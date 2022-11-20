Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 live: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts from pole

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 live: latest update from Yas Marina in final race of the season - GETTY IMAGES

01:00 PM

Hamilton fined

Hamilton has been fined 500 euros for doing 84.5 km/h in the pits on his way to the grid.

The speed limit is 80

12:59 PM

Quite the flyby

12:55 PM

Pre-race thoughts from George Russell

It's going to be tight with the Ferrari's. Max is going to be too far ahead

12:47 PM

Guard of honour

Vettel gets a guard of honour from his fellow racers, shaking hands with all of them. Not long to go now and the sun is starting to set.

12:44 PM

Martin's grid walk is under way

Martin grabs a quick word from Ricciardo and Vettel's father Norbert. England cricketer Ben Stokes, who is with Red Bull, says it is his first race.

Joe Root adds: "We're in a really special place, hopefully we produce in Pakistan."

A bit of a snub from Pep Guardiola to Martin. He wanted to discuss F1 but it appears Martin didn't have a question ready for him and the Man City manager walks away.

12:32 PM

The starting grid

12:27 PM

Vettel leaves the pit lane

Vettel exits his garage and is applauded by his Aston Martin team. Fingers crossed he makes a strong start and finishes the race in the points.

12:23 PM

The sports stars are in town

12:15 PM

Hope for Mick Schumacher

Mercedes look set to hand Mick Schumacher an F1 lifeline by offering him a reserve seat for next year.

It was announced this week that Schumacher would be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas, leaving the German without a drive in 2023.

But Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says the 23-year-old could join the team as a deputy to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"Mick is someone that has always been close to our heart because of Michael or the whole Schumacher family," Wolff said.

"We believe that we can look after him if the situation were to happen... but we haven't really put pen to paper, we haven't really come anywhere close to any terms. I think he just fits and now we need to make it happen, if he wants to, (manager) Sabine (Kehm) wants to and then we see where that goes to.

12:02 PM

It's also Danny Ric's final race for Mercedes. Will he return to the grid?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 live: latest updates as Max Verstappen starts from pole - REUTERS

11:52 AM

The class of 2022

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 live: latest updates as Max Verstappen starts from pole - REUTERS

11:38 AM

Danke Seb

Hello and welcome to coverage of the final F1 race of the season from Abu Dhabi.

Unlike last year where we had a showdown for the title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, today's race should be less dramatic.

But it will be emotional for Sebastian Vettel, who will hang up his helmet when he steps out of his Aston Martin for the last time. The four time champion will start from ninth after an impressive qualifying session.

"It was coming alive, I was coming alive," Vettel said. "I'm happy with how the session went. It was a bit emotional before getting in the car, but once I was in the car it was all thoughts in into qualifying the laps."

After a dominant season, Red Bull lock out the front row with Verstappen on pole ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez. Following the controversy of last weekend in Sao Paulo, Verstappen and Perez have put on a united front publicly but it remains to be seen whether things will remain cordial when the lights go out.

"Very pleased for (pole position) and very happy that both cars are on the front row because we want to win the race but we also want to finish second with Checo (Perez) in the championship so that's definitely a great start for Sunday," he said.

Behind Verstappen and Perez are Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who was ourth ahead of the Mercedes pair of seven-time champion Hamilton and George Russell.

"I am looking forward to the end of Tuesday which is the last time I will have to drive this thing," Hamilton said.

"I don't ever plan to drive it again. It will not be one of the cars I request to have in my contract. Everyone in the team knows the problems and where we have gone wrong. I am pretty confident that they are not going to build the next car with any of those characteristics."