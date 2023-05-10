AC Milan vs Inter LIVE: Result and reaction from Champions League semi-final as Inter take control of tie

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan bot found the back of the net as Inter Milan claimed the advantage in their Champions League semi-final against AC Milan with a 2-0 first-leg win at San Siro.

Inter came out of the blocks in rapid fashion taking their city rivals by surprise with two goals inside the first 11 minutes. They could easily have put the tie to bed after a dominant first-half display which saw Hakan Calhanoglu hit the post and VAR overturn a penalty decision.

Despite their woeful start, Milan improved after the break and will be grateful to still be in with a shout of defeating the 2010 champions in the second leg.

Relive the action from the Milan derby as AC Milan and Inter clash in the Champions League:

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Milan derby creates thrilling sensory overload that shows how football should be

FT - Inter Milan win the game 2-0 to take an advantage into the second leg

63’ POST! - Tonali hits the post with a shot from the edge of the box (MIL 0-2 INT)

32’ NO PENALTY! - The referee overturns his own decision after a VAR check (MIL 0-2 INT)

30’ PENALTY! - Martinez is brought down by Kjaer (MIL 0-2 INT)

16’ POST! - Calhanoglu rattles the upright for Inter (MIL 0-2 INT)

11’ GOAL! - Mkhitaryan adds a quick second to leave Milan rocking (MIL 0-2 INT)

8’ GOAL! - Dzeko volleys Inter ahead (MIL 0-1 INT)

AC Milan 0 - 2 FC Internazionale Milano

Milan derby creates thrilling sensory overload that shows how football should be

22:27 , Mike Jones

On a night of thrilling sensory overload, it is Internazionale left with the feeling that matters most: victory, and in the match that matters most. That it was 2-0 at the San Siro, from the most thrilling of starts, went some way to finishing this Champions League semi-final when it had barely begun, putting Simone Inzaghi’s fine cup team on the brink of the grandest final in club football. It still could have been much worse for AC Milan, who badly missed their best player in Rafael Leao. It meant they had no answer - either at the back or front - to Inter’s individual stars. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan plundered lightning bolts of early goals.

One of a few remaining hopes for Milan is that Leao’s return can spark a comeback that had some embers in that second half. There was also the almost irrational manner that Inter started the game, as much borne of the emotion of everything that was happening as any imposed idea.

The same can happen in the second leg, especially since Milan were the “home” side here. Stefano Pioli at least has to ensure they believe that. That’s what much of this came down to, as the entire occasion ratcheted up to something that went beyond a sporting spectacle.

Milan derby creates thrilling sensory overload that shows how football should be

FT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

22:25 , Mike Jones

Inter have beaten AC Milan in three different competitions (Champions League, Serie A, Italian Super Cup) in the same season for the first time in their history.

FT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

22:22 , Mike Jones

This is the first time AC Milan have ever lost an all-Italian Champions League tie.

They had won three and drawn four of the previous seven (against Inter, Juventus and Napoli).

FT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

22:16 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan goalscorer Edin Dzeko to BT Sport: “It feels very good, especially because it’s a derby. We played away on paper. It’s a great result for us.

“Sometimes you get in this difficult moment where the ball doesn’t want to go in. Patience and work always pays off. I was calm knowing the goals would come as always. Today is the proof.

“I don’t think so [that they’ll get carried away] because we’re an experienced team. We know what we’ve done today. We have got a great result but nothing is yet finished. In the Champions League only great teams arrive in the semi-finals so we have to be careful and concentrate like today.”

On their approach to the second leg: “Not to think about the first leg. They play only on paper an away game but it’s also a home game for them with our fans. We have to be careful. They’re stll a good team.”

FT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

22:13 , Mike Jones

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named the Player of the Match.

UEFA’s Technical Observer Panel said of the midfielder’s performance: “He not only scored, but was also relentless in midfield. He rotated superbly with Hakan Calhanoglu when defending and pressing. His passing was incredibly accurate and his reading of the game was excellent.”

FT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

22:10 , Mike Jones

The second leg is in six days’ time and will also be played at the San Siro. If Inter win, draw or lose by one goal, they will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final on 10th June.

FT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

22:07 , Mike Jones

Full-time: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:56 , Mike Jones

90+4 mins: Inter Milan win the game! They’ve earned themselves a two goal lead in this Champions League semi-final and look on course to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in June.

AC Milan were woeful in the first half as Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both found the back of the net inside the opening 11 minutes. Inter continued to push until the break but couldn’t extend their lead.

After the restart AC Milan grew into the game and held their own but lacked any threat in the final third. They’re still in the tie though but will need to improve in this performance next week.

Advantage Inter after the first leg.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:51 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:51 , Mike Jones

87 mins: A long ball comes up to Lukaku who wins it in the air and nods it across to Correa. He finds Gagliardini who gets fouled by Theo Hernandez.

After a couple of short passes following the free kick the ball it whipped into the box but Mike Maignan plucks it out of the air.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:47 , Mike Jones

84 mins: AC Milan win a free kick in a decent shooting position but waste the opportunity. I think it’s safe to say this game is done. I can’t see any more goals coming.

Hoping I’m wrong though.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:42 , Mike Jones

81 mins: The second half hasn’t lived up to the barmstorming nature of the first 45 minutes. Inter really took their foot off the gas and decided to preserve their lead instead of trying to increase it.

That may pay off for them tonight but it’ll keep AC Milan in the contest ahead of the second leg.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:40 , Mike Jones

78 mins: More changes from Inter to take some time out of the match. Roberto Gagliardini and Joaquin Correa come onto the pitch with Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez replaced.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:38 , Mike Jones

75 mins: AC Milan haven’t had a shot on target yet. Though they’re controlling more of the ball, they’re struggling to create anything in the final third.

Inter will settle for their two goal lead.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:34 , Mike Jones

72 mins: Fikayo Tomori is booked for a poor tackle in the middle of the pitch.

Inter make a couple of changes. Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko are off with Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku brought on.

Matteo Darmian has immediate moved over to the left wingback role.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:31 , Mike Jones

69 mins: It’s almost as though Inter Milan have gone to sleep. They seem happy with their two goal lead and are dropping deep in an attempt to keep AC Milan quiet.

It’s having an adverse effect as Milan growing more confident in the game,

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:27 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Milan have certainly been better since the restart. They’ve had more possession and the changes Pioli has made are causing Inter a few issues.

Origi has been alert since his introduction, he’s making things happen.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:25 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Inter Milan’s first change brings fresh legs into the middle of the pitch as Marcelo Brozovic replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Post! Divock Origi collects the ball on the left side and slips a pass into the box for Brahim Diaz. Diaz flicks it on to Olivier Giroud who passes it back to the front edge of the box.

Sandro Tonali arrives a drills a low shot into the left hand post!

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:23 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Milan make a couple of changes now with Divock Origi and Malick Thiaw brought on to replace Alexis Saelemaekers and Simon Kjaer.

Krunic goes to ground inside Inter’s penalty area after a tackle from Dimarco but the referee is unmoved by the penalty appeals.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:19 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Inter seem to have realised that AC Milan aren’t as flimsy defensively - it’s only a minor improvement mind you. In any case the ‘visitors’ tonight are holding deeper and not allowing Milan to get the ball into the final third.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:15 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Dimarco knocks a corner kick short for Inter Milan but Theo Hernandez is on hand to nod the ball clear. It comes out to Lautaro Martinez who has a dart at goal and smokes the ranged effort high and wide.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:13 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Chance! This is better from Milan. Sandro Tonali receives the ball in the middle of the pitch and drives past two defenders before sliding the ball into the right side of the box.

Junior Messias arrvies from the right then guides a left-footed effort wide of the far post. Not a great shot but miles better than Milan created in the first half.

21:09 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Milan win a free kick just inside Inter’s half. Theo Hernandez floats the set piece over to the back post but can’t pick out a teammate and the ball skips out for a goal kick.

Second half: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:06 , Mike Jones

Milan restart the game for the second half. Can they muster a comeback and maybe get a goal back against Inter?

No further changes from either manager.

HT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

21:01 , Mike Jones

Internazionale are only the fourth side to take a two-goal lead in the opening 11 minutes of a Champions League semi-final match, after Juventus vs Man Utd in April 1999, Man Utd vs Arsenal in May 2009, and Man City vs Real Madrid in April 2022.

HT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:57 , Mike Jones

Milan and Inter are facing each other for the fifth time in European competitions, with the Rossoneri unbeaten in the previous four matches - won two, drawn two.

Is there going to be a big comeback after the break?

HT AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:53 , Mike Jones

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for Inter Milan in the first half, will they add more goals after the break?

Half-time: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:49 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: The whistle goes to end the first half with Inter Milan in complete control of the game and the tie. They’ve scored twice, had a penalty turned down and should have at least two more.

This is a big half-time team talk for Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:47 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: There’s four minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Things are getting a bit scrappy and physical now.

Rade Krunic earns a yellow card for a tussle with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the middle of the pitch.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:45 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Milan just seem a bit weak and uncoordinated going forward. Alexis Saelemaekers is a rare example of someone trying to get something going.

He’s made a few decent dribbles into the penalty area but Dumfries it handling him well.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:44 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Inter Milan are the first team ever to have two players aged 34 years or older scoring in a Champions League knockout game.

They’re bossing this match so far.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:40 , Mike Jones

38 mins: A frustrated Theo Hernandez takes no prisoner in stopping Denzel Dumfries’ driving run down the line. The left-back comes sprinting across and clatters Dumfries to the floor.

He doesn’t even look sorry about it.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:35 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Will that decision be a turning point in the game for AC Milan. Inter are running riot against them tonight and could have had at least another two goals.

Milan need to shore up the defence quickly.

NO PENALTY!

20:33 , Mike Jones

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

32 mins: VAR calls the referee over to the pitchside monitor who takes a look at the replays. The contact isn’t much and Lautaro Martinez goes down easily.

The referee decides the contact isn’t enough and overturns his initial decision!

Penalty to Inter Milan!

20:32 , Mike Jones

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

30 mins: Penalty to Inter Milan! Lautaro Martinez collects a throw in and spins into the box. There’s contact with Simon Kjaer and Martinez hits the deck.

VAR will check it.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:29 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Milan are awarded a free kick over on the left side of the pitch. The set piece is whipped into the box but Inter defend it adequately.

Olivier Giroud makes a run off the ball and wants a threaded pass slipped into the box but he’s flagged offside when the pass gets made.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:27 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Tomori is in a real battle up against Dzeko but he does well this time to hold up the Inter Milan forward and force his shot well wide of the target.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:25 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Edin Dzeko beats Fikayo Tomori with a glorious touch in the centre circle but Davide Calabria steps in recover the ball for Milan.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:19 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Things have gone from bad to worse for AC Milan as Ismael Bennacer has been forced off the pitch with an injury. In his place comes Junior Messias who’s a worthy replacement in the middle of the pitch.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:17 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Off the post! Inter are really trying to put the tie to bed. A driving effort to Hakan Calhanoglu sees the midfielder’s shot from range strike the post.

It comes out to Nicolo Barella who lays it off to Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The goalscorer shoots but his soft low effort is kept out bu Mike Maignan.

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

20:14 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Talk about imposing yourself, Inter Milan have done that and some in these opening stages. If AC Milan can’t stem Inter’s attacking prowess - or maybe score themselves - they’ll be out of this tie before half-time.

Lots of work for the seven time Champions League winners to do here.

GOAL! AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan (Mkhitaryan, 11’)⚽️

20:12 , Mike Jones

11 mins: It’s two! Nicolo Barella laces the ball out wide to Federico Dimarco who drives down the wing. He cuts the ball back to Lautaro Martinez who jumps over it leaving it for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan touches the ball into the box then smashes it past Mike Maignan to double Inter’s lead!

GOAL! AC Milan 0-1 Inter Milan (Dzeko, 8’)⚽️

20:09 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Federico Dimarco lifts the free kick into the Milan penalty area and the hosts nod it out for a corner.

Goal! The corner it whipped into the middle of the box where Edin Dzeko holds off Davide Calabria and volleys a left-footed strike into the back of the net!

Inter Milan take the lead.

AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: The midfield battle will be important to how this match unfolds. Inter have packed it with five players compared to AC Milan’s three.

They thread the ball up to Edin Dzeko who gets fouled by Fikayo Tomori gifting Inter a free kick.

AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

20:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: It’s been a sedate start to the game with neither team managing to assert their authority on the other one. Both sides are feeling each other out, trying to pass out from the back and utilise the wide areas.

Kick off: AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

20:02 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan get the ball roll for this semi-final first leg. They work it back to Andre Onana in goal who then boots one long. Milan nod the ball back into the midfield where Inter recover it and slip a pass over to Denzel Dumfries.

He tries to get around Theo Hernandez but the Milan left-back takes him out.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Inter are probably the slight favourites to win this one but it won’t be an easy game. AC Milan will hope to get to the Champions League final, especially at the expense of their rivals.

Which way will this game go?

Kick off is up next.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:53 , Mike Jones

This is the 236th Milan derby - a rivalry going back to 1908 when a group split away from AC Milan to set up Inter.

Inter have won 87, Milan 79 and there’s been 69 draws.

They have met 178 times in Serie A with the other meetings coming in different versions of the Italian league, cups and the Champions League.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:50 , Mike Jones

Fikayo Tomori is the first Englishman to feature in a UEFA Champions League semi-final for a foreign team since Steve McManaman for Real Madrid in 2003, 20 years ago.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:45 , Mike Jones

After winning four of their first five semi-final ties, the Nerazurri have only one victory in the last three. They are now level with Ajax on nine European Cup semi-finals; only seven clubs have featured more.

This is the Nerazzurri’s 16th Champions League campaign and a fifth in a row, their longest run since they appeared for ten successive seasons between 2002/03 and 2011/12.

It is their 12th appearance in the knockout stage.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:40 , Mike Jones

Only Real Madrid (32), Bayern (20) and Barcelona (17) have featured in more semi-finals than Milan’s 13. This is their seventh last-four appearance in the Champions League era, matching Juventus’s Italian record.

The Rossoneri have won eight of their last nine semi-final ties.

The Milan derby crowns Serie A’s return - here is why it means so much more

19:35 , Mike Jones

At the training grounds of both Milan clubs this week, the players have been enduring the same feeling that many of their more distinguished predecessors did in 2003. It is one that might run against all of the understandable excitement leading up to a second Champions League semi-final derby between Internazionale and AC Milan. That feeling is that this is not a game to really be enjoyed, or even looked forward to in any way. Then, 20 years ago, Alessandro Costacurta was already one of the most decorated players in football but he felt a tension before that match that he hadn’t ever experienced in his career. Not before his first European Cup final in 1989. Not before the World Cup final in 1994.

It was a fear of failure, that the cost of defeat to your greatest rivals was much greater than the value of victory. Little wonder the tie only featured one goal. And these were teams that had far more medals and football status than their successors today.

That is what makes the feeling now all the deeper, because the stakes are consequently so much higher. It is not just a precious chance at Champions League glory, with the pride of beating your city rivals. It is that there is no guarantee either will be back next season, or any time soon. This is not Andriy Shevchenko, Javier Zanetti, Hernan Crespo or Fabio Cannavaro, all of whom would have viewed the 2003 tie as the sort of game they should regularly be involved in. Many of these players might not get that opportunity, at least at these clubs.

Milan derby crowns Serie A’s return - but it also means so much more

AC Milan vs Inter

19:30 , Mike Jones

The Rossoneri are also taking part in a second successive all-Italian tie having knocked out Serie A leaders Napoli in the quarter-finals.

Inter overcame Portuguese pair Porto and Benfica to set up this tie.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:27 , Mike Jones

Inter have reached this stage of the competition for the first time since their successful 2009/10 campaign, which culminated in a victory against Bayern in the Madrid showpiece.

In the semi-final, goals from Sneijder, Maicon and Milito helped overturn Pedro’s opener in the home leg against Barcelona, who were unable to claw back the deficit in the return fixture later that month.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:22 , Mike Jones

Inter are in the last four for the first time since claiming their third European Cup in 2009/10 while Milan have reached a first semi-final in 16 seasons – although they have a proud record to draw on having won eight of their last nine contests at this stage.

Olivier Giroud ‘more motivated than ever’ as AC Milan chase Champions League win

19:17 , Mike Jones

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud is determined to roll back the years as he attempts to add another Champions League crown to his collection of honours.

The Frenchman, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in September, picked up a winner’s medal as an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 final victory over Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2021 and is refusing to allow age to diminish his hunger for future success.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday evening’s eagerly-anticipated semi-final clash with neighbours Inter, Giroud said: “Today I’m more motivated than ever.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to win the Champions League. I’m [nearly] 37 years old, but I have the same motivations as a young boy.”

Olivier Giroud ‘more motivated than ever’ as AC Milan chase Champions League win

AC Milan vs Inter

19:12 , Mike Jones

For the third time, the Champions League stages an all-Milan knockout tie as seven-time winners AC Milan face neighbours Inter, the last Italian side to lift the trophy, in the semi-final first leg at San Siro, the ground the teams share.

Milan have won both previous contests on aggregate against their neighbours, including at this stage of their victorious 2002/03 campaign.

AC Milan vs Inter

19:07 , Mike Jones

Rossoneri boss Sefano Pioli had a spell as Inter boss in the 2016/17 campaign, while opposite number Simone Inzaghi’s older brother Filippo spent 11 years as a player sporting Milan colours.

He lifted the Champions League trophy on two occasions during his time with the club, scoring twice in the 2007 victory against Liverpool.

Pre-match thoughts from Simone Inzaghi

19:02 , Mike Jones

Simone Inzaghi, Inter’s head coach said: "We arrive at the first leg in good spirits.

“We will need to use our heads and our hearts. I have no doubts about our hearts, but we will have to use our heads since there will be setbacks along the way.

“The race will last 180 minutes and we mustn’t forget it."

Pre-match thoughts from Stefano Pioli

18:57 , Mike Jones

Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke to the media earlier in the week and explained how he is preparing his side to take on local rivals Inter tonight.

"It will take great teamwork, as we have seen in the last four Champions League matches.” he said, “To get an exceptional result you have to do an extraordinary job and we will try.

“I hope I have managed to convey to the players above all the happiness and enthusiasm we must have in preparing for the match."

AC Milan vs Inter

18:52 , Mike Jones

Inter have won the last two meetings between the sides, triumphing 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup on 18th January with strikes from Federico Dimarco, Edin DÅ¾eko and Lautaro Martínez.

The Argentine international was integral again when the teams faced each other again on 5th February, netting the 34th-minute winner.

AC Milan vs Inter team changes

18:47 , Mike Jones

Stefano Pioli makes two changes to the AC Milan side that faced Lazio at the weekend. Junior Messias drops to the bench with Alexis Saelemaekers coming in. Brahim Diaz also replaces Rafael Leao who is too injured to feature in the matchday squad.

There are three changes to the Inter team that beat Roma last time out. Simone Inzaghi brings in Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to replace Marcelo Brozovic, Joaquin Correa and Romelu Lukaku.

AC Milan vs Inter line-ups

18:41 , Mike Jones

AC Milan XI: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, T. Hernandez, Krunic, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Brahim Diaz

Inter XI: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco, Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan are back – but not as how you remember them

18:40 , Mike Jones

The European Cup is approaching its 70th birthday and only one city has produced two clubs who have won it. Not Madrid or Manchester or London. Definitely not Rome or Paris or Berlin, each still awaiting its first, but Milan. Two of the first four winners were AC Milan and Inter. They were two of the four between 2007 and 2010, too.

Since then, nothing. As recently as 2015-16, neither was even in Europe. Now they are in the Champions League’s last four, albeit with the caveat that there is a chance neither even finishes in Serie A’s top four. A glamour game this week also has the feel of a throwback fixture. It is the 236th derby di Milano. Four of the previous 235 were in the Champions League: two in the 2005 quarter-finals, two in the 2003 semi-finals.

Then Milan were a team with imperial grandeur, with a kind of elegant, aristocratic superiority that meant they didn’t need to run that match. Now manager Stefano Pioli has described Milan as “a project... to invest in young, talented players”. Then it was the natural home of the rich and famous, now Pioli has the youngest team in Serie A.

AC Milan are back – but not as how you remember them

AC Milan vs Inter

18:35 , Mike Jones

AC Milan have failed to score in the last two meetings between these sides.

If the Rossoneri draw a blank tonight, it will be their longest run without a goal against their city rivals since a run of three fixtures between October 1979 and September 1980.

Leao a doubt for Milan

18:30 , Mike Jones

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli says he will make a late call on Rafael Leao’s selection after the Portugal winger suffered a muscle injury against Lazio.

Leao has 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season but was forced off after just 12 minutes at the weekend.

"In the morning Rafa and the doctor will tell me his condition. If he is well he will be called up, otherwise not," said Pioli. "If the test is clean he can play. If it is not clean he cannot play - either from the start or the end."

Giroud ‘more motivated than ever’

18:25 , Mike Jones

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud says he is "more motivated than ever" as he attempts to win a second Champions League title at the age of 36.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the 2021 final and left the Blues that summer to join Milan.

"I’m [nearly] 37 years old, but I have the same motivations as a young boy," he said, "I’m more motivated than ever. It’s a great opportunity to win the Champions League.

"A derby is always a special match. I am very proud of this Milan team and we hope to do something great tomorrow."

AC Milan vs Inter

18:20 , Mike Jones

The atmosphere is building nicely around the San Siro ahead of what should be a tantilising encounter between the two Milan teams.

AC Milan vs Inter prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

A tight first leg between two evenly contested teams leaves the tie in the balance for next week’s second leg.

AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan.

AC Milan vs Inter predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao was forced off after just 12 minutes against Lazio, and the forward is a major doubt for this first leg, even if he has hinted that he has avoided serious injury. A late fitness test could decide if Leao is able to feature, but Stefano Pioli’s squad is otherwise in reasonable health.

Pioli said Leao would either start the game or not play at all, adding that Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers was a potential replacement for Wednesday’s match at the San Siro.

“Today he (Leao) trained, tomorrow I will decide what to do,” Pioli told reporters, adding that he was not stressing over the 23-year-old’s fitness. “I’m going to bed quietly tonight, anyway in the morning Rafa and the doctor will tell me his condition. If he is well he will be called up, otherwise not.

“If the test is clean he can play. If it is not clean he cannot play -- either from the start or the end. I would have preferred to do it today, but it was not possible.”

Simone Inzaghi rotated a little in Inter’s weekend Serie A action, particularly in his forward line, and could opt to start Romelu Lukaku again up front. Danilo D’Ambrosio could be fit to feature, but a shoulder injury is likely to keep Robin Gosens out.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan

18:00 , Mike Jones

The first leg of the semi final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10th May at their shared San Siro ground in Milan.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 with coverage from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

AC Milan vs Inter

15:39 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

There’s a Milan derby on show this evening as AC Milan and Inter Milan clash at the San Siro in a throwback to the yesteryears of European competition.

The Serie A clubs were both staples of the Champions League in the 90s and early 2000s but the dominance from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and clubs from Premier League meant the teams in Serie A were overshadowed in this tournament.

But they’re back this year. Milan, Inter and Napoli all progressed into the knockout rounds and with this semi-final being a Milan derby there is a guaranteed spot in the final for a team from the Italian top flight.

Who will it be? Inter last won the Champions League in 2010 under Jose Mourinho and have gotten the better of Milan in three of their last four meetings. They are also in arguably better form although histoy is favours their opponents.

Milan have won the competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid, are they on course to add a eighth title to their tally this year?