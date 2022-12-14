Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Size [2021-2028] worth USD 13.40 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.7%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market ” size was USD 8.85 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 9.06 billion in 2021 to USD 13.40 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Strong demand for energy storage solutions for high-current applications and rising investments in renewable energy are expected to fuel market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market, 2021-2028.”

Absorbent glass mat battery is an advanced lead-acid battery that offers resistance to vibrations and provides excellent power to vehicles. Rising demand for energy storage solutions for high-current applications is expected to bolster the product’s adoption. Further, growing investments in renewable energy resources are expected to fuel the market development. In addition, the spill-proof, zero maintenance, shock resistance, vibration resistance, and easy transportation are expected to bolster market growth during the upcoming years.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 13.40 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 8.85 Million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stationary, Motive), By Application (Automotive, UPS, Industrial, Energy Storage, and Others) And Regional Growth Drivers Rapidly Inclining Data Centers Globally to Boost Market Development Rising Energy Storage Solutions for Several Industries to Bolster Industry Progress in Asia Pacific





Drivers and Restraints:

The emergence of cloud computing and virtualization technologies lead to a sudden spike in data centers. The rising developments in 5G technology, artificial intelligence, data center construction, machine learning, and rising efforts in existing data centers are expected to boost absorbent glass mat battery adoption. Further, technological developments in UPS batteries, such as AGM batteries, are expected to fuel the market development. Moreover, the rising demand for absorbent glass mat batteries from solar systems or backup systems is expected to bolster market development. In addition, the rising demand for the product for off-grid and small solar systems is expected to drive the absorbent glass mat battery market growth.

However, higher costs associated with AGM batteries are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Restrictions to Impede Market Development

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of severe supply chain restrictions. The sudden spike in COVID patients led to the adoption of stringent lockdown norms, thereby negatively affecting the market’s development. The restrictions on transport, declining automotive sales, and the lack of raw materials led to severe disruptions in the supply chain. Further, manufacturing restraints negatively affected manufacturers’ revenue generation. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.





Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into stationary and motive. As per application, it is classified into automotive, UPS, industrial, energy storage, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the absorbent glass mat battery market share because of rising energy storage solutions for several industries. The market in Asia Pacific was USD 3.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the adoption of renewable energy resources in India and China is expected to boost the absorbent glass mat battery adoption. These factors may fuel the industry growth.

In Europe, the rising focus on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is expected to support industry growth. The absorbent glass mat battery's fuel efficiency, reliability, and longer lifespan are expected to boost its adoption. These factors may propel market development.

In North America, the presence of several key players and increasing AGM installations are expected to boost the product’s adoption. Furthermore, the rising adoption of AGM batteries from the marine industry is expected to bolster industry growth.





Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers and improve brand image. For example, The East Penn Manufacturing Corporation announced its Deka HRC battery in October 2020. This battery is an addition to its well-known technology range. This launch may enhance the company’s product portfolio, attract consumers and boost brand image. Furthermore, companies incorporate product launches, research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to boost their market position.

Industry Development:

May 2021: Fiamm Energy Technology announced that the company aims to offer advanced flooded batteries powered by AGM technologies to power Ford’s start-stop automobiles.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Clarios

Power Sonic Corporation

C&D Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Fullriver Battery

Enersys

Concorde Battery Corporation

Universal Power Group

Yuasa Group

Fiamm Energy Technology

Exide Technologies

Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Stationary

Motive

By Application:

Automotive

UPS

Industrial

Energy Storage

Others





