Abu Danladi breaks tie, Minnesota beats Portland 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Portland's Amobi Okugo gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with an own goal in the seventh minute, but Diego Valeri tied it for the Timbers on a penalty kick in the 37th.

Christian Ramirez restored Minnesota's lead in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

This story has been corrected to Portland's Okugo scoring an own goal.