AC MILAN v ROMA: MATCH PREVIEW

AC Milan are preparing to take on Roma in the 2024/25 Coppa Italia Quarter Finals, scheduled for 5 February at 21:00 CET at San Siro. Coach Conceição's Rossoneri, will look to advance in an important competition, playing at home and in a single elimination match following the Derby in the league. Teh sides are ready to give their all in this stage of the competition. We prepare for kick-off with our Match Preview:



LATEST FROM MILANELLO

The Rossoneri come into the game following a 1-1 draw in the Derby against Inter, where they showed good defensive resilience and a positive reaction following the 2-1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Determination and the desire to bounce back were just some of the positive aspects in the side's first Coppa Italia match this season, as the Rossoneri beat Sassuolo, winning 6-1. Conceição's side are ready to take this chance, in a direct elimination match, to prove their worth. The team selection will also depend on the tight schedule ahead, as we will face Empoli in the league on Saturday, as well as the final moves made in the transfer market.

LATEST FROM ROMA

Roma come into the game after their 1-1 home draw against Napoli in Serie A, having displayed resilience by equalising late against the league leaders. In the Europa League, the Giallorossi beat Eintracht Frankfurt in convincing fashion, advancing to the next round safely. Ranieri's side are determined to advance in Coppa Italia and will be ready for battle. Mancini is suspended for the match, Giallorossi are expected to line up with a 3-5-2 formation: Svilar in goal, Hummels at the back, Angeliño and the ex-Rossonero Saelemaekers out wide with Paredes in the middle, Dybala-Dovbyk expected to start up top.

PRE-MATCH STATS

After two consecutive eliminations against Roma in the Coppa Italia Quarter Finals (in 1980 and 1984), AC Milan won the most recent meeting between the sides at this stage of the tournament, in the 2003/04 season, when they won both legs 2-1.

In their last four appearances under Pioli in the Coppa Italia Quarter Finals , AC Milan alternated between qualification and elimination . In the four editions before that, under Gattuso, Montella and Mihajlović, they reached the semi-finals three times.

After Juventus (36) and Inter (29), AC Milan (24) and Roma (22) are the two other sides to have made the most appearances in Coppa Italia Semi-Finals throughout the history of the competition.

AC Milan have conceded just four shots in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 this season, less than every other side: Roma conceded six, tied with Bologna, while Atalanta conceded five.

Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace in the Round of 16 against Sassuolo. The last AC Milan player to score at least three goals in Coppa Italia was Giroud in the 2021/22 edition, and no Rossoneri player has recorded multiple multi-goal games in the competition.

WHERE TO WATCH AC MILAN ON TV

In Italy, the game will be live on Canale 5. To watch it from a different country, please consult the "AC Milan on TV" page. Follow Matchday on Milan TV: live coverage will begin at 20:15 CET until shortly before kick-off, with the game being followed by interviews and Coach Conceição's press conference. Don't miss out on our coverage via acmilan.com, the AC Milan Official App (where the full deferred broadcast will be available in the coming days), our official social media channels and WhatsApp.

LATEST FROM COPPA ITALIA

Marco Piccinini will be the referee. Insieme al fischietto di Forlì i guardalinee Cecconi-Ceccon will be the linesmen while Bonancina will be the fourth official. Fabbri will be in charge of VAR and Meraviglia will be Assistant VAR.



The schedule for the Quarter Finals is as follow: Atalanta 0-1 Bologna on Tuesday, on Wednesday at 21:00 CET AC Milan v Roma. On Tuesday 25 February at 21:00 CET, Inter v Lazio and then on Wednesday 26 at 21:00 CET, Juventus face Empoli.





