Is AC Milan vs Inter on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

For the first time in 20 years, Milan’s two biggest clubs meet in the Champions League last four hoping to book their place in the final.

A meeting between AC Milan and Inter guarantees a first Italian competitor in the showpiece decider since 2017.

The two Lombardy sides have been relatively evenly matched domestically, with the pair currently fourth and fifth in Serie A, and will recognise a major opportunity to return to European football’s biggest stage.

The winner of this semi final will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on 10 June.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AC Milan vs Inter?

The first leg of the semi final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 May at their shared San Siro ground in Milan.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 with coverage from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao was forced off after just 12 minutes against Lazio, and the forward is a major doubt for this first leg, even if he has hinted that he has avoided serious injury. A late fitness test could decide if Leao is able to feature, but Stefano Pioli’s squad is otherwise in reasonable health.

Pioli said Leao would either start the game or not play at all, adding that Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers was a potential replacement for Wednesday’s match at the San Siro.

“Today he (Leao) trained, tomorrow I will decide what to do,” Pioli told reporters, adding that he was not stressing over the 23-year-old’s fitness. “I’m going to bed quietly tonight, anyway in the morning Rafa and the doctor will tell me his condition. If he is well he will be called up, otherwise not.

“If the test is clean he can play. If it is not clean he cannot play -- either from the start or the end. I would have preferred to do it today, but it was not possible.”

Simone Inzaghi rotated a little in Inter’s weekend Serie A action, particularly in his forward line, and could opt to start Romelu Lukaku again up front. Danilo D’Ambrosio could be fit to feature, but a shoulder injury is likely to keep Robin Gosens out.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

Odds

AC Milan win 9/4

Draw 11/5

Inter win 32/21

Prediction

A tight first leg leaves the tie in the balance. AC Milan 1-1 Inter