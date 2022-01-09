‘Absolute madness’: Johnson County parents wait out long lines for COVID test Sunday

Anna Spoerre
·4 min read

For the past week, Katherine Houlehan and her twin boys — both students in the Blue Valley School District — have started most days with a drive-thru coronavirus test. Usually it’s in and out.

On Sunday, however, lines around the block at their testing site kept them waiting about an hour and a half.

Houlehan and her sons, who are in the third grade, arrived 15 minutes early to Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. COVID-19 test. The line of cars in front of her was immediately disheartening.

At about noon, after sitting in the car with her boys for 90 minutes, they got their tests.

“It was absolute madness,” Houlehan told The Star on Sunday, while leaving the testing site. “We’ve never waited in a line like this before.”

Testing in the new year has been in high demand. The prevalence of the omicron variant of COVID-19, coupled with holiday gatherings, has made finding testing sites and even at-home test kits difficult. Missouri’s health department recently announced a testing site at Kauffman Stadium to try and help fill the demand.

On Tuesday, the seven-day average of new cases across the Kansas City metro hit an all time high, with 14,839 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past week.

This is “hands-down the toughest surge the medical community has had to face since the pandemic began in 2020,” Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for The University of Kansas Health System, said last week.

On Sunday, the MAWD drive-in testing clinic at 14950 Newton Drive in Overland Park was packed with families, students and staff of the Blue Valley School District who sat in line waiting for their swab, which are free to district members six days a week.

When reached early Sunday afternoon, a woman with MAWD’s appointment line said no media person was immediately available to speak with The Star.

Houlehan’s sons were among those in line. Her daughter, who attends high school in the district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 2, ahead of a planned family vacation they cancelled last-minute.

Since then, Houlehan’s twin boys, who are fully vaccinated and who have not shown any symptoms of the virus, have tested through MAWD every morning, so they can have peace of mind before attending school. So far all their results have been negative.

Before, only a handful of cars were ahead of them. But on Sunday, it was too many to count.

Katherine Houlehan, a parent in the Blue Valley School District, waited in line for 90 minutes so her children could receive a COVID-19 test on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the MAWD drive-in testing clinic at 14950 Newton Drive in Overland Park, Kansas. Houlehan took a photo of the line at about 10:30 a.m.
Katherine Houlehan, a parent in the Blue Valley School District, waited in line for 90 minutes so her children could receive a COVID-19 test on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the MAWD drive-in testing clinic at 14950 Newton Drive in Overland Park, Kansas. Houlehan took a photo of the line at about 10:30 a.m.

“It’s a double-edged sword: I’m happy a lot of people are getting tested; that means people are taking this very seriously,” she said. “At the same time, it’s so disheartening to see such a long line. It really speaks to how out of control COVID cases are right now.”

School districts have grappled with how to handle the most recent outbreaks as students return to the classroom. The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday afternoon agreed to continue a mask mandate for students up to the sixth grade. This does not apply to older students.

Just before winter break, Sloane Heller, a parent to two elementary school students at the Blue Valley School District, said one of her sons was exposed to someone infected with the virus at the lunch table.

When they had to wait in the same MAWD line a few times in mid-December after his exposure, she only recalled a couple cars in front of them, at most.

“It’s very concerning to see a line of this size knowing that we don’t currently require masks in all high schools,” Heller said Sunday. “We need a universal mandate right now. This line is a clear sign that it’s needed.”

Last week, Johnson County health officials informed school districts that contact tracing within schools was “no longer feasible.”

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment released new guidance to schools on Tuesday, saying that due to the high level of transmission, it could no longer conduct “intensive” contact tracing — investigating who has been exposed. Officials said the priority should be asking people who test positive to stay home and isolate.

This prompted the Blue Valley school district to tell families that it will no longer provide the health department with close contact information, and that the health department will no longer notify staff and students if they may have been exposed.

Now that her boys have reached one week since their exposure to the virus, Houlehan doesn’t see a need to continue testing beyond Sunday. But if they’re exposed again, she said they’ll be back, line or not.

“Knowledge is power, and people need to know whether they’re sick or not. They need to know whether it’s safe to go out in public, go to school, go to work,” she said. “The only way we can really get this pandemic to end is if people take responsibility for their own health, get vaccinated, and make good, conscientious choices.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr