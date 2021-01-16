Abuse Shows Weakness of Character: Greg Chappell Writes to Paine

Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell has written an open letter to the Test captain Tim Paine and asked him to set a better example as a leader. The former cricketer has urged Paine to stay away from the bad language.

In Sydney, Paine was heavily criticized for his sledging and altercations with R Ashwin and engaging in an altercation with the umpire.

"Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character,” Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

In his letter, Chappell added "as the 40th anniversary of the underarm incident at the MCG looms, I have considerable sympathy for your recent travails, post the Sydney Test".

Also Read: 4th Test: Lyon Packs Off Rohit for 44, Australia All Out for 369

The 72-year-old urged Paine to set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls.

"I urge you to impress on the team to let the bat and ball do the talking and set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls, lest they start imitating the worst instincts and actions of their sporting heroes.

"This will be the greatest legacy that you can leave.

"You have led Australia with flair, courage and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy.

"I would hate one bad day to undo all of the good work that you and your team have done.

"Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon."

A day after the Sydney Test, Paine addressed a press conference and admitted he let pressure get to him during the third Test and it affected his mood, captaincy and performance.

Story continues

"I'm someone who prides themselves on the way I lead this team and yesterday was a poor reflection, my leadership wasn't good enough, I let the pressure of the game get to me. It affected my mood and then from there affected my performance," Paine said.

"I said to our players yesterday 'I've had a really poor game as a leader'. I let our group down. I'm human, I want to apologise for the mistakes that I made," he added.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Latest News: Fog in Delhi Causes Delay, Cancellation of FlightsAbuse Shows Weakness of Character: Greg Chappell Writes to Paine . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.