Abubakar, Willis help Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had three saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Colorado (7-3-3) extended its home scoring streak to 32 games.

Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Michael Barrios, near the corner of the area, cut inside to evade a defender and the curled a roller inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

Yarbrough has six shutouts this season to tie Nashville's Joe Willis for most in MLS.

Dallas (2-7-5) has lost three consecutive matches for the first time since May 2019 and has just one win — with six losses — in its last 11 games.

