'Abuse of the rule of law': 1,000 ex-judges, attorneys slam Trump's false claims of voter fraud

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story misspelled the American Bar Association.

WASHINGTON — A group of 1,000 attorneys, including retired federal and state judges, state attorneys general and law professors criticized the Trump administration over baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"Every candidate has a right to ensure that an election is conducted lawfully. However, court challenges, if any, must be based on facts, on evidence," stated the letter, which asked public officials to stop making false claims of systemic fraud that President Donald Trump has claimed "stole" the election from him.

"The President of the United States has directed the filing of court cases seeking to stop ballots from being counted on the ground that there has been widespread ballot fraud. His sons have sharply criticized Republicans who are not backing their father’s claims,"

Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have made statements backing Trump's lawsuits and claims of fraud.

Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and has, instead, sought to challenge the results in key states he lost while making broad and unproven claims of massive fraud. The White House has also blocked most resources for Biden's team, potentially jeopardizing chances of a smooth transition to the new administration as the country faces new record numbers of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said: "The President owes it to the 73 million people who voted for him to ensure that the election was fair and secure, and he also owes it to everyone who voted for Biden. Every American deserves the peace of mind that our elections are sound."

Trump had 72,319,510 votes. More than 77 million Americans voted for Biden, winning the popular vote by about 5 million.

Trump campaign lawsuits

The Trump campaign has filed a flurry of state and federal lawsuits in five states where Biden won to challenge election results, stop the counting of votes or block results from getting certified.

But legal experts said that the Trump campaign is highly unlikely to succeed in court. The president's legal team would have to convince judges that widespread fraud exists and could change the outcome of the election, but they have provided scant evidence and such allegations of systemic problems have so far failed to hold up in court.

In Michigan, a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week relied heavily on dozens of anecdotes from affidavits from poll watchers to support the claim that something sinister had occurred. Although the witnesses claimed being denied access to the vote counting, intimidation, ballot-counting problems, glitches and backdating of ballots, the allegations don't show widespread voter fraud. Local election officials have also denied that ballots were improperly backdated, saying an incident was the result of human error and has been corrected.

A Detroit judge on Friday denied a request from the Trump campaign to stop certification of election results in Wayne County.

In Arizona, where the president's campaign has alleged that "up to thousands" of ballots were improperly processed in Maricopa County, a lawyer for the campaign acknowledged during a hearing that it is not alleging fraud but is simply raising concerns about a limited number of "good faith errors."

A lawyer for the campaign acknowledged in a Friday court filing that the allegations were moot, given Biden's insurmountable numbers.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has alleged that its poll observers were denied access to vote counts in Philadelphia. But during a recent hearing, a lawyer for the campaign acknowledged the opposite, saying there's "a non-zero number" of observers present during ballot counting. The campaign also filed a lawsuit this week broadly attacking the state's mail-in voting system, but legal experts said the case has little chance of succeeding.

