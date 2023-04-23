Abundante Limited (SGX:570) insider upped their holding by 1.5% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Abundante Limited's (SGX:570 ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Abundante

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abundante

The insider Lee Sai Sing made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$122k worth of shares at a price of S$0.15 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Lee Sai Sing bought a total of 1.14m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.14. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Abundante Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Abundante insiders own 89% of the company, currently worth about S$19m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Abundante Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Abundante insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Abundante insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Abundante. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Abundante has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here