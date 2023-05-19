‘Absolutely the best of us’: Friends, family gather to celebrate life of Rep. Lamin Swann

Greyline Station was filled with dozens of people on Thursday evening as friends and family members of Rep. Lamin Swann gathered to mourn his death and speak about his life.

At the public memorial, friends, family members and colleagues commemorated Swann, D-Lexington, for his distinctive confidence, his exceptional kindness and his advocacy for social justice.

Swann died on May 14, following a “significant medical emergency” a few days before.

“While this departure was unexpected and tragic, he will live on in all of our hearts, and all of our advocacy that we continue to take up,” Hazel Parker, Swann’s aunt, said.

Parker described Swann as a catalyst for change in the world, and the driving force in his family.

Swann’s family was accompanied at the memorial by many of his legislative colleagues.

Although Swann was a new legislator, just elected in November 2022, his fellow representatives described him as someone they learned from and became better by knowing.

“He was absolutely the best of us,” Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, said. “He set the example for serving with a servant’s heart. We can all learn from his example, and we will all be better legislators because we had the opportunity to serve with him.”

Swann was passionate about filing bills for social justice, affordable housing and women’s reproductive rights, Stevenson said.

“Moving forward, we will be fighting in his name and in his honor,” Stevenson said.

Swann was born with cerebral palsy, and he spent his life advocating for others with disabilities.

Louisville Rep. Al Gentry said that in the short time he knew Swann, he was moved by his courage and determination.

“I just met Lamin a few months ago, and I was assigned to be his mentor in the General Assembly, probably because of my disability,” Gentry said. “It just so happens that when I work and deal with people that suffer acquired disabilities in life, we try to get them to a mindset where they have competence, courage and determination. I didn’t have to teach any of that to Lamin. He already had that. He was a special man, and I’ll never forget it.”

Emma Curtis, a member of the Kentucky Young Democrats, said she met Swann when she went to the Capitol this past session, and he made her feel like she belonged there.

“I am trans, so I was at the Capitol working against a lot of the anti-trans legislation,” Curtis said. “Because he knew me, he made sure to check in every day. He would make sure I was doing OK mentally and emotionally.”

Curtis said the best way for people to honor Swann is to continue the work he dedicated his life to, such as fighting for inclusion and fairness in housing, education and access to health care.

Swann’s uncle, who introduced himself as uncle Tony, said that one of his final acts of kindness was being an organ donor.

Swann’s funeral was held Friday morning at Consolidated Baptist Church. His burial was at Lexington Cemetery.