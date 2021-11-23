The absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals you can already get on Samsung, AirPods and more
Your Thanksgiving dinner is on the way, but Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are already here. Last week Amazon announced that it would be hosting a 48-hour sale with "more deals than ever before" starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. Impatient? We have good news: Whether you're looking for the perfect Christmas gifts, some top-rated tech or a new kitchen item to make holiday cooking less stressful, the shopping giant already has some of the best Black Friday 2021 deals you can find online right now, and we'll be updating this post all day to reflect the most recent sales.
The product experts at Reviewed have spent all year testing out the best of the best. Below, you’ll find Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals on some of our favorite brands, including Nespresso, Lego, Shark, Apple, Samsung and so much more. Meanwhile, you can check off even more things on your holiday shopping list and save big with markdowns on must-have products during Best Buy and Walmart's early Black Friday sales.
If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership to gain early access to plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).
The Top 10 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.94 (Save $420.06)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,388 (Save $1,111.99)
The Best Black Friday Headphone Deals on Amazon
Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $78 (Save $101.99)
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $80)
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $128 (Save $71.99)
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $80)
Bose QuiteComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for $248 (Save $31.99)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset for $279 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods Max for $439.99 with on-page coupon (Save $109.01)
The best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox for $29.99 (Save $8)
Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone for $34.99 (Save $15)
Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $39.99 (Save $20)
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95 (Save $50)
TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $129 (Save $50.99)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV for $359 (Save $140.99)
Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All-Digital Console for $384.95 (Save $53)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-Inch 128GB Android Tablet for $499.05 (Save $200.94)
HP 15-Inch 11th Generation Laptop for $534.45 (Save $125.54)
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop (512GB) for $1,149 (Save $100)
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor for $999.99 (Save $400)
LG OLED C1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-In 4k Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K LED Smart TV for $1,797.99 (Save $1,002)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,388 (Save $1,111.99)
The best Black Friday toy deals on Amazon
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar for $14.99 (Save $9.80)
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set for $19.46 (Save $13.03)
Crayola 40-Piece Paint Brush Pens Set for $22.70 (Save $18.29)
Melissa & Doug 17-Piece Wooden Take-Along Tabletop Railroad for $27.99 (Save $9.80)
Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle Building Kit for $31.99 (Save $8)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake 34-Piece Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $33.99 (Save $20.00)
Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn With 7 Animal Play Figures for $38.49 (Save $21)
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set for $47.99 (Save $12)
The best Black Friday kitchen deals on Amazon
Bella Egg Cooker for $12.79 with on-page coupon (Save $3.20)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $119.95 (Save $80.04)
Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine by Breville for $127.46 (Save $32.49)
Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer for $150.99 (Save $41.01)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville for $156.86 (Save $23.13)
KitchenAid 3-Ply Base Stainless Steel Cookware 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $193.99 (Save $36)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.94 (Save $420.06)
The best Black Friday vacuum deals on Amazon
SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags Variety 12-Pack for $40.49 with on page coupon (Save $4.49)
Shark VM200P12 VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle for $69.99 (Save $30)
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $137.98 (Save $92.01)
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter for $186.89 (Save $50)
eufy by Anker Robo Vac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $149.01)
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $299.99 (Save $200)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $399 (Save $200.99)
iRobot Roomba i3+ with Replacement Parts for $438.15 (Save $216.83)
The best Black Friday home and furniture deals on Amazon
Save up to 20% on Tuft & Needle Mattresses and Sleep Accessories
Welhome Franklin Premium 100% Cotton 6 Piece Towel Set for $33.99 (Save $16)
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman for $137.02 (Save $32.97)
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139 (Save $60)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Weber 45010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $489 (Save $80)
The best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals on Amazon
JewhiteNY UV LED Nail Lamp for $10.40 with on page coupon (Save $5.59)
Hot Tools Pro Signature Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer for $34.29 (Save $35.70)
Panasonic Electric Cordless Razor for Men for $119.99 (Save $80)
Women’s clothing
Calvin Klein Women's Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket from $69.92 (Save $22.50 to $55.72)
Calvin Klein Women's Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat from $91.43 (Save $68.93 to $97.19)
Men’s clothing
Calvin Klein Men's Short Sleeve Button Down Stretch Cotton Shirt from $9.59 (Save to $23.16 to $48.49)
Hanes Men's Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt from $15 (Save $1 to $17.01)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt in Classic Fit from $21.47 (Save $25.51 to $34.75)
Calvin Klein Men's Faux Lamb Leather Moto Jacket with Removable Hood and Bib from $81.40 (Save $25.25-$37.81)
Purses and wallets
Estalon RFID Blocking Checkbook Wallet with Credit Card Slots for $19.99 (Save $3)
SENDEFN Leather Credit Card Holder with RFID Blocking Large Capacity Wristlet for $27.99 (Save $6)
The best Black Friday gift card deals on Amazon
Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime for $2.97 (Save $53.97)
The best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera for $19.99 (Save $15)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa for $44.99 (Save $40)
When is Amazon Black Friday 2021?
Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are in full swing. This year, Amazon kicked off its holiday shopping season earlier than ever. The popular online retailer announced its first wave of Black Friday sales on October 4, with markdowns across all categories. On November 15, the brand announced it will host a 48-hour sale starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on Thursday, November 25. Amazon also announced a list of its most-loved gifts available right now. We're already seeing deeper discounts on everything from kitchen essentials and electronics to toys and fashion pieces, and there's more to come as we get closer to the big weekend.
What are the best deals from the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale?
To date, we've seen massive Amazon Black Friday deals on air fryers, headphones, home goods and more—including tons of products from some of our favorite brands, like Apple, KitchenAid, Sony, Instant Pot, Bose, iRobot and Shark.
Every day Amazon adds even more sales to their lineup of Black Friday 2021 deals. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to scoop the hottest Amazon discounts on must-have items this holiday season.
Are Amazon Black Friday sales available online?
Yes. Amazon Black Friday sales are exclusively available online.
What's the difference between Amazon Black Friday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals?
With Amazon Black Friday deals already here, the early holiday sales double as both Black Friday discounts and pre-Cyber Monday deals. While, technically, Amazon Cyber Monday deals roll out as soon as Black Friday ends on November 26, we expect to see significant overlap in Amazon's roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns. Both waves of holiday deals will be exclusively available online, so be sure to secure your Amazon Prime membership ahead of time to enjoy fast and free shipping.
Does Amazon have special Black Friday deals for Amazon Prime members?
Yes. During the holiday shopping season, Amazon Prime members have early access to select holiday deals and can even earn up to 25% back on select Amazon purchases with an Amazon Prime Card and an eligible Prime membership. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their holiday gifts quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—there's still plenty of time to sign up.
When does the Amazon Black Friday sale end?
The Amazon Black Friday sale ends on November 26, with Amazon Cyber Monday deals rolling out the following day, on November 27. Keep in mind, however, that many of the markdowns included in the Amazon Black Friday sale are one-day deals.
Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of sales, we expect to see discounts on select items throughout the holiday season—however, with shipping delays and stock shortages expected, we recommend shopping early to ensure you get all the holiday gifts on your list this year.
Shop Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals right now.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Markdowns on Apple, iRobot and more