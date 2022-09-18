‘Absolute legend’: MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo’s retirement

“The King of Rio” hung them up and as news broke of this, many fighters, personalities, and media members took a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

A consensus all-time great, Jose Aldo left a lasting impacts on fighters and followers of MMA since he burst into the national spotlight in 2008. Sunday, news surfaced of his retirement.

Read below what the MMA community had to say about the first UFC featherweight champion ever retiring from mixed martial arts.

Lauren Murphy

I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career. https://t.co/1kiQVdduEw — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) September 18, 2022

Billy Quarantillo

Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf – absolute legend @fightpicsgohard 💯 pic.twitter.com/6iDrsTOTP3 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez

If it's true that he retired.@josealdojunior you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments 🙏 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

Terrance McKinney

Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up 🙏🙏🙏 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

Evy Rodrigues

Obrigada por tudo @josealdojunior 🙏🏻 Foi uma honra poder acompanhar sua carreira nesses 11 anos cobrindo MMA. Te disse da última vez que a gente se encontrou no aeroporto e repito agora: o mundo é todo seu. O legado que você deixa é gigante! pic.twitter.com/CJrjDp51iM — Evy Rodrigues (@vevyrodrigues) September 18, 2022

Luke Thomas

Aldo holds wins at 135 and 145 over: Font

Munhoz

Vera

Moicano

Stephens

Edgar (2x)

Mendes (2x)

Lamas

Jung

Florian

Hominick

Gamburyan

Faber

Brown

Swanson

Mickle

Perez

Brookins

Nogueira And others. First ballot Hall of Famer if ever there was one. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 18, 2022

Cris Cyborg

If @josealdojunior wants the last fight on his contract and wants to retire in Rio he has done more than enough for that company to deserve the opportunity — CrisCyborg.com Boxing Sept 25th (@criscyborg) September 18, 2022

Mads Burnell

One of the best to ever do it. Put the featherweight division on the map 👑🙌 https://t.co/VDOak2nX9s — Mads Burnell (@Burnellmma) September 18, 2022

Gaston Reyno

Se retira Jose Aldo, uno de los mejores dentro del Octágono, y de los más queridos por todos afuera.

GRACIAS POR TANTOS MOMENTOS INOLVIDABLES GUERRERO! 🙌🏻👑🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ePgQCWaCpI — Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (@gastonreyno) September 18, 2022

Amy Kaplan

My absolute favorite Jose Aldo moment, and my favorite photo I’v taken of the former champion. ❤️ happy retirement Jose! pic.twitter.com/gPvyM9NOGh — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 18, 2022

Nolan King

Leg kicks. Title defenses. Takedown defense. Run This Town. The greatest featherweight this sport has ever seen. Thanks for the memories, @josealdojunior. 🫡 https://t.co/WPiYBVnRp2 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 18, 2022

Proposal: The #UFC should give Jose Aldo one final "Run This Town" walkout at #UFC283 in Rio this January. pic.twitter.com/m40P8WIu5Y — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 18, 2022

Matthew Wells

Put him in the HOF this weekend. https://t.co/ulpgy65JEr — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) September 18, 2022

Joe Giannetti

What a 🐐, enjoy retirement @josealdojunior thanks for all the memories before & while I grew up in the sport👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/aDbjB07ulz — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 (@Giannettimma) September 18, 2022

Mike Bohn

Legendary career. Aldo goes out with the longest title reign in UFC featherweight history (1,848 days), t-most UFC/WEC featherweight wins (18), most finishes (11) and most knockouts (11). https://t.co/jopBYit8Uu — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 18, 2022

John De Jesus

Simon Samano

“End of an era” gets thrown around a lot. This truly feels like it. Hope he’s happy in retirement. https://t.co/rcdqA9acv3 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) September 18, 2022

Megan Olivi

Obrigado & Parabéns to the legend, the kindest, THE King of Rio @josealdojunior 👑 https://t.co/DcPlSLKTsx — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) September 18, 2022

Gilbert Burns

Caposa

23-year-old José Aldo. A deadly combo of speed and skills far ahead of his time. The featherweight GOAT and one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever seen. NINE title defenses, not seven. Mark that down in his HOF induction. @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/Jsv9U9w5oj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2022

MMA Junkie

Jose Aldo's legendary MMA career ended today with his retirement, and he leaves behind a legacy that will be hard to match. 🏆 Full story: https://t.co/OyTfOrENZZ pic.twitter.com/0O6LGOpzPt — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 18, 2022

John Morgan

It’s rare to reach the level of universal love and respect among your peers that @josealdojunior did. Legend doesn’t even seem like a strong enough word. Honored to have covered his career from the WEC days. Jose came from the humblest of beginnings and truly became a king. 👏🏻👏🏻 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) September 18, 2022

Ricardo Ramos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiqFgZAAcvG/

Dan Hardy

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiqDr-JoX_q/

Coach Sean Madden

As one chapter ends, a new one begins. Congrats to a true legend of the sport. @josealdojunior 👑 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/zTv8FQkw1E — Sean Madden (@SeanM_Striking) September 18, 2022

Jose Aldo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiqFj-COtQO/

Gabriel Miranda

Igor Araujo

Jose Aldo informou o UFC, que vai se aposentar.

Um dos maiores de todos os tempos.

Eu lembro dele em um campeonato de jiujitsu, de faixa roxa, lutando com um kimono todo sujo e vencendo. Eu tambem lembro dele campeão do UFC.

Uma lenda @josealdojunior lutou muito. 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/uwpBLbrSYl — Igor Araujo (@igoraraujojj) September 18, 2022

Cody Gibson

Aldo was someone who I could just watch film on over and over and always learn something new. He ruled over the featherweight division. Even when he began to decline, he continued to be competitive at the top of the bantamweight division for years. Thank you 🙏 @josealdojunior https://t.co/hHyTS9oTAb — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) September 18, 2022

Carlos Mota

RJ Clifford

Jose Aldo, the destroyer of men, giggling like a child trying on his first suit over a decade ago. A poor kid from the favela laughing endearingly at the absurdity that is suit shopping. Legend. pic.twitter.com/MnMs5OORo0 — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) September 18, 2022

