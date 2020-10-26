AC Milan Goalkeeper Donnarumma, Anderlecht Player and Staff Member Test Positive for Covid-19

AC Milan number one Gianluigi Donnarumma tested positive for coronavirus, the club said on Monday, adding that the goalkeeper will miss the next three matches of the Serie A leaders. Milan play Roma later on Monday and Donnarumma will also sit out Thursday's Europa League match against Sparta Prague and this weekend's game with Udinese. Young Norwegian striker Jens Petter Hauge and three members of club staff have also tested positive for Covid-19.

In Italy, for asymptomatic cases like Donnarumma's, the self-isolation period must last at least 10 days and is lifted after a negative test. He could possibly return for Milan's Europa League clash with Lille on November 5.

Stefano Pioli's men could move four points clear at the top of Serie A with a fifth straight win to start the season against Roma.

ANDERLECHT PLAYER, STAFF MEMBER TEST POSITIVE

A player and a member of the medical staff at Belgian soccer club Anderlecht have tested positive for the coronavirus. The club says the unnamed people have both been placed in self-isolation. Residents in Belgium who test positive for the virus are asked to quarantine for seven days.

Anderlecht is the most successful club in Belgium with 34 league titles. Several Anderlecht players had already tested positive for the virus in September. More than 10,500 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.

