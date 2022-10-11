AC Milan vs Chelsea, Champions League live: score and latest updates

Jorginho - ac milan chelsea champions league live score latest updates - Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

08:06 PM

4 mins: Milan 0 Chelsea 0

Tonali sends in a wonderful ball from a 35 yard free kick towards the back post on the left. Well weighted, there's a Milan head on it, but Chelsea are able to hoof it away.

08:05 PM

3 mins: Milan 0 Chelsea 0

A long ball sent up to Aubameyang, down the left channel. He chases it and forces Tatarusanu to come out and shepherd the ball out for a Milan throw.

08:03 PM

2 mins: Milan 0 Chelsea 0

Early foul by Mount on Tomori for what looks like a rather soft push. Milan free kick on the halfway line.

08:01 PM

Kick off!

Germany's Daniel Siebert officiates tonight.

08:00 PM

Group standings going into this game

Salzberg - 5 points Chelsea - 4 points Milan - 4 points Dynamo Zagreb - 3 points

07:56 PM

A reminder of the line ups tonight

AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Toure, Rebic, Dest, Origi, Messias, Pobega, Mirante, Coubis, Jungdal.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Subs: Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella.

07:56 PM

The light show has started at the San Siro

Players out any moment now.

07:48 PM

Olivier Giroud, another former Chelsea player starts for Milan this evening

Olivier Giroud, background center - AP

07:41 PM

Atmosphere building at the San Siro – Matt Law is there for us this evening:

Lively at the San Siro tonight – the old stadium is literally rocking. Which is a slight concern!

Mind and senses purified pic.twitter.com/26cTjmfNxq — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) October 11, 2022

07:35 PM

Jorginho and Thiago Silva

Jorginho - AFP

Thiago Silva - AFP

07:33 PM

AC Milan warming up

Rafael Leao - AFP

AC Milan's Italian coach Stefano Pioli - AFP

07:30 PM

Kepa Arrizabalaga continues his stint between the sticks

Kepa Arrizabalaga - AFP via Getty Images

07:16 PM

N'Golo Kanté suffers a reaction to an existing hamstring injury

He's not travelled to Italy. The 31-year-old World Cup winner has not played since the 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on 14 August.

Story continues

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech also misses out with illness.

07:14 PM

Atmosphere building outside the ground

Outside the San Siro - Matt Law

07:13 PM

Matt Law is at the San Siro for Telegraph Sport tonight

Graham Potter has restored a number of players to his starting line-up for tonight's Champions League game against AC Milan. But Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was excellent in last week's game at Stamford Bridge, drops down to the substitutes' bench with Potter favouring the experience of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Thiago Silva returns to the San Siro, where he remains a hero with AC Milan fans, to make his 100th Champions League appearance.

07:11 PM

Graham Potter speaks with BT Sport:

It's fantastic. Great atmosphere already. It's going to build and build. Tough match but really looking forward to it.

The important thing is to focus on the match. Play to win. Our approach is to be positive and to try to win the game.

We believe that we can cause them a problem, but we also know that they are a good team.

It's an important game for us and we want to win. We are all very privileged to be here and we want to get the points.

Graham Potter - Chelsea FC

07:00 PM

AC Milan's starting XI

AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.

Substitutes: Toure, Rebic, Dest, Origi, Messias, Pobega, Mirante, Coubis, Jungdal.

06:58 PM

Six changes to the team that lined-up against Wolves at the weekend

Thiago Silva, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all return in defence, while Mateo Kovacic starts alongside Jorginho in midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling start up front.

06:54 PM

The teams are in: Chelsea's starting XI

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja, Havertz

06:50 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Champions League Group E match between AC Milan and Chelsea at the San Siro.

Chelsea outclassed the Italian champions in a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last week, kick-starting the Graham Potter era at the club.

But the return fixture at the San Siro will be a different proposition. English clubs rarely do well at Milan's fortress.

Potter said: "AC Milan will try to use home advantage like we did. Two good teams, two quite evenly matched teams. It's going to be a fantastic game and I'm really looking forward to it.

"We're expecting a really tough game. AC Milan have got a lot of fantastic players, a really well organised team. They're very flexible – they can set up, attack and defend in a lots of ways."

Chelsea followed up the win with a dominant display over managerless Wolves at the weekend.

Milan, who are currently sixth in Serie A but only three points off first-placed Napoli, come into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over title challengers Juventus.

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring in that win, and is determined to set the record straight tonight.

"As a matter of fact I was very angry after the game against Chelsea, so that was my feeling," said Tomori.

"That was not Milan and that was not myself as well. But the good thing was we had another game against Juventus, we had the chance to correct it and we did that with a good performance and a win.

"Now we have another chance a week after in front of our fans to put that game against Chelsea to bed and hopefully put in a good performance and get a result."