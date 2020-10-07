AC/DC announce new album POWER UP with classic lineup and release new song ‘Shot in the Dark'

AC/DC have released a new single titled “Shot in the Dark”, the first to be taken from their just-announced album, POWER UP.

The announcement also heralds the reunion of the band’s surviving classic lineup: Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Angus Young.

The album will be released on 13 November via Columbia, and made available in multiple formats including CD, digital and deluxe versions.

POWER UP marks the band’s first album to feature their best-known lineup since 2008’s Black Ice.

It was produced by Brendan O’Brien, who worked on both Black Ice and 2014’s Rock or Bust.

Johnson left the band in 2016 due to hearing loss, and was controversially replaced by Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose. Williams retired that same year, while Rudd left in 2015 over legal issues.

See the tracklist below:

1. “Realize”

2. “Rejection”

3. “Shot In The Dark”

4. “Through The Mists Of Time”

5. “Kick You When You’re Down”

6. “Witch’s Spell”

7. “Demon Fire”

8. “Wild Reputation”

9. “No Man’s Land”

10. “Systems Down”

11. “Money Shot”

12. “Code Red”

View photos Press image More

As part of the announcement, the band also lit up a number of famous London monuments, including St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tate Modern, with the name of their new album.

Read more

Shania Twain: ‘I didn’t let fear get in the way’

Lenny Kravitz, Billy Idol and more share tributes to Eddie Van Halen

‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer Johnny Nash dies at 80