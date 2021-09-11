AbstractOps Named on Forbes Cloud 100 as Rising Star

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2021 /AbstractOps, the company that helps streamline and automate back-office operations, was named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 Rising Stars. The list of companies, which Forbes produced in partnership with Salesforce Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, evaluated firms based on financials, marketing, leadership, people, and culture.

"We are thrilled to be named to the Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Stars," commented AbstractOps CEO Hari Raghavan. "It's a testament to the tireless work of our entire team here at AbstractOps, which strives to make the absolute best product possible to support our clients and their mission."

AbstractOps was founded in 2019 with the mission of making entrepreneurship accessible to anyone. The company helps early-stage CEOs by managing all corporate functions, enabling staff to focus on core competencies such as their own product rather than operationally intensive or tedious back-office work. The firm is revolutionizing the start-up landscape by powering the next generation of businesses by automating regulatory and legal operations as well as human resources and finance on a single platform.

AbstractOps clients are able to complete critical operational tasks that are otherwise foreign, confusing, and not part of their core work. The company has codified hundreds of workflows that every early-stage startup needs making things that may have previously been time-consuming and headache-inducing, like filing a trademark or managing a bookkeeper, a simple and easy task. "It's really like having a part-time COO to help with things...when you know you can have a partner come in and leave it all off your plate and do it faster and better," said Ryan Delk, Co-founder and CEO at Primer and an AbstractOps user.

Being named to the Forbes Cloud 100, Rising Star list puts AbstractOps in great company with some of the most transformative cloud businesses in operation today. This includes firms on the cutting edge of technology in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, payment platforms, e-commerce, and fraud prevention. 2021 is the 6th year that the Cloud 100 list has been produced, and hundreds of companies from across the globe are considered for entry.

Story continues

About AbstractOps:

At AbstractOps, we help early-stage founders streamline and automate regulatory and legal ops, HR, and finance so you can focus on what matters most - your business. Our experience, technology, and partner network provide a safety net so that you can focus on the things that matter most: you build it; you sell it; we've got everything else covered. For more information on AbstractOps, please visit https://www.abstractops.com/ or email hello@abstractops.com.

SOURCE: AbstractOps





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663524/AbstractOps-Named-on-Forbes-Cloud-100-as-Rising-Star



