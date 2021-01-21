This affordable collagen serum has been my lockdown skincare saviour
My beauty cupboard and make-up bags are bursting at the seams with lotions, moisturisers, serums and eye creams, to help me achieve a glowing, pimple-free complexion.
But there is one item that stands out from the crowd: Absolute Collagen’s Collagen Booster Serum With Hyaluronic Acid.
What are the benefits of collagen?
Collagen is a type of structural protein in the human body, which is found in various forms and benefits the skin, bones and connective tissues.
Collagen provides skin with youthful elasticity, but the levels of collagen found naturally in our skin start to deplete as we age, which is why some people notice their skin is sagging and looks less plump than when they were younger.
Why I love it
Being 28 years old, some may think using collagen containing products wouldn’t make too much of a difference to my skin, but that is what I love about this beauty buy - it has made a huge difference to my skin, after just a few uses.
But it is not only beneficial to those under 30, my mother, who is in her sixties, also found it reduced pigmentation, as well as wrinkles and gave her skin an added glow.
The Collagen Booster Serum With Hyaluronic Acid serum helped to contain my sudden hormonal breakouts, plumped the fine lines starting to appear on my forehead and around my eyes, and reduced the appearance of dark circles under my eyes.
It felt lightweight, absorbed nicely into my skin and allowed me to blend other products on top easily.
After working from home for several months my skin had become dry and dehydrated, but also grey and lacklustre, but just a few drops of the Collagen Booster Serum changed that.
The serum contains founder Maxine Laceby’s unique formula Maxerum, which is a blend of ingredients including two synthetic peptides that can stimulate collagen production called Matrixyl 3000™ and Matrixyl Synthe 6™, as well as the antioxidant bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid.
The formula, which is cruelty free, vegan and has been dermatologically tested, works to boost collagen, plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by up to 30% in 28 days.
For those looking to just try the serum it retails for £26.99, or £23.99 if you have a subscription.
Rave reviews
Not quite convinced? Absolute Collagen’s Collagen Booster Serum has also received hundreds of glowing reviews from other shoppers too.
Here’s what they say:
“Using AC since mid-July and the serum for the last five weeks my eyelids and neck are less wrinkly and my décolletage absolutely smooth, as is my whole body.”
“My skin seemed to respond very quickly to this serum which is unlike any other I have tried. From a couple of days using this my skin appeared radiant and smoother. My lines around my eyes were more subtle and my face just seemed more alive. It works well with my moisturiser and my make-up too. Sometimes I just use the serum and nothing else.”
“Been using for five weeks now, love the thick texture as a small amount, one-two drops, goes a long way.”
“For years I have hated my dry, red, blotchy skin and have tried just about every product on the market. Now my skin is clearer, dewy and bright. No more red blotches and no more pre-menstrual breakouts.”
“After two weeks I’ve noticed just how smooth my skin feels. My fine lines appear to be finer and I can notice the creases on my forehead are beginning to soften too.”
Buy it: Collagen Booster Serum With Hyaluronic Acid | £26.99 from Absolute Collagen
