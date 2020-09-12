‘Absolutely desperate’: Child refugees with relatives in UK ‘in limbo' after Lesbos fire as Britain urged to act

More than 12,000 people living in overcrowded conditions in the notorious Moria refugee camp on Greece’s Lesbos island were displaced after a massive blaze that swept through early on Wednesday (Getty Images)

The UK government is being urged to act without delay to offer sanctuary to some of the thousands of asylum seekers left stranded following a fire on the Greek island of Lesbos, including unaccompanied minors with family members in Britain.

More than 12,000 people living in overcrowded conditions in the notorious Moria refugee camp, Europe’s largest, on Greece’s Lesbos island were displaced after a massive blaze that swept through early on Wednesday.

Among those affected are 4,000 children, including over 407 unaccompanied minors, some of whom have been identified as having family members in the UK – but who are still waiting to be transferred to the country months after being accepted for family reunion under the Dublin III law.

Charities said the situation in Lesbos was becoming increasingly desperate, with people dehydrated due to the lack of shelter and difficulty getting aid to everyone who needs it. A peaceful protest by the camp’s resident on Saturday morning led to Greek police spraying teargas at refugees, including children.

The UNHCR said the 407 unaccompanied children – some with family members in Britain – had been transferred to mainland Greece shortly after the fire and were now in hotels and in safer conditions – but they cannot stay there permanently.

Charities said there were still unaccompanied minors who had been in the Moria camp and remained stranded on Lesbos, because they were not identified for transfer to the mainland.

Germany and France have offered to take in children affected by the fire, but the UK is yet to offer any assistance.

Britain’s shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-symonds, called on the UK government to offer to take in some of the refugees – particularly unaccompanied children – in order to “live up to our responsibilities and promises as a country and offers a place of safety”.

“Unaccompanied children caught up in the Moria camp fire are facing unimaginable horrors. The government must show compassion and act without delay,” he added.

Stefania Tomasini, family reunification caseworker at Safe Passage International, who assists unaccompanied minors in Greece to go through the process to join family members in the UK, said one of her clients, Ahmed, who is currently in Lesbos, was accepted for family reunion to join his uncle back in May but was still waiting for the Greek and British governments to arrange his transfer. He has since turned 18.

“I have never heard him so upset and worried, he said that even the war in Syria was better than the situation in Moria. The olive grove where he had been sleeping in a tent with six other people was completely destroyed, so he lost everything including all his documents,” said Ms Tomasini.

“He is absolutely desperate, with no idea where to go for food or where to sleep. He just wants to be safe with his uncle but despite everything, he says he is lucky because he had his application accepted but all his friends have no hope of getting off Lesbos."

Sandy Protogerou, head of Safe Passage in Greece, said there were currently still unaccompanied children with relatives in the UK stuck on Lesbos, and that following the fire it would be more difficult than ever for them to process their requests to join their loved ones.

“We now have a situation where there is no official site or formal asylum procedure on the island, as well as tensions between local authorities and the migrants. All these people are in limbo. Many don’t know where to turn, they have no guidance,” she said.

“For those already pending transfer, it is high-time that they’re moved as soon as possible. There is no reason to keep them in such conditions when they have the right to come to the UK. They’ve already been waiting for months since the approval.”

Labour Peer Lord Alf Dubs wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday urging the government to rapidly organise the transfer of unaccompanied children to safety in the UK, warning that failing to act would be an “outrage”.

He told The Independent the fire in Moria was “an explosion waiting to happen” due to severe overcrowding and mounting desperation among residents there, and called on the UK to expedite the transfer of children under Dublin III to their relatives “as a matter of urgency”.