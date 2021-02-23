AC Flora, Gray Collegiate boys and Keenan girls among winners in Monday’s playoffs

Top-ranked AC Flora and Gray Collegiate boys rolled in their playoff openers on Monday night.

Four Flora players scored in double figures as the Falcons, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated Easley, 67-47. AC Flora will travel to South Pointe in the second round of the Upper State playoffs on Thursday.

Wake Forest signee Robert McCray led the Falcons with 16 points. Markel Townsend added 12 points while Christopher Parker had 11 and Collin Murray-Boyles added 10.

2 more for McCray and @FloraAthletics up 65-41 2:36 left pic.twitter.com/Hs9tnCpJeK — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) February 23, 2021

ACF: Markel Townsend 12, Robert McCray 16, Green 4, Chris Parker 11, McDaniel 3, Wallace 2,Wilson 4, Collin Murray-Boyles 10, Bankhead 1, Rice 4: E: Rhodes 8, Fortenberry 7, Rodriguez 3, Williams 7, Kain James 18, Sutton 2, Crawford 2

Gray Collegiate 89, Greer Middle College 48

The three-time defending champion War Eagles cruised to a win in the Class 2A Upper State playoffs.

Chase McDuffie and Timothy Barnes each had 12 to lead Gray. Brandon Gardner added 11. The War Eagles will host York Prep in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in 2A on Thursday at Allen University.

Travelers Rest 49, Irmo 41

I: Juice Keitt 11, Devin Binyard 11, Williams 7, Bowe 6, Emmanwori 4, Washington 2

Landrum 61, Newberry 46

SC high school basketball playoff scores and updated schedules

Girls Basketball

Keenan 89, Wren 43

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 32 points as top-ranked and defending champ Keenan rolled in its opener of the 3A playoffs.

The Raiders will host Blue Ridge on Thursday. Tamari Davis added 15 while Ashari Lewis had 12 points and Jaylin Oree 11.

K: Griffin 6, Marshall 2, Ashari Lewis 12, Price 4, Tamara Davis 15, Johnson 4, J. Fulwiley 3, MiLaysia Fulwiley 32, Jaylin Oree 11. W: Riley 5, Reina McGowens 11, Coleman 1, Thompson 5, Milla 5, ]Abril 5, Willingham 6, Hages 1.

Ridge View 49, JL Mann 44

Laila Acox scored 18 points and Mariah Mitchem had 14 as the Blazers went on the road to win their first-round matchup in 5A playoffs.

Ridge View will travel to No. 1 Clover on Thursday.

RV: Wasswa 8, Mariah Mitchem 14, Brown 3, Houser 2, Sumpter 2 Laila Acox 18. JL: Jakaiya Mack 10, Janiyah 20, Rebecca 10, Pierce 2, Johnson 1

Lexington 58, West Ashley 38

Alexis Sexton poured in a game-high 30 points as Lexington advanced in the Class 5A Lower State playoffs.

Jenna Yanity added 16 for the Wildcats, who host Wando in the second round on Thursday.

Camden 75, Fox Creek 14

The Bulldogs rolled in their 3A Lower State playoff opener.

Joyce Edwards led the way with 18 points, followed by Tateyoina Harris and Imani Wyatt with 14 points each.

Camden will travel to Bishop England on Thursday.

C: Joyce Edwards 18, Tateyoina Harris 14, Imani Wyatt 14, Ja’teanna Lee 10, Carter 7, Jeffcoat 5, Champion 5, Boykin 2.

Lower Richland 43, Daniel 39

The Diamond Hornets picked up a road win in the first round of 3A playoffs. Lower Richland will travel to Southside on Thursday.

Summerville 69, Dutch Fork 22

Newberry Academy 56, St John’s Christian 31

Daja Taylor scored 16 points and NA moved on to the semifinals of the SCISA Class A playoffs. Newberry will face Cathedral on Thursday at Wilson Hall beginning at 5 p.m.

NA Daja Taylor 16, Kailey Cheeks 12, London Huggins 10, Rivers 6, Senn 6, Joyner 4, Sawyer 2 SJ. Ashton Wyndham 13, Mary Davis 10, Douet 5, Clark 3

Richard Winn 45, Lowcountry Prep 39

Meredith Pope scored 15 and Taylor Spires added 11 as the Eagles moved on in the SCISA Class A playoffs.

RW will face Patrick Henry in the semifinals on Thursday at Wilson Hall at 5:30 p.m.

RW: Meredith Pope 15, Taylor Spires 11, Miller 8, Baker 4, Hughes 2, Brigman 2