'Absolutely insane:' Severe storms expected in central US; tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma

Doyle Rice and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Severe weather season is in full swing across the central and southern U.S. this week: Back-to-back storm systems are forecast to lash portions of the regions with thunderstorms and tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

The first system will trigger severe storms with damaging winds, very large hail and strong tornadoes Monday in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 "moderate" risk for severe weather on Monday in northeastern Oklahoma. This includes the Tulsa, Oklahoma, metro area.

"Intense severe thunderstorms are expected across portions of northern Oklahoma and far southern Kansas, mainly between about 3 to 11 p.m. CDT," the Prediction Center warned.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Oklahoma until 10 p.m. CDT. By 5:30 p.m. CT, a tornado struck down southeast of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the National Weather Service said.

"Radar is detecting debris," the weather service wrote. "This tornado is doing damage."

Another tornado struck near Seminole, Oklahoma, around 8:00 p.m. CT, according to the National Weather Service. Severe storm damage was also reported in nearby Holdenville, Oklahoma, with flames burning on the roof of a correctional facility and multiple power lines downed by strong winds.

By 9:30 p.m., more than 16,000 customers were without power, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

Meteorologists warned that a line of severe storms was pushing across the state into the evening, with large hail and damaging winds expected. Flood advisories have also been issued for several counties in central Oklahoma.

This system will track into the Ohio Valley region on Tuesday, where cities such as Louisville and Cincinnati are both at risk of severe weather.

The next system is likely on Wednesday and Thursday with severe storms from the southern Plains through the southern U.S., the Weather Service said.

A house destroyed by a tornado on April 29, 2022, seen on April 30, 2022 in Andover, Kansas.
A house destroyed by a tornado on April 29, 2022, seen on April 30, 2022 in Andover, Kansas.

More storms are forecast later in the week and into the weekend. Storm Prediction Center forecaster Evan Bentley described the weather pattern over the upcoming week as “absolutely insane” on Twitter, saying that “Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday all have potential to be high-end severe weather days.”

Monday's storm could hit areas that were blasted by severe weather and tornadoes over the past several days. "Some cities impacted by the violent storms on Friday and Saturday will once again be within the hot zone for potential severe storm development as storms transition eastward on Monday," said Alyssa Smithmyer, an AccuWeather meteorologist.

On Friday and Saturday, a potent storm produced strong-to-severe thunderstorms across the country's center, which prompted tornado warnings in at least seven states, AccuWeather said.

One tornado that damaged more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.

TRAGIC DEATHS: Community remembers three Oklahoma meteorology students killed in car crash after storm chasing

The Oklahoma State Patrol also said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City in Oklahoma on Friday evening as they returned from storm chasing in Kansas.

On top of Monday's severe weather threat, the Storm Prediction Center issued a "critical risk" of fire weather over the southern Rockies on Monday. The fire weather threat is from gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity.

And in Puerto Rico, a rare tornado touched down Sunday, with winds ranging from 86 and 110 mph, Accuweather said. Only 21 confirmed tornadoes have occurred on the island since 1950, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's storm events database.

On Tuesday, the threat of fire weather expands over parts of the Southwest while continuing over the southern Rockies.

Contributing: The Associated Press, The Oklahoma

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe storms, tornadoes to lash southern, central US this week

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What 30 stars wore to their first Met Gala

    From Kate Moss to Sarah Jessica Parker, what these A-Listers wore to their first-ever Met Gala

  • Hillary Clinton's 2022 Met Gala Dress Had a Powerful Meaning

    A strong return for her first Met Gala in 20 years.

  • Manitoba First Nation evacuated as floodwaters rise

    Rising floodwaters have forced more than a thousand people out of their homes in Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation as officials fear the worst is yet to come.

  • Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

    The outskirts of Kharkiv have the feel of an open-air morgue, where the dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end, as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. There are the dead soldiers, apparently Russian, four of them arranged in a Z like the military symbol found on Russian armored vehicles, visible to the Russian drones that continuously buzz overhead. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February.

  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Parker, Hood, other counties in North Texas

    The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for western parts of North Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await US action

    On a dusty field on the east side of Mexico’s sprawling capital, some 500 Ukrainian refugees are waiting in large tents under a searing sun for the United States government to tell them they can come. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun, anywhere they could find a ticket from Europe. “We are asking the U.S. government to process faster,” said Anastasiya Polo, co-founder of United with Ukraine, a nongovernmental organization, that collaborated with the Mexican government to establish the camp.

  • People forced out of homes as severe flooding hits southern Manitoba

    Heavy rain has triggered severe flooding in southern Manitoba, prompting people to flee their homes. Brittany Greenslade reports from near the town of Carman to see how residents are trying to protect their properties.

  • Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

    The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph (266 kph) and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles (21 kilometers) long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.

  • The 20 Best Asian Dramas on Netflix You Can Start Watching This Weekend

    If you're in the mood for a captivating storyline, you'll want to check out the best Asian dramas on Netflix. From K-dramas to Indian dramas to T-dramas, there's a show that you'll love.

  • Quebec takes over Montreal rail line, sending another project back to planning stage

    MONTREAL — The Quebec government and the City of Montreal are taking over a light rail system proposed for the east end of the province's biggest city, sending another major infrastructure project back to the drawing board. Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday that the province's pension fund manager, which had initially proposed the light rail line serving eastern Montreal, has pulled out of the project, known as the Réseau express métropolitain de l'Est, or REM de l'Est. The Caisse de d

  • Can we do it? Unprecedented water cuts will require sacrifices for Southern California

    Unprecedented cuts in water use will require sacrifices for Southern California.

  • Is Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Stellantis plants in Windsor, Brampton to get $3.6B in upgrades for EV production

    Stellantis's auto assembly plants in Windsor and Brampton in Ontario will get $3.6 billion worth of upgrades to support the company's push toward electric vehicle and battery production. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Windsor, Ont., with Mark Stewart, chief operating officer of Stellantis North America, on Monday to announce that Stellantis is investing billions of dollars into retooling and modernizing the two plants. The company also said these changes, alo

  • Georgia grand jury selected in criminal investigation of whether Trump tried to overturn election

    Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the panel would seek possible evidence of "an unlawful attempt to disrupt the election."

  • The Prairies to bask in summer-like warmth as temperatures skyrocket

    A significant warm-up is on tap for the Prairies this week, giving them a glimpse of summer-like warmth, but don’t get used to it.

  • This Company Just Tripled Its Dividend

    A dividend increase can be great news for investors. It’s a sign of success and that a business ...

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L