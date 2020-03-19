The Absolute Best Jeans for Spring, According to Fashionista Editors

From vintage-inspired Bermuda shorts to super high-waisted denim.

Jeans are a year-round garment, but something about changing seasons makes us want to scoop up new styles or revisit old ones stuffed in the back of our closets. Here at Fashionista, we're always on top of the latest trends and appreciate a perfect-fitting, lived-in blue jean more than most, which is why we've culled through our previous Rent the Runway orders and our virtual shopping carts to bring you our denim wish lists and all-time favorite purchases (or rentals).

In the gallery below, you'll be treated to multiple pairs of classic Levi's, as well as affordable denim from & Other Stories, American Eagle and Uniqlo. For the vintage-loving set, there are '90s-inspired styles from labels like Agolde and The Feel Studio. And for those who prefer baggy bottoms, we've picked particularly roomy options by Rachel Comey and Boyish. You'll also find super high-waisted flares that come in extended sizing and Bermuda shorts that will have you praying for warming weather. Happy shopping!

Khaite Kerrie Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $380, available here: "Khaite makes a mean cashmere bra and cardigan set, but it also does denim very well. I scored these jeans at a sample sale and wear them pretty much any chance I get. Not only is the denim softer than most, but the fit is divine and the style is perfectly baggy. I'm saving up for my next pair." —Dara Prant, Market Editor

