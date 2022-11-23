AC Immune to Present Progress of Alzheimer’s Disease Programs targeting Abeta and Tau at the 15th CTAD Conference

  • Next generation SupraAntigen® liposomal vaccine platform augments immunization against pathological targets of Alzheimer’s disease

  • New data on anti-phospho-Tau vaccines confirm safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of ACI-35 and JACI-35, developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals

  • Collaboration partner Genentech/Roche to present pharmacodynamic effects of semorinemab on plasma and CSF Tau biomarkers from “Lauriet” Phase 2 trial in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease

  • Banner Alzheimer’s Institute to share plasma biomarker data from API-ADAD trial evaluating anti-Abeta antibody crenezumab

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 23, 2022 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the upcoming presentations of its vaccine technology SupraAntigen®, and of its anti-Tau and anti-Abeta investigational candidates, at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco, California (United States) and online, on November 29 – December 2, 2022.

During the conference, Prof. Johannes Streffer, AC Immune’s Chief Medical Officer, will present interim data from the anti-phospho-Tau vaccine program currently in a Phase 1b/2a study. Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois, Chief Scientific Officer, will detail the Company’s proprietary SupraAntigen® technology platform, enabling liposome-based generation of conformation-specific antibodies and active immunotherapies.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “These CTAD presentations showcase our experienced team’s ability to discover and develop targeted novel active vaccines using our SupraAntigen®-V technology platform. SupraAntigen® vaccines have been shown in clinical testing to be safe and generate broad polyclonal antibody responses highly specific for different neurotoxic protein species in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. This is exemplified by the polyclonal response induced by ACI-24.060, featuring antibodies that preferentially bind to clinically validated toxic Abeta species, oligomers and pyroglutamate Abeta, established hallmarks of AD progression. We look forward to presenting at CTAD new data from our SupraAntigen® anti-pTau vaccine ACI-35.030, highlighting its safety, tolerability and immunogenicity profile.”

In addition, there will be presentations on fluid biomarkers covering partnered programs for the Phase 2 crenezumab anti-Abeta antibody and Phase 2 semorinemab anti-Tau antibody, both partnered with Genentech, a member of the Roche group; as well as data from Tau-positron emission tomography (PET) tracer diagnostic candidate PI-2620, partnered with Life Molecular Imaging (LMI).


AC Immune pipeline at CTAD 2022



Abstract Title

  • Presentation type

  • Presentation Date, Time (PT)

  • Author/Presenter

ACI-35.030 Anti-Tau vaccine

ACI-35.030 and JACI-35.064, two novel anti-phospho-Tau vaccines for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease: Interim Phase 1b/2a data on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity

  • Oral communication

  • OC1

  • Wed, Nov 30, 11:00am - 11:15am

  • Johannes Streffer, AC Immune

SupraAntigen® Technology platform

Advantages of next generation SupraAntigen® platform liposomal vaccines to immunize against pathological targets of Alzheimer’s disease

  • Oral communication

  • OC39

  • Fri, Dec 2, 4:05pm – 4:20pm

  • Marie Kosco-Vilbois, AC Immune

Crenezumab anti-Abeta antibody

Plasma Biomarker Findings from the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer’s Disease Colombia Trial

  • Oral communication

  • OC23

  • Thu, Dec 01, 3:45pm – 4:00pm

  • Eric M. Reiman, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute

Semorinemab anti-Tau antibody

Pharmacodynamic Effects of Semorinemab on Plasma and CSF Tau Biomarkers in a Phase 2 Trial in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (Lauriet)

  • Poster presentation

  • P116

  • Thu, Dec 01, 8:00am – 6:00pm

  • Stephen Schauer, Genentech/Roche

PI-2620 Tau PET

Early [18F]-PI-2620 tau PET signal in the stages preceding AD dementia

  • Poster presentation

  • P088

  • Thu, Dec 01, 8:00am to 6:00pm

  • Christina Young, Stanford ADRC


About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in phase 2 clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA
AC Immune
Phone: +41 21 345 91 91
Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com

U.S. Investors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: +1 212 915 2577
Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

International Media
Chris Maggos
BioConfidant Sàrl
Phone: +41 79 367 6254
Email: maggos@bioconfidant.ch

U.S. Media
Shani Lewis
LaVoieHealthScience
Phone: +1 609 516 5761
Email: slewis@lavoiehealthscience.com

Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Attachment


