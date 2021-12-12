Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin ruled out of season finale after positive Covid test

Russia’s Nikita Mazepin has been ruled out of this afternoon’s Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for Covid.

The Haas driver, who is in his first season in the sport, is said to be asymptomatic.

Mazepin will not be replaced and Haas will run with only one driver, Mick Schumacher, because rules prohibit a driver who has not taken part in at least one session from racing on Sunday.

“Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned,” the American team’s statement said.

Mazepin, who was set to start last on the grid, is the eighth driver to have tested positive for COVID-19 since last season.

The 22-year-old, who will be staying at Haas alongside Schumacher next year, had appeared in a video released by Formula One on Saturday, urging people to get vaccinated.

Formula One teams have operated in a protective bubble with regular testing since last year, though protocols have been eased and fans allowed back at races in high numbers.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Read More

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Hamilton fastest after Verstappen’s early pace

Verstappen sets early pace in practice ahead of title showdown

Form, track changes and penalties: How F1 title race could be decided