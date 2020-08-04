'Absolutely love this dryer': This $25 styling tool is an affordable alternative to Revlon's viral hairbrush

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Lesonano Hair Dryer Brush.

If you've been on TikTok within the last few months, chances are you’ve come across a video praising the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush as a game-changer for hair styling at home — heck, we’ve even covered the fan-favourite styling tool ourselves in the past.

The viral brush combines the benefits of both a hair dryer and a volumizing hairbrush in one, leaving you with shiny, bouncy locks in a fraction of the time it would take with other tools. Unfortunately, at $65, it may not be within budget for many shoppers looking to achieve the same results.

Luckily, there’s the Lesonano Hair Dryer Brush, an affordable alternative that’s been called an “exact” replacement for the Revlon brush.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $25 (originally $36)

How does it work?

Much like the Revlon brush, the Lesonano Hair Dryer Brush is a multi action tool that works to quickly dry and style hair at once, no matter your experience level. Negative ion technology helps to condition and smooth hair while it dries, resulting in frizz and static-free locks. It also features a ceramic coating for even heat distribution that doesn’t damage hair.

Ideal for all hair lengths and textures, the brush features three heat and speed temperatures to suit your styling needs. It also features a unique oval design that helps to detangle hair while still adding volume.

Normally retailing for $36, it’s currently on sale for just $25 as one of Amazon’s daily deals.

What shoppers are saying

Having earned a 4.4 star rating on hundreds or positive reviews, it’s no wonder that this drying hairbrush has become such a hit among shoppers. Praised for its ease of use and drying power, it’s a great addition to any styling kit.

“I used to use a round brush and a blow dryer but that used to make my arms tired as I have a lot of hair,” said one reviewer. “Having the hair dryer brush cuts my time in half and is not heavy thank goodness! I have the Revlon hair brush dryer and they look and work the EXACT same.”

“Absolutely love this dryer,” added another. “I’ve been trying to air dry my hair more but I find that I end up losing so much volume and my regular hair blower gives me so much frizz. This solves so many problems, it’s like a mini blowout. It heats up really quick and I can comb my hair with it like a brush and the heat doesn’t hurt.”

Some reviewers noted that as with most hairdryers, this brush can be quite noisy, but it luckily cuts down on dry time to just a few minutes.

“The hot air brush is very powerful to dry hair very quickly...Since it is [a] high power blower, the noise is inevitable. I used it to dry my hair within six minutes,” shared one reviewer.

To buy or not to buy?

If you’re looking for an affordable, easy, and quick way to style your hair at home, the Lesonano Hair Dryer Brush is a top contender for a simple styling tool. Not only does it take the work out of drying and styling hair, it’s also a fraction of the cost of other, similar brushes on the market.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.