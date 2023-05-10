AC Milan vs Inter live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

AC Milan host Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals tonight.

A Milan derby is one of the most eye-catching ties possible in the European Cup and it speaks to the power now back in Italian football.

Serie A has endured some fallow years on the continent of late but will finally have representation in the showpiece final next month. Milan are one one of the most successful teams in the cup’s history, while Inter are the last Italian winners.

San Siro will play host to one of the most dramatic fixtures possible across two weeks dripping with narrative.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch via the website or app.

Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.