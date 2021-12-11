Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: F1 latest updates from Hamilton and Verstappen’s final practice session

Follow all the action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s battle for the F1 title has gone down to the wire, with the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers tied on 369.5 points heading into the deciding race. Their rivalry flared once again last week at a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Hamilton eventually prevailed but not before he was forced off the track by Verstappen running wide. The Dutchman then appeared to slam on his brakes right in front of Hamilton later in the race when conceding first position, causing the Briton to crash into the back of the Red Bull car. The damage to Hamilton’s front wing did nothing to stop him from taking a third chequered flag in a row, though, and he is now the favourite to clinch a record-breaking eighth world championship.

If neither driver finishes Sunday’s race due to a crash, Verstappen will win the championship courtesy of having won more races this season, meaning there will be intense scrutiny on the first corner. Mercedes will hope that Valtteri Bottas can produce a strong showing to provide some form of defence against Verstappen’s aggressive driving. Follow all the latest updates from qualifying below:

Read More

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner bury the hatchet ahead of ‘amazing, unprecedented’ F1 finale

Max Verstappen must marry smarts with speed to beat Lewis Hamilton in F1 title decider

Lewis Hamilton ‘would like to believe’ Max Verstappen will keep F1 title fight clean

Abu Dhabi GP qualifying

Final practice session begins at 10am

Qualifying gets underway at 1pm

Hamilton and Verstappen level on points

F1: Horner accuses Mercedes of creating Verstappen narrative

10:03 , Tom Kershaw

That brief peace treaty did not stop Horner accusing Mercedes’ “media machine” of creating a narrative around Verstappen’s aggressive driving this season.

“I think that on occasion he has been treated harshly, he has come under scrutiny that we haven’t seen applied consistently with other incidents and he feels aggrieved by that,” Horner said.

Story continues

“I think the problem for Max is that the scrutiny is on him. He has the spotlight positioned on him, he is running at the front and competing against a seven-time world champion.

“He has had allegations about his driving, his driving style and driving standards – there has been a narrative pushed to put pressure on him. He has driven fantastically well all year.

“Lewis is a seven-time world champion, most successful of all time, has a standing within the sport. What he says carries a lot of weight. He has used every tool available to him to put Max under pressure this year, he is a competitive animal, you don’t become a seven-time world champion without being a competitor like he is.

“I believe, aided by the Mercedes media machine, a huge amount of pressure had been placed on Max. He is a young lad who does it with bravery, passion, skill and determination.

“He is just a guy living his dream, doing his job but is up against not only Lewis but a huge machine in Mercedes-Benz, all credit to him for the way he has handled it this year and hasn’t been drawn into it, he has just gone about it, hasn’t changed from Bahrain to Saudi. This ‘Mad Max’ scenario, calling him crazy, there has been a very clear narrative.”

F1: Wolff and Horner bury hatchet ahead of finale

09:56 , Tom Kershaw

Team principals Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been engaged in a bitter war of words for much of the season, but the Mercedes and Red Bull chiefs shook hands at their final press conference and wished one another luck.

“Good luck. May the best man and the best team win,” Wolff said to Horner. “This one is just a fierce fight between teams and drivers that have done a really great job, but, sometimes in the races [Max and Lewis] were 45 seconds up the road lapping almost the whole field.

“It shows that the push that all of us have done in order to win this is a level that certainly in my years at Mercedes is unprecedented.”

Red Bull trail Mercedes by 28 points in the constructors’ championship, with Horner admitting it’ll be a “long shot” to overturn such a deficit on Sunday, but hailed the huge strides his team have made this season.

“Who’d have thought coming into this season that we’d be here with an outside shot of going for the [constructors’ trophy] but to be tied on points with Lewis?” Horner said.

“It’s been an amazing journey, it’s been an amazing championship. We’ve won 10 races, nine [of which] Max has won. That’s matched his previous victories from the previous seasons he’s been involved in the sport.”

F1 living up to its newfound hype

09:54 , Tom Kershaw

In this preview ahead of what is guaranteed to be a thrilling climax to the F1 season, Vithushan Ehantharajah analyses how the sport is living up to its newfound Netflix generated hype.

Fans new and old hooked on F1 renaissance living up to Netflix hype

F1: Hamilton and Verstappen trade times in practice

09:52 , Tom Kershaw

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen traded fastest times in the opening two practice sessions yesterday, with Red Bull fastest in the morning and Mercedes dominant in the second session.

The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time in the corresponding session here last year.

The Dutchman’s Red Bull set the early bar at the altered track, posting a time of one minute 25.009 seconds to finish 0.346secs clear of Hamilton, who was third behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The second session, under the Yas Marina floodlights, went the other way as Hamilton set about showing the pace in his Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion was impressive setting a time of 1:23.691s, with Verstappen only able to come in fourth-fastest, 0.641 adrift.

Alpines’ Esteban Ocon was closest to Hamilton in second, still some 0.343 off the pace, with the sister Mercedes of Bottas in third.

Verstappen edged out team-mate Sergio Perez, with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso sixth and Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri seventh.

The top 10 was completed by the Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc faster than Carlos Sainz, and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

The session ended prematurely as the retiring Kimi Raikkonen crashed out on his final race weekend in Formula One.

F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying

09:45 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the F1 season reaches its thrilling climax in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 369.5 points after a long, exhilarating and regularly acrimonious battle. Their rivalry reached a boiling point at last week’s chaotic Saudi Arabian GP, where Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track and later appeared to break suddenly in front of the Mercedes car, causing a collision and damage to Hamilton’s front wing. The drama could not prevent Hamilton from taking a third successive chequered flag, though, to leave the drivers’ championship resting on a knife-edge.

Qualifying could be crucial in determining the outcome of Sunday’s race. Hamilton and Verstappen traded fastest times in Friday’s practice sessions, but if Valtteri Bottas can somehow complete a Mercedes front row, the Finn can provide a welcome defence against Verstappen’s increasingly aggressive, if not outright reckless, driving. Crucially, if neither Verstappen nor Hamilton finishes the Grand Prix, it is the Dutchman who will claim a maiden world title on Sunday owing to having more overall race wins this season.