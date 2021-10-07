Abundantia Entertainment, Friday Film House team up for Hindi remake of Malayalam film #Home

Abundantia Entertainment is collaborating with the Malayalam production company, Friday Film House, to remake the latter's critically acclaimed Malayalam film #Home in Hindi.

#Home is the emotional story of Oliver Twist, a technologically challenged father, who attempts to reconnect with his children in today's digital world. The film evocatively captures the nuances of how social media affects relationships in our society.

The two companies had earlier come together to remake the cult Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries in Hindi which is presently in pre-production.

Abundantia Entertainment has backed films like the recently released Vidya Balan's Sherni and Shakuntala Devi, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Chef and Noor as well as Original series like Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Friday Film House is known for films such as Angamaly Diaries, Sufiyan Sujatayum, Thrissur Pooram, June, and #Home echo this sentiment.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment says, "We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today. Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of #Home is another step in that journey. In Vijay and Friday Film House, we have collaborators that share our vision and sensibility and I am happy to join hands with them again after the in-development remake of Angamaly Diaries".

Actor-producer and founder of Friday Film House, Vijay Babu says, "#Home talks about relationships and how they are evolving in the digital era. It is a universal subject and I am truly excited that this film will now be adapted for a wider, pan-India audience through the Hindi remake. Having collaborated with Abundantia Entertainment on the Hindi remake of Angamaly Diaries, we believe in their ability to take our film to newer heights and I am truly excited to partner with Vikram and team, once again".

