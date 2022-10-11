AC Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction after Reece James injury

Chelsea took a huge step towards booking their place in the Champions League knockout stages after beating 10-man AC Milan at the San Siro.

The game turned following a controversial red card shown to former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount in the box.

Jorginho stepped up to convert the penalty and although Milan responded well to going behind, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off a slick move to double their lead.

Chelsea played out the second half to earn a professional win, but their victory was dampened by the sight of Reece James going off injured after an awkward landing.

The win moved Chelsea top of Group E after Salzburg and Zagreb played out a 1-1 draw. Follow reaction to Chelsea’s win at the San Siro, below.

AC Milan vs Chelsea

RED CARD! Tomori sent off against former team after pulling back Mount

GOAL! Jorginho then converts the penalty against 10-man Milan (0-1)

GOAL! Aubameyang doubles lead after finishing slick move (0-2)

James brought off with apparent leg injury

FULL TIME! Chelsea move top of group with back-to-back wins over Milan

AC Milan 0 - 2 Chelsea FC

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:28 , Jamie Braidwood

One of those nights when everything fell Chelsea’s way, and the path to the last 16 is now clear. A trip to the San Siro wasn’t the challenge it had seemed, or that it used to be, but that wasn’t completely because Milan are now a level or two below Graham Potter’s side. The truth was that everything went against the Italian champions in this juncture Group E fixture, and Chelsea made it all count for a 2-0 win.

Here’s Miguel Delaney’s report from the San Siro:

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:27 , Jamie Braidwood

On Reece James’ injury, Potter adds he will be assessed over the next 24-28 hours but it’s “too early” to say any more.

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Fingers crossed it's not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all 💙🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/2DvHS5r4lM — Reece James (@ReeceJames) October 11, 2022

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea manager Graham Potter, speaking to BT Sport:

“To come here and win is not easy, that’s for sure. Credit to the players, they were really good I though. We got a bit of luck with them going down to 10 men. I thought the performance was good. It’s great to get the clean sheet again and the three points is important for us.

“It’s hard from where I’m sitting but it looks like he had a hand on him and Mason is through on goal. It’s a good penalty and it was a nice move to get him in. Sometimes they go for you.

“You want to try and control the game but not be too passive. The atmosphere here, it only takes once action to result in a goal and suddenly the stadium is up. It’s a balance between wanting to stay in control and scoring again.”

On Mason Mount: “He’s really important. He was on a yellow card but I thought he was fantastic. I’m really pleased with him and he’s a really important player.”

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Joe Cole seems to be pretty livid with AC Milan’s tactical approach in the first half, leading up to the penalty and Tomori’s red card.

He says of their manager Stefano Pioli, “He’s angry with the referee for losing the game but he lost the game the day before with the approach”.

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Reece James handed England a World Cup injury scare as Chelsea went top of Champions League Group E with a 2-0 win over 10-man AC Milan.

James cut a dejected figure when trudging off midway through the second half with an apparent leg problem, adding to both Chelsea and England’s injury concerns.

Reece James given World Cup injury scare in Chelsea win over AC Milan

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:06 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s four wins in a row, too, for Potter. Chelsea will be able to go into Sunday’s match against Aston Villa after a few days’ rest and confident of making it win in a row.

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

22:02 , Jamie Braidwood

And how quickly the picture has changed for Chelsea in the Champions League. Back-to-back wins over Milan has put Graham Potter’s side on the brink of progress to the last 16.

One more win against either Salzburg or Dinamo Zabreg and they will be through.

FULL TIME! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:57 , Jamie Braidwood

A big result for Chelsea as they move top of Group E. The game turned on Tomori’s red card and Jorginho’s penalty, but from there it was a professional job from Graham Potter’s side.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: The points are shared between Zagreb and Salzburg. So Chelsea will be going top tonight. They were bottom two games ago!

We walk away from Zagreb with a point.



Still unbeaten in the group 🔥#ZAGSAL ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/MLJbbybuVI — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 11, 2022

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: A late shot from Milan. Origi cuts inside onto his right foot but his strike is straight at Kepa, who is keeping his hands on Chelsea’s starting spot with a third consecutive clean sheet.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:51 , Jamie Braidwood

87 mins: Into the closing stages now. Chilwell takes a shot from distance because, well why not at this point. It’s dragged wide.

Cucurella will be Chelsea’s fifth change.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:49 , Jamie Braidwood

85 mins: Chelsea have one more change to make - which really goes to show how strong their bench is. They’ve still got Pulisic, Broja, and Cucurella who could have come on - while youngsters like Chukwuemeka might also get some minutes.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:43 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: Now for the next round of changes. Havertz is on for Aubameyang while Divock Origi comes on for Milan.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: The sound of whistles in the San Siro tells you that Chelsea are knocking the ball around well. Tonali is lucky the referee didn’t see a kick on international teammate Jorginho.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:39 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: Chance! Great play from Loftus-Cheek, who strides forward and then slides in a great ball towards Aubameyang. The striker is unable to get the ball out of his feet inside the box and Dest gets back to make the challenge.

Just before, Leao almost got in thanks to a slip from Chalobah, but the defender got back and helped Koulibaly win it back.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:37 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: It’s still 1-1 in the other game in Group E between Salzburg and Zagreb. Chelsea heading top as it stands...

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: There’s still an impressive noise in the San Siro. The Milan fans haven’t given up even if their team has.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:31 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: There’s another yellow card - this time for the Milan substitute Tommaso Pobega. The game has lost all its flow now. Hardly a contest. But Chelsea are doing a professional job.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: That’s a big concern for Chelsea. This game is all but over but an injury to one of their key players is not what they need. Also significant to any England fans ahead of the World Cup, which is just weeks away.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Ah, James is back down again. Leao went past him quite quickly there - something wasn’t quite right.

Azpilicueta is coming on for him, as is Loftus-Cheek who replaces Sterling.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: Chance! Leao produces a moment of magic on the wing as he works space for the cross. It goes through to Dest who is arriving at the back post, but he blazes it wide.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: James is back up. It maybe looked (and felt) worse than it was after his right leg lanted and knee jarred.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:20 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Oh no... Reece James is down and is getting treatment. He was challenging Hernandez for the ball and he came down awkwardly on his knee.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: Chelsea go close to making it three again. First Chilwell whips a ball across, which Aubameyang almost gets a touch too, before Kovacic scuffs a volley and Aubameyang almost steers it in at the back post. Tatarusanu saves.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:13 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Chance! Oh it should be three. Chalobah slides a lovely ball through to Gallagher, who rounds Tatarusanu but can’t squeeze his finish in from the tight angle. Nice run, nice move.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Save! Milan threaten down the right and Kepa is forced into a stop to deny Tonali, before Silva clears.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at the San Siro. Gallagher has replaced Mason Mount, who was on a yellow card.

HALF TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s three goals in five now for Aubameyang. He’s settling in nicely.

Connor Gallagher looks set to come on for the Blues.

HALF TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

21:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Given the relentless nature of the Premier League and Champions League this season, you would imagine Graham Potter will relish the chance to rest some of his starters in this second half. The game looks to be in a comfortable position for Chelsea.

HALF TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Referee Daniel Siebert made a swift exit at half time after being booed off by the Milan fans. He has not been shy with his cards in the first half...

6 - Six cards were shown in the first half of Milan-Chelsea, more than in any other #UCL match this season during the first 45 minutes of play. Fight.#MilanChelsea — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 11, 2022

HALF TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea lead through Jorginho's penalty and Aubameyang's second but Tomori's controversial red card is the big talking point at the San Siro.

AC Milan are down to 10-men!!



AC Milan are down to 10-men!!

Former Blue Fikayo Tomori sees red inside 20 minutes giving Chelsea a chance to go 1-0 up from the penalty spot... 🟥#UCL pic.twitter.com/fk2oV2Gnm0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:49 , Jamie Braidwood

45 +2 mins: Chelsea play keep ball in the Milan half before Kovacic almost rolls in Mount, who made a nice run. Milan look beaten already.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: We were expecting there to be a lot of added time after all the free kicks and stoppages and indeed there is. Five minutes added on.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: Save! Superb from Mount to roll away from Hernandez and fire a low shot, which is saved by Tatarusanu at his near post. Mount has had a brilliant first half.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:44 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Zabreg have now equalised against Salzburg - long way to go there but it puts Chelsea top as things stand.

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:44 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Graham Potter will be very satisfied with his how team are going about their business now - just stroking the ball around and opening Milan up using the space.

Which is just what they did for the goal. That was a lovely goal from Chelsea.

What a slick move! 💫



Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Chelsea and the Blues look to be cruising to 3 points...#UCL pic.twitter.com/4ZQ9Y9H7Lh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Things are suddenly looking pretty good for Chelsea. Remember when they drew at home to Salzburg and were bottom?

There’s another booking - this time for Tonali for dissent. It’s already pretty ugly and it could get worse.

Milan now sacrifice the attacker Diaz for right back Dest.

GOAL! AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea (AUBAMEYANG 33’)

20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Game over? But what a goal from Chelsea! Great football.

After a slick move, Mount slips in Aubameyang, who moves Sterling out the way, and then finishes past Tatarusanu at his near post.

It’s his third goal already for Chelsea.

AC Milan 0-1 Chelsea

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Milan have responded well to the red card and going behind but now Hernandez blazes a free kick high and wide.

And now a yellow card for Gabbia after a foul on Mount. The referee has lost control of this one.

AC Milan 0-1 Chelsea

20:32 , Jack Rathborn

AC Milan 0-1 Chelsea

20:31 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Milan have a sense of injustice now and are fired up for this. Sterling is booked, even though it looked like Krunic was the one who slid in on him. It’s getting fiery.

AC Milan 0-1 Chelsea

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: CHANCE! How has Giroud not scored?! It should be level at 1-1.

Diaz picks out a brilliant cross and Giroud is unmarked in the middle.

But the header from in front of the posts is skewed wide! What a miss.

AC Milan 0-1 Chelsea

20:27 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: The Milan fans and neutrals will hate to hear this, but what a boost for Chelsea. Suddenly, a potentially awkward night looks much simpler against 10 men.

This has been a bad night already for Uefa officials and referees, though.

GOAL! AC Milan 0-1 Chelsea (JORGINHO pen 21’)

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

A skip from Jorginho before he sends Tatarusanu the wrong way.

Simple stuff from the Italian.

But there will be lots of debate about that red card for Tomori.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea - Penalty to Chelsea!

20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The Milan players continue to protest. But there’s no VAR check incoming. This will stand.

It’s a ridiculous decision and I hope it doesn’t kill the game.

Now Giroud has been booked. The Milan fans are furious.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea - Penalty to Chelsea!

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

And a red card for Tomori! He can’t believe it.

It’s harsh. James plays a brilliant ball to put through Mount on goal. Tomori is on the wrong side, and pulls Mount back. It’s a penalty, but a red card? Surely not!

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:17 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Neither side have been able to take charge of this one. Lots of free kicks so far, and it’s all quite scrappy. Elsewhere in Group E, Salzburg have taken the lead against Dinamo Zagreb. They could be moving to eight points tonight as things stand.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Sterling has his first chance to run at the Milan defence but he is stopped well by Bennacer as he made his way into the box. Kovacic then gets unlucky after winning the ball back from Bennacer high up the pitch, but the referee brings it back for a foul.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Mount goes short but Milan clear through Leao, who brings the ball out and launches the counter. Sterling gets back well to cut it out. There are some tasty challenges flying in, too, with Hernandez a little lucky not to be picked up for a late foul on Mount.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Milan have started well in front of their home crowd. A response is expected from them after Chelsea’s comfortably 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Cheslea get their first attack as James lofts a ball over to Aubameyang, as Gabbia steers the ball behind for a corner.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: The return of Hernandez is a big boost to Milan. The captain charges forward until he is brought down by Koulibaly, who has played against Milan plenty of times from his Napoli days.

Mount is able to hack away the cross from Tonali.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: There’s an early coming together between former Chelsea teammates Mount and Tomori, who ends up on the floor. Milan resume with a free kick.

AC Milan 0-0 Chelsea

20:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway in Milan! Some noise.

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The atmosphere in the San Siro is absolutely electric. There’s a huge tifo on the Curva Sud and it seems deafeningly loud. The teams are out and kick-off is moments away.

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:47 , Jamie Braidwood

There are two full-time results from tonight’s early Champions League games. Manchester City have failed to score for the first time this season after Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Copenhagen.

In a game marred by VAR decisions and overturns, City had an opening goal scored by Rodri ruled out for a handball on Riyad Mahrez. City, who rested Erling Haaland, were then awarded a penalty but Mahrez saw his effort from the spot saved.

And there was a further VAR decision that went against City as left back Sergio Gomez was sent off for pulling back a Copenhagen forward on the edge of the box when he was through on goal.

Elsewhere, Juventus have been beaten 2-0 by Maccabi Haifa as things go from bad to worse for the Italian side. They now face an uphill task to qualify for the last 16.

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Graham Potter has praised Thiago Silva and the impression the 38-year-old defender has made on him since taking charge last month, but insists it is too soon to talk about whether the Brazil international will renew his contract at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s an incredible person, an incredible player. The level he can play at and the amount of respect he has throughout the game is incredible,” Potter said. “All I can do is help him reach the best levels he can at the club. And the rest is something for him and the club to think about.”

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea were dealt a blow in the build up to their trip to Milan as N’Golo Kante suffered a fresh setback in training as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Kante, who has been out of action since suffering a hamstring problem in the Blues’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on August 14, stayed in London on Monday after encountering an issue in training.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter acknowledged both player and club now faced a nervous wait for the results of scans.

“It’s not ideal, disappointing for him and us, but we have to wait and see the extent of it, and go from there,” Potter said.

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Fikayo Tomori has vowed AC Milan will vent their anger for last week’s below-par showing at Stamford Bridge when hosting the Blues at the San Siro.

“I think for us we knew that it wasn’t us (against Chelsea), we didn’t play as we have been playing since I’ve been here,” the former Chelsea defender said.

“Especially in a tough game at a big stadium in the Champions League, that’s when we want to show it and we didn’t really do it. So it was disappointing for us.

“That was not Milan and that was not myself as well. But the good thing was we had another game against Juventus, we had the chance to correct it and we did that with a good performance and a win.

“Now we have another chance a week after in front of our fans to put that game against Chelsea to bed and hopefully put in a good performance and get a result.”

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:24 , Jamie Braidwood

AC Milan stands for stars, history and glory - but after more than a decade away from the top, is it already too late for Italy’s most storied club to become what they were?

Miguel Delaney looks at the challenges facing the Rossoneri caused by the growing financial inequalities of European football and illustrated by their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge last week.

In the era of the super clubs, can Milan ever be Milan again?

AC Milan vs Chelsea

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Graham Potter said it would be “special” to win at the San Siro ahead of his biggest game as Chelsea boss so far.

Asked whether his side could pull of the rare feat of winning away at Milan as the English side, Potter said:

“That’s our challenge and it’s what we have to try to do. It’s an incredible place here, a completely different game.

“AC Milan will try to use home advantage like we did. Two good teams, two quite evenly matched teams. It’s going to be a fantastic game and I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’re expecting a really tough game. AC Milan have got a lot of fantastic players, a really well organised team. They’re very flexible -- they can set up, attack and defend in a lots of ways.”

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Team news!

19:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s the confirmed line-ups. Chelsea make several changes from the weekend, with Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Matteo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all coming back into the side.

In fact, there are only two changes from the team that beat Milan 3-0 last week. Trevoh Chalobah starts ahead of the injured Wesley Fofana while Jorginho comes in for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Team news!

18:53 , Jamie Braidwood

And here’s the home side... Pretty much as expected, but Matteo Gabbia replaces Sergino Dest. Theo Hernandez returns.

Milan: Tatarusanu; Gabbia, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Team news!

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s tonight’s Chelsea team...

Starting XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Havertz, Pulisic, Broja

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Prediction

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

This should be much tougher for Chelsea than last week’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. Milan will offer more of a threat but a draw should still be a good result for the Blues. Milan 1-1 Chelsea

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Early team news

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Graham Potter rotated his team for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday so Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Kovacic can all expect to come back into the side. N’Golo Kante remains out while Wesley Fofana picked up a knee injury in the win over Milan last week.

Milan welcomed back Theo Hernandez for the 2-0 win over Juventus last weekend but they remain without goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi. Olivier Giroud will continue to lead the line with support from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz.

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

AC Milan vs Chelsea

18:37 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

AC Milan vs Chelsea

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and good evening to tonight’s coverage of AC Milan vs Chelsea in the Champions League. Graham Potter’s side are hoping to repeat their performance from last Wednesday when they swept Milan aside 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on their march towards qualification for the knockouts.

That victory threw Group E wide open with just two points separating leaders RB Salzburg, on five points, and Dinamo Zagreb at either end of the table. Both Chelsea and Milan have four points each meaning whoever wins tonight will be better placed ahead of the final two fixtures of the group stages.

We’ll have live build-up and team news until kick off at 8pm.