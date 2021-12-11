Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: Race start time UK, qualifying and how can I watch F1 on TV?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will duel for the Formula One 2021 World Drivers’ Championship on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The permutations are simple; both drivers enter the season finale on 369.5 points, whoever finishes ahead in Abu Dhabi wins the title, and if they both fail to finish it is Verstappen who triumphs.

Three victories in a row, each with his rival second, have put Hamilton within reach of a record eighth championship while Mercedes are also nearing yet another Constructors’ crown.

To cap the most exciting title battle in a decade, who will come out on top at Yas Marina?

Verstappen had the edge in the first practice session of the weekend. He topped the standings, 0.196s ahead of Valtteri Bottas, with Hamilton in third and over three tenths off the pace of his title rivals.

The second practice session today may prove to be more useful in judging the pace of Red Bull and Mercedes, as it takes place later in the day and away from the hottest afternoon temperatures, just as qualifying and the race will be.

Hamilton was quickest in FP2, with Verstappen down in fourth, as Mercedes finished the first day in Abu Dhabi happy with the pace they were able to produce.

Every session will be crucial - get the full lowdown below...

When is the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, December 12, 2021 and will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

What time is the 202 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Preparation for the Abu Dhabi GP began with practice on Friday, December 10 with the two sessions scheduled for 9.30am and 1pm GMT.

Practice three starts at 10am GMT on Saturday before qualifying gets underway at 1pm, and the race is set to begin at 1pm on Sunday.

How can I watch the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1, Main Event and Showcase. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 11.30am. Channel 4 will also broadcast the race for free after agreeing a deal with Sky and their coverage begins at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live online via the SkyGo app. The race is also set to be streamed live on Channel 4’s website.

Live blog: You can follow the race with Standard Sport’s up-to-the-minute blog.

Who is on pole?

Pole position will be decided by qualifying on Saturday.

