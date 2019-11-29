Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas heads Verstappen in FP1, Vettel crashes late on

Scott Mitchell
Valtteri Bottas set the pace in Formula 1's opening Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice session, in which Daniel Ricciardo suffered an engine failure and Sebastian Vettel crashed late on.

Bottas headed the order at the halfway mark of the session after switching to medium tyres, which elevated him 0.6 seconds clear of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

It appeared the order would change with the usual late-session improvements, but with half an hour to go the session was interrupted for more than 10 minutes following Ricciardo's failure and when it resumed drivers were forced to go off-line at the final corner.

Ricciardo was on a fast lap but on the entry to the final corner his car emitted a plume of fluid, two bursts of flames and some shrapnel from the apparently detonated engine.

He pulled over immediately on the runoff exiting the final corner but the recovery of his car and treating the circuit that had been covered by the Renault's fluid necessitated a stoppage.

Pierre Gasly, who had just been overtaken by Ricciardo prior to the failure, almost lost the rear of his Toro Rosso, while Bottas skated off onto the runoff as well.

Renault said it was a "very high mileage engine from the start of season" that suffered the failure.

When the session resumed, with a slippery surface warning ahead of the final corner, none of the leading runners improved their times.

That meant Bottas led Max Verstappen by more than half a second, as the Red Bull driver jumped ahead of Hamilton on his second set of soft tyres.

Hamilton had to return to the pits slowly after complaining of a loss of power in the early part of the session.

That trouble was traced to a sensor issue sending the engine into limp mode and he returned to the track later on.

Neither of the Ferraris challenged at the front, with Vettel fifth behind Alex Albon's Red Bull and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Vettel was 1.9s off the pace and his session suffered a late setback when he lost the rear of his car at Turn 19, the final left-hander of the lap, with two minutes remaining.

The Ferrari swapped ends and rolled backwards into the barrier on the outside, bringing out a second red flag and ending the session early.

Romain Grosjean split the Ferraris in sixth for Haas, while team-mate Kevin Magnussen was eighth in an encouraging FP1 for the American team.

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

Williams driver George Russell took part in FP1 despite a pre-session health concern.

He was slowest of those to set a time, 4.4s off the pace, but completed 24 laps - more than any other driver.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m36.957s

-

23

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

1m37.492s

0.535s

22

3

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m37.591s

0.634s

20

4

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

1m38.084s

1.127s

23

5

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m38.906s

1.949s

19

6

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m39.146s

2.189s

18

7

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m39.249s

2.292s

18

8

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m39.350s

2.393s

19

9

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m39.423s

2.466s

20

10

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m39.505s

2.548s

22

11

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m39.628s

2.671s

18

12

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m39.864s

2.907s

23

13

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m39.888s

2.931s

17

14

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m39.901s

2.944s

17

15

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m39.969s

3.012s

20

16

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m40.401s

3.444s

17

17

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

1m40.687s

3.730s

23

18

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

1m40.792s

3.835s

21

19

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m40.850s

3.893s

12

20

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

1m41.362s

4.405s

24

