AC Milan vs Inter: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

AC Milan and Inter this week meet in their biggest derby in years in the Champions League semi-finals.

A truly heavyweight meeting between two bitter rivals, it is a fascinating affair. Not since Juventus in 2017 have Italy had a Champions League finalist but, finally, Serie A will have representation on the grandest stage of them all.

AC, of course, have a huge amount of history in this competition. While this current team isn’t blessed with bags of experience, the club are one of the greats when it comes to the European Cup.

Inter, meanwhile, have become something of cup specialists in recent seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

AC Milan vs Inter Milan is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday 10 May, 2023.

San Siro in Milan will host.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch via the website or app.

Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

AC Milan vs Inter team news

AC Milan have been handed a big fitness concern ahead of the game after Rafael Leao was forced off during the weekend win over Lazio with a muscle injury. Alexis Saelemaekers deputised and would likely do so again on Wednesday if required. Elsewhere, Tommaso Pobega is the only other fitness concern.

Blow: Skriniar is unlikely to play in the derby (Getty Images)

For Inter, Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens are the main fitness concerns and are not expected to feature. Romelu Lukaku has found form at the right time to put himself into contention to start, likely ahead of Edin Dzeko, who was named on the bench over the weekend.

Both managers will provide further updates closer to the game.

AC Milan vs Inter prediction

It’s a unique game to predict but the way in which Milan managed to stifle a Napoli team playing some brilliant football was hugely impressive.

Milan to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

AC Milan wins: 77

Draws: 61

Inter Milan wins: 63

AC Milan vs Inter match odds

AC Milan to win: 29/20

Draw: 2/1

Inter to win: 2/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.