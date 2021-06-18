AC Milan signs defender Tomori from Chelsea after loan spell

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has exercised its option to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea after the defender's loan spell with the Italian club in the second half of the season.

The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second.

Tomori, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal for Milan, is signed through June 2025, the club said Thursday.

Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. He spent his youth career at Chelsea but has also had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

He was largely unused under former Blues manager Frank Lampard, who was fired in late January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

“Since the day I arrived in Milan, I was welcomed with open arms, and now I am here to stay,” Tomori said on Instagram. “I can't wait to see you all soon in the San Siro.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press