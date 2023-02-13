The Best Memes From The Super Bowl, From Rihanna's Unforgettable Performance To Adele In Sunglasses

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

The confetti at the Super Bowl LVII has well and truly settled after a memorable night that saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rihanna cement herself as one of the biggest legends in music history.

On Sunday, February 12 the NFL teams battled it out at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, watched on by the likes of Adele, Cara Delevingne, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and more.

Per Super Bowl tradition, the night resulted in a deluge of memes on social media, from reactions to Super Bowl adverts featuring the likes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, to standout moments involving the headliner - erm, hello Rihanna's second pregnancy announcement live on stage.

Kevin C. Cox - Getty Images

Some of the most talked-about moments of the night include those related to Adele's face while waiting for Rihanna to perform, RiRi's pregnancy news, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem.

Here are the best memes from the Super Bowl LVII:

1) Rihanna's pregnancy reveal

At the beginning of her performance Rihanna appeared wearing a red Alaïa coat, Loewe bustier, Loewe canvas jumpsuit and Margiela x Saloman trainers before opening up her coat to reveal her growing pregnancy bump.

Not only were fans elated at seeing RiRi perform for the first time since 2017, but unsurprisingly the unexpected pregnancy reveal:

Rihanna fans right now pic.twitter.com/3B1mfk4wSh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023

rihanna closing her superbowl performance with diamonds is one for the history books pic.twitter.com/d8XPYdhFg9 — ツ (@MARSTVZ) February 13, 2023

My reaction when Rihanna first song is Bitch Better have my money after 6 years pic.twitter.com/l6txyJgNNO — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show… pic.twitter.com/46BQInjFyt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

2) Rihanna's backup dancers

While Rihanna was dressed in bright red for her performance, her backup dancers were called out on Twitter for resembling pillowy white, squishy marshmallows:

Story continues

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease pic.twitter.com/04QMBUFmBA — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 13, 2023

Rhianna and her back up dancers pic.twitter.com/r6PaEslm21 — Matt Nozedar (@Noze_Knows) February 13, 2023

*minor inconvenience*



The background dancers in High School Musical:



pic.twitter.com/u3vqBwih4b — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 13, 2023

Me and my friends running to get tickets to Rihanna if she announces a tour pic.twitter.com/oPUK0fjhiY — jordan ♡︎☀︎︎♥︎ (@jojodances913) February 13, 2023

unidentified flying objects entering u.s. airspace pic.twitter.com/0SbW5MSH60 — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) February 13, 2023

3) Adele waiting impatiently for Rihanna

Adele was all of us as she was spotted looking impatient waiting for Rihanna to perform and singing along to a tune on her own:

This woman is the reason I don't sleep pic.twitter.com/UfTAQpfVL8 — Heals (@Dellylove_adele) February 12, 2023

when they tell me i can watch the super bowl just because adele and rihanna are there



ME: shut up ZIP IT 🤐 pic.twitter.com/uefozkFhIl — Nani✮ (@adeles_wine) February 12, 2023

adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga pic.twitter.com/SccGYCgeo6 — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) February 13, 2023

adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real pic.twitter.com/42ArgBtFls — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 13, 2023

Adele really said watch me being the most iconic person there #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kEPL2WMmpd — juIia ❦ (@rosesforwIne) February 12, 2023

4) Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying

One image that'll go down in Super Bowl LVII history will undeniably be of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem. Let all those feels out, Nick...

When you remember you have to go to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EAxU7YsdvL — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 12, 2023

Ordered three dozen wings and they only threw in one side of blue cheese pic.twitter.com/l9n98YN4Ra — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2023

You Might Also Like