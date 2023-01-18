AC Milan vs Inter live stream: How can I watch Supercoppa Italiana live on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Supercoppa Italiana final will be played out later today between local rivals AC Milan and Inter.

Last season’s Serie A champions meet the Coppa Italia holders in Saudia Arabia for their first meeting in this final for over a decade, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kevin-Prince Boateng delivered the Rossoneri the six of their seven Super Cup crowns.

In fact, this is the first Supercoppa since that day in 2011 not to feature Juventus, who lost to Inter in the match a year ago. There has been very little to separate the two Milanese sides in Serie A this campaign but AC Milan edged their neighbours in a five-goal thriller in September.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Viaplay Sports, with coverage starting at 6.55pm GMT for a 7pm kick-off. A monthly subscription starts at £12.99.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can catch the game live online via the Viaplay website or app.