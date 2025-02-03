AC Milan submit deadline day offer for Chelsea forward

AC Milan have submitted a formal proposal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea.

Felix is exploring his options after struggling for a regular role since re-joining Chelsea in the summer. The Portugal international signed from Atletico Madrid in a £45m deal but has started just three times in the Premier League.

Aston Villa had expressed interest in signing the 25-year-old but failed to find an agreement with the Blues.

Milan have now sent an official offer to take Felix on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Fabrizio Romano has revealed direct talks between the clubs are taking place ahead of the 11pm deadline for business. It is unclear whether the loan will include an option to make the move permanent.

Felix has failed to find a home since leaving Benfica in a £113m deal in 2019. He scored 34 goals in 131 games for Atletico Madrid but spent time on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona during his five seasons in the Spanish capital.

Milan are looking for a replacement for Alvaro Morata after allowing the Spanish to join Galatasaray on loan this month. The Rossoneri have also completed the signing of Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez.

