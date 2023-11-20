Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: F1 race start time, odds and how to watch

Mercedes will be hoping to end a difficult year on a high at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

21 races down, only one to go. Max Verstappen has steamrolled all comers, taking his third consecutive world drivers’ title and has so far won 18 of all of the races so far in 2023.

His Red Bull team have broken records, too, winning all but one race which included a streak of 15 which ran from the last race of the 2022 season.

Ferrari are the only team to have beaten Red Bull in 2023 and ran them close in Las Vegas last weekend, but can they or anyoneelse spoil their end of term party by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates?

When is it?

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs from Friday November 24 until Sunday November 26.

What time do the sessions start?

All times Greenwich Mean Time

Friday, November 24

First practice: 9.30am

Second practice: 1pm

Saturday, November 25

Third practice: 10.30am

Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday, November 26

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 1pm

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky’s qualifying coverage on Saturday begins at 1.15pm GMT with their race program starting at 11.30am on Sunday morning.

Channel 4 also have an extended highlights package with their qualifying coverage at 7pm on Saturday evening, and their race program at 5.30pm on Sunday.

What do we know about the Yas Marina Circuit?

Circuit length: 5.281km

First grand prix: 2009

Laps: 58

Race distance: 306.183km

Lap record: 1:26.103 (Max Verstappen, 2021 on the old layout)

Number of corners: 16

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Overtaking chances: It used to be quite a difficult track to overtake but changes made in 2021 seemed to have had a material effect on racing and for the better. The removal of the chicane that used to separate what are now turns four and five made the first hairpin a heavier braking zone and a decent opportunity – as Max Verstappen discovered on the final lap of the 2021 season. Besides that, the run with DRS into turn six is decent and a few of the re-profiled corners in the final sector also helped.

What are the current standings?

