The Best Memes From The Super Bowl, From Rihanna's Unforgettable Performance To Adele In Sunglasses

Katie O'Malley
·4 min read
super bowl memes
Best Super Bowl 2023 MemesKevin Mazur - Getty Images

The confetti at the Super Bowl LVII has well and truly settled after a memorable night that saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rihanna cement herself as one of the biggest legends in music history.

On Sunday, February 12 the NFL teams battled it out at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, watched on by the likes of Adele, Cara Delevingne, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and more.

Per Super Bowl tradition, the night resulted in a deluge of memes on social media, from reactions to Super Bowl adverts featuring the likes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, to standout moments involving the headliner - erm, hello Rihanna's second pregnancy announcement live on stage.

super bowl outfits
Kevin C. Cox - Getty Images

Some of the most talked-about moments of the night include those related to Adele's face while waiting for Rihanna to perform, RiRi's pregnancy news, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem.

Here are the best memes from the Super Bowl LVII:

1) Rihanna's pregnancy reveal

At the beginning of her performance Rihanna appeared wearing a red Alaïa coat, Loewe bustier, Loewe canvas jumpsuit and Margiela x Saloman trainers before opening up her coat to reveal her growing pregnancy bump.

Not only were fans elated at seeing RiRi perform for the first time since 2017, but unsurprisingly the unexpected pregnancy reveal:

2) Rihanna's backup dancers

While Rihanna was dressed in bright red for her performance, her backup dancers were called out on Twitter for resembling pillowy white, squishy marshmallows:

3) Adele waiting impatiently for Rihanna

Adele was all of us as she was spotted looking impatient waiting for Rihanna to perform and singing along to a tune on her own:

4) Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying

One image that'll go down in Super Bowl LVII history will undeniably be of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem. Let all those feels out, Nick...

