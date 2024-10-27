Absolute malfunctioning at the goal line dooms Seahawks in blowout loss to Bills amid boos

The Lumen Field public-address system played the goofy theme music from the old British sketch-comedy “The Benny Hill Show.” It was during a time out in the first half.

It could have played throughout the Seahawks’ entire game Sunday.

Jarran Reed was yelling at then angrily grabbing the face mask of teammate Derick Hall for his bone-head penalty.

When Connor Williams wasn’t snapping the ball five feet over the head of Geno Smith, the center was stepping on his quarterback’s foot to ruin that first and goal, too.

Riq Woolen broke up a pass in the end zone, then taunted Buffalo’s Keon Coleman with a throat-slash gesture with his hand. Two plays later, Coleman was tapping Woolen on top of the helmet after the Bills’ rookie wide receiver beat Woolen for a touchdown -- because Woolen never turned around to see Josh Allen’s pass scrape off the top of his helmet.

The Seahawks had two first and goals in the first half. In six snaps after that, they had netted minus-28 yards and three total points to show for those golden chances.

That was the closest, by far, they came to competing in their 31-10 loss to the AFC East-leading Bills at rain-soaked, boos-filled Lumen Field.

It wasn’t even that close.

The game showed how far the Seahawks are seven games into the regime of rookie head coach Mike Macdonald from the Bills (6-2) and the NFL’s elite.

Seattle, without injured wide receiver DK Metcalf, often went backwards on offense with penalties. That included a taunting foul on Smith, the quarterback, for throwing the ball into a defender’s face, plus a delay of game on a fourth and 19 and illegal contact that negated a strip sack. Seattle also had three personal fouls among its 11 penalties.

Then there were the Seahawks’ follies such as the first and goals to nowhere. A muffed punt lost by rookie returner Dee Williams. And a general, widespread lack of discipline.

Smith completed 21 of 29 passes for 212 yards and an interception--on a screen pass.

Seattle (4-4) lost for the fourth time in five games to fall into a first-place tie with Arizona, which won at Miami, atop the NFC West. That was pending San Francisco (3-4) hosting Dallas Sunday night.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tripped up by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the first quarter of the game at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks’ defense didn’t help much against Buffalo. It allowed the Bills two 90-yard drives to touchdowns in the first half. That was the first time Buffalo had done that since at least 1993 and the Jim Kelly “K-Gun” Super Bowl days.

“Their quarterback, right? He’s a problem,” general manager John Schneider said before the game in his weekly, on-air talk with the Seahawks radio network.

He was. But Seattle helped him.

Allen completed 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and a rare interception. The Seahawks rarely got near him on pass rushes. And when they did, Hall needlessly pushed down Allen for a roughing penalty that extended Buffalo’s final drive of the first half.

Instead of a field goal, Hall penalty that had Reed screaming at him on third down led to Allen’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid with 18 seconds left in the half.

Instead of 10-3, the Bills led 14-3.

Woolen had a penalty of pass interference early in the fourth quarter that gave Buffalo a first down at the Seattle 24. It was the Seahawks’ second defensive penalty on that drive. It led to James Cook’s second rushing touchdown of the game, and the Bills led 31-3.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Seattle, Wash.

The offense without DK Metcalf

Seattle played without Metcalf. The knee the team’s top wide receiver sprained seven days earlier in the team’s win at Atlanta sidelined him for only the second game of his six-year NFL career.

Without Metcalf, Smith and the Seahawks offense gained just 12 yards to Buffalo’s 145 in the first quarter. Seattle was outgained 224-95 in the first half. Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb say they want to run, but Kenneth Walker had just six rushes for 5 yards in the opening half.

It was 308-96 when Smith nearly threw an interception on the Seahawks’ first offensive play of the second half. Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas jumped Tyler Lockett’s stop route outside and had the ball go off his hands.

That Seahawks drive to nowhere ended when Smith threw a screen pass intended for Walker into a hoard of Bills. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson intercepted it--and got mobbed by his Buffalo teammates. It was the first interception for the 30-year-old eighth-year veteran in NFL, college or high school football.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) takes to the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Seattle, Wash.

Riq Woolen returns

Woolen played after missing the previous game with a sprained ankle.

The Seahawks started him and 2023 Pro Bowl selection Devon Witherspoon as the outside cornerbacks, and coach Mike Macdonald stayed in base defense more than usual to start the game, instead of having Witherspoon go inside as nickel.

When they did go nickel with Witherspoon inside, Josh Jobe was the left cornerback outside. The practice-squad call-up got the first interception of his three-year, 30-game NFL career in the first half. Jobe stepped inside a quick slant route by Amari Cooper on third down and intercepted Allen’s throw.

Allen had gone 300 consecutive throws without an interception, dating to last season.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) reacts to a 35-yard interception return during the second quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks’ offense turned that drive start at the Buffalo 7-yard line into the second of two failed first and goals -- the one where Williams stepped on Smith at the direct snap under center on fourth and goal from the 1.

Josh Allen targets Josh Jobe

Allen and the Bills made the Seahawks pay for starting practice-squad call-up Josh Jobe for the second consecutive game.

Allen targeted Jobe on a 35-yard completion over him to Khalil Shakir on the first drive of the second half. That put Buffalo at the Seattle 30. On third and goal from the 8, fill-in safety Coby Bryant broke up Allen’s pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid at the goal line. That forced the Bills to settle for a field goal and a 17-3 lead.

Bryant started his second consecutive game for Rayshawn Jenkins, who is on injured reserve.

Allen targeted Jobe seemingly each time Macdonald went to nickel defense. On a third and 5 at the Seahawks 36 in the third quarter, Allen waited for Coleman to run past and behind Jobe on a long crossing route. His pass easily beat Jobe for 21 yards.

That set up Cook’s 2-yard touchdown run. Buffalo led 24-3, and the score was finally indicative of how lopsided the game was.