Abu Hamza says Covid-19 has left him too ill for solitary confinement

Hamza has been imprisoned in solitary confinement since 2015 in ADX Florence, a 'supermax' prison in the Colorado desert - Paul Grover

Abu Hamza has launched a fresh legal bid to be released from a maximum security prison in the United States, claiming several bouts of Covid have left him too ill to live in solitary confinement.

The former Finsbury Park Mosque imam, 65, was handed a life sentence in 2015 after being extradited from the UK to face US terrorism charges.

Since then, he has been imprisoned in solitary confinement in ADX Florence, a “supermax” prison in the Colorado desert that is thought to be the most secure in the world.

Court papers seen by The Telegraph reveal that Hamza is planning to ask a judge for “compassionate release” next month, citing the jail’s “draconian conditions”.

In a letter to Analisa Torres, a New York district judge, Hamza’s lawyers said they planned to speed up a planned appeal on compassionate grounds in light of the terrorist’s ill health.

The appeal, known officially as a motion for reduction in sentence, would attempt to move Hamza out of solitary confinement into a lower security prison or to release him entirely.

“In [Hamza’s] motion for reduction in sentence we anticipate raising, among other things, the draconian conditions of confinement that [he] has been subjected to during his incarceration at ADX Florence,” Hamza’s lawyer Michael Bachrach said.

‘The world will not be safe’

He argued the conditions “have led to multiple bouts of Covid-19, substantially failing health, and 24/7 solitary confinement for the past eight years,” adding that they were “in contravention of the representations made by the United States to obtain his extradition from the United Kingdom”.

Mr Bachrach said he would file the appeal by October 31 and wait for the US government to respond.

Hamza, who once preached his fundamentalist views at Finsbury Park Mosque, was extradited in 2012 to face 11 terrorism charges, including the kidnapping of 16 tourists in Yemen in 1998, assisting terrorists, and attempting to set up a terrorist training camp in Oregon.

An attempt to appeal his extradition failed when the European Court of Human Rights ruled that “conditions at ADX would not amount to ill-treatment”.

At his sentencing in New York, judge Katherine Forrest said that Hamza had expressed no remorse for his actions and that “any time he is released, the world will not be safe”.

She described his actions as “barbaric, misguided and wrong”, adding: “It is important to me that you have not expressed sympathy for the victims of the Yemeni kidnappings.”

Hamza is now held for 23 hours a day in a solitary confinement cell the size of a garden shed, with no natural light.

‘Ineffective assistance’

His trademark hooks, which he used after losing his hands in a chemical accident in Pakistan in 1993, have been removed and replaced with a range of plastic prosthetics including a spork.

In 2018, he wrote a letter from his cell to Donald Trump, then president, praising his “noble mission” and denouncing Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference as a “witch hunt”.

Hamza’s bid for compassionate release was first mooted in August 2020, but has been held up by another ongoing appeal, alleging that his trial and appeal lawyers gave him “ineffective assistance”.

That appeal has been pushed back to give more time for his compassionate release case to be heard by a judge.

ADX Florence, known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies”, is currently occupied by 322 prisoners, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber, the drug lord “El Chapo” and an assortment of spies and Al-Qeada operatives.

It was constructed in 1994 and has previously housed some of the United States’ most dangerous criminals, including the “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski and five men convicted for the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing.

