Kovacs officiates this one tonight.

07:57 PM

The teams are heading out the tunnel

A reminder of the line-ups tonight.

AC Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Krunic, Tonali, Diaz, Bennacer, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Ballo-Toure, Rebic, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Florenzi, Origi, Thiaw, Messias, Pobega, Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Mirante, De Ketelaere.

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Zambo, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Elmas.

Subs: Juan Jesus, Idasiak, Olivera, Bereszynski, Politano, Ostigard, Gaetano, Raspadori, Ndombele, Gollini.

07:56 PM

Kick off in five minutes

We've also got coverage of the other quarter-final of the night, Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

My colleague Tom has you covered here.

07:49 PM

Warm ups

AC Milan - AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Getty Images/Marco Luzzani

07:44 PM

This is AC Milan's first Champions League quarter-final in 11 years

AC Milan were well below par on Friday when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by visitors Empoli following their emphatic 4-0 win over Napoli the previous Sunday. Head coach Stefano Pioli said:

I believe we will regain balance, but tomorrow starts another challenge, 180 minutes long. [Napoli are] a team of the highest calibre, the team that have scored the most goals in the Champions League, and won the most games after Bayern. They have great quality but we start from 0-0 and I expect two balanced matches. We can expect something different from them, which can also be a new attitude in the defensive phase, and we have to be good at recognising that. The league performances have given us some indication. We know we have to play a great game to be up to the task against such a strong team. [But] regardless of [league] performances, all that matters now is the Milan that takes the field tomorrow. We must play a focused game in every aspect. The opponents have great quality and they know how to take advantage of every mistake and be dangerous. We cannot afford to drop our concentration levels because the stakes are very high.

Stefano Pioli - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

07:36 PM

Alessandro Florenzi and Rafael Leao

Alessandro Florenzi and Rafael Leao - Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

07:35 PM

Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

07:34 PM

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti on Victor Osimhen's absence

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, who is Serie A's top scorer this season with 21 goals, was sidelined for this month's league games against Milan and Lecce due to a thigh strain. Luciano Spalletti said:

We've won important games even without Osimhen. I expect those who go out onto the pitch to have the trust of their team mates and themselves. The strength of a team is never a raw addition of team members but of the qualities, of how they manage to coexist with each other, the team behaviour. And our team has shown that it can play beyond the starting lineup.

07:30 PM

Napoli are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time

They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate in the last-16 to reach this point.

07:27 PM

It's the first time we've had three Italian teams in the quarter-finals since 2006

That year, Italy won the World Cup.

There's a good chance there will be an Italian team in the final. The winner of this tie will play either Benfica or Inter Milan in the final – and Inter won their first leg away in Portugal 2-0 last night.

07:24 PM

Team news: Milan name the same side that thrashed Napoli 4-0 in Serie A

Rafael Leão, Díaz and Saelemaekers were on the scoresheet that afternoon as Napoli suffered just a third league defeat of the season.

07:20 PM

Meeting of the coaches

Head coach of AC Milan Stefano Pioli shakes hands with the head coach of Napoli Luciano Spalletti - Getty Images/Claudio Villa

07:17 PM

The venue for tonight: The San Siro

Kick off is at 8pm.

San Siro - Getty Images/Marco Luzzani

07:07 PM

Team news: Napoli's starting XI

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Zambo, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Elmas.

Subs: Juan Jesus, Idasiak, Olivera, Bereszynski, Politano, Ostigard, Gaetano, Raspadori, Ndombele, Gollini.

07:06 PM

Team news: AC Milan's starting XI

AC Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Krunic, Tonali, Diaz, Bennacer, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Ballo-Toure, Rebic, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Florenzi, Origi, Thiaw, Messias, Pobega, Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Mirante, De Ketelaere.

06:46 PM

A clash of Italian titans

By Ella Babbington

Hello and welcome to our coverage of AC Milan vs Napoli. Tonight’s game will see seven-time European champions Milan host fellow Italian team Napoli in the first leg of their quarter-final.

This is the first time Napoli have reached the final eight. Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the game: Who are the favourites? In their Serie A match on April 2, Milan crushed Napoli in a 4-0 win.

Whilst this result had spectators stunned, we must be careful to not overstate its importance ahead of tonight’s game. Napoli are all but Serie A champions after an impressive season from the Italian side, so taking their eye off the ball domestically to perhaps favour continental success might be understandable.

Statistically, Napoli has pulled off a string of wins in their last 10 games only losing twice to Milan and Lazio. In their last 10 games, Milan has had mixed results, with an array of wins, losses and draws against a range of teams.

Perhaps more pertinently, Milan have managed to defeat their southern rivals only once in the clubs' last nine meetings at San Siro. Indeed, Napoli have won on each of their last three trips to the renowned Stadio Giuseppe Meazza - including a 2-1 league victory there earlier this season.

Line-up expectations Milan’s Olivier Giroud is likely to make the starting lineup as his four goals this Champions League season make him the team's top scorer in Europe. Alongside him, players Rafael Leao, Simon Kjaer, Rade Krunic and Brahim Diaz are also expected to start with the hopes of emulating their performance against Napoli earlier this month. However, Napoli are not shy of goal scorers themselves.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori have all matched Giroud’s goal tally this season. Unfortunately, due to a thigh injury, Serie A’s top scorer Osimhen is out injured and his deputy Simeone is a major doubt after picking up a knock against Lecce on Friday.

Unless the Argentinian can recover in time, Raspadori may have to deputise in the visitors' front three. Stay with us for full coverage of tonight’s game.