These are the absolute best Black Friday 2021 Best Buy deals to shop on Apple, Dyson and more

Save big on laptops, dishwashers and more during Best Buy's 2021 Black Friday sale.

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is here! In celebration of Black Friday 2021, the retailer is dropping can't-miss holiday deals all day today, and continuing through the weekend. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets, headphones, smart home devices or home appliances on a tight budget, you can get crazy-good deals all throughout the weekend.

In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy started their holiday season sales several weeks ago, and you can find some of the most stellar deals today, 2021's official Black Friday. Right now, Best Buy is offering massive savings on Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more of the gadgets you've been looking for.

Today, Best Buy is offering a free $100 or $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card with the purchase of two major appliances totaling $999 or more or three or more major appliances totaling $1,499 or more.

Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, and we've also answered some of the most common questions about your Black Friday shopping. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas in a broader guide? We've got that, too.

The top 10 Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals right now

Whether you need a new TV or soundbar, a new monitor for your computer or some top-notch headphones, Best Buy has awesome deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:

All the of the best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale

TV deals

Sony Bravia XR X90J LED TV

Computer, tablet and laptop deals

All three Kindle models are on sale just in time for Father's Day (Pictured: Kindle Paperwhite).

Computer accessories and cameras deals

Keep your computer essentials protected with this WD portable hard drive on sale for less than $50.

Soundbars and headphones deals

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Easily store your Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset and accessories in the included protective case.

Video game and console deals

Best gifts and toys for 8-year-olds: Nintendo Switch

Kitchen and appliances deals

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Despite its very pretty face, the Samsung Bespoke's fridge temps disappoint.

Health and fitness deals

Best gifts for bridesmaids: Apple Watch SE

Smart home deals

Get this smart clock with Google Assistant included for less than $35.

When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is live right now! It actually started earlier in the week, but now is the best time to find even more incredible deals and discounts on tablets, streaming devices and massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. You'll also score big when it comes to home appliances, kitchen gadgets, and smart home devices. Shop right now to take advantage of these markdowns!

Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Yes, absolutely.

New this year is Best Buy’s “Black Friday Price Guarantee.” This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.

Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, Best Buy has released its Black Friday ad scan. The circular offers shoppers a sneak peak at select upcoming deals and spotlights doorbusters and limited-time sales that will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ad also highlights top deals and the Best Buy Deal of the Day.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So, if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

