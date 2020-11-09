AC Immune and WuXi Biologics Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AC Immune’s Anti-TDP-43 Antibodies into Clinical Development

Strategic partnership reflects AC Immune’s growing expertise in monoclonal antibody development

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases and WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, today unveiled plans to accelerate advancement of AC Immune’s TDP-43 antibody into clinical development for NeuroOrphan indications.



This next phase of the strategic partnership between the companies builds on the industry leading know-how of AC Immune’s proprietary drug discovery and development platforms and WuXi Biologics’ expertise in manufacturing innovative biologics. A particular focus is developing AC Immune’s clinical antibody candidate to ensure it has high-affinity for TDP-43 and is capable of preventing the intercellular spread of toxic species. With no disease modifying therapies currently available that target TDP-43 there is significant unmet need and market potential.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “This strategic partnership highlights the benefits of a synergy between the WuXi Biologics’ integrated platforms and AC Immune’s leading drug discovery and development platforms for neurodegenerative diseases, to rapidly move candidates from discovery through clinical development and accelerate the time-to-market. Particular expertise is required in the field of monoclonal antibody development, working with a global leader like WuXi Biologics allows us to work together up to commercialization. This also reflects AC Immune’s growth, where previously monoclonal antibodies were licensed out from discovery phase.

“The agreement with WuXi Biologics is a further demonstration of how we partner productively with major industry players to enhance the drug development process and bring our groundbreaking treatments to patients.”

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said: “We are pleased to enable AC Immune to turn promising candidates into tangible treatments to fulfill the unmet medical needs in the field of CNS disorder. This strategic partnership reflects the extensive trust and recognition of WuXi Biologics from AC Immune. Through our leading technology platforms, we look forward to empowering AC Immune to accelerate novel biologics development and benefiting patients worldwide.”

The expansion of the partnership between the companies with the new agreement, follows data presented at this year’s AAT-AD/PD™ conference on AC Immune’s SupraAntigen™-derived anti-TDP-43 therapeutic antibody candidate, which supported advancement into IND-enabling studies. Through the new agreement, AC Immune gains access to WuXi Biologics’ proprietary platforms including cell line development platform, for the clinical manufacturing of AC Immune’s TDP-43 monoclonal antibodies. Under the agreement, AC Immune retains all intellectual property rights to molecules.

About TDP-43

The aggregation of pathological forms of TDP-43 is a hallmark of numerous neurodegenerative diseases. Effectively slowing or stopping the spread of TDP-43 pathology throughout the brain could provide the first antibody-based TDP-43 targeted therapeutic approach for treating conditions such as age-related dementia, limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration with TDP-43 pathology (FTLD-TDP), with almost half of all FTLD cases exhibiting TDP-43 pathology.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

